Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday
Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
Want To Help Those in Need in Yakima? Your Chance Comes Saturday
It's time to help those in need in our community by helping to fill the shelves of food banks in Yakima. It's called the Operation Harvest Food Drive by Yakima Rotary Clubs and the collection happens Saturday with your help. You get a bag on your porch? Volunteers will be...
Saturday UTV Crash Kills Two in Yakima
A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
Family of Missing Yakima Boy Mark His 5th Birthday Wednesday
The family of a missing Yakima boy are celebrating his 5th birthday Wednesday at Sarge Hubbard Park where he was reported missing on September 10. Lucian Mungia remains missing as family and friends continue the search around the region. Posters of the missing boy can be found throughout the valley and in other parts of the state.
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
The Top 4 Great places to get Pumpkins in Eastern Washington
Break out the goblins, ghouls, and Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween isn't far away, which means it's the perfect time to start carving up Pumpkins for your decor in or outside of the house. Some of the greatest Halloween memories we have are the days of going to a pumpkin patch to pick out our own pumpkins.
New Health-Conscious Spot, Fiddle’s Juice Bar, Now Open in Yakima
Yakima has no lack of spots to eat and drink. However, if you're looking for something a little more on the healthy side there's a new place that's now open for you to check out. Fiddle's Juice Bar is now open on 8th and Nob Hill. Along with fresh, cold-pressed...
Looking for an Adventure? Try First Fridays in Downtown Yakima
If you're searching for something exciting to do for your first weekend of October, baby how about you kick things off with First Fridays in Downtown Yakima? There are loads of activities and offerings, free classes, and beyond! The only question that remains is, what will you do first?. First...
Beautiful 7 Acre Outlook Home for Sale Featuring Indoor Pool
Do you enjoy taking a dip in the pool all year round? While others will be closing up their patios soon, this beautiful home for sale in Outlook, WA features stunning open concepts and an indoor pool fit for Olympic swimmers and Marco polo enthusiasts!. Stunning 7-Acre Home Featuring Panoramic...
Seize The Dining Deals with Sea Galley in Yakima This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the succulent seafood selection at Sea Galley for half the price!. Sea Galley is the place to go when you're craving succulent crab legs. They feature a great selection of seafood, world-famous fish and chips, a popular salad bar, and savory steaks available any night of the week. A half-priced gift card makes a perfect gift for anyone… including yourself.
Is Spooky Gravity Hill In Prosser Washington Haunted By A Witch?
Have You've Been To Gravity Hill In Prosser Washington?. If you're looking for a fun and mysterious day trip, look no further than Gravity Hill outside Prosser Washington. This strange phenomenon has been baffling visitors for years. But what is it? And why does it happen?. The Mysterious Gravity Hill...
Get That Flu Shot Yakima? Health Officials Say Now is The Time
Officials at the Yakima Health District say getting the flu vaccine this fall is crucial to help reduce the spread of influenza and symptoms. They say Influenza and the common cold have similar symptoms to COVID-19, the only unique symptoms that COVID-19 has are loss of taste and smell. You...
You Fancy, Huh? Take Your Honey Here on Their Birthday in Yakima
You can make reservations or walk in. They have a brand new chef in the kitchen, Chef Russel Gillaspie, and I have heard many great compliments about her food. Take your sweetie here for a birthday lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m), dinner, or for Sunday breakfast. Kids are welcome and they have their own special kids menu. Tip: They don’t just serve steak at Yakima Steak Company.
5 Reasons you Have to Check out Spirit Of Halloween
Spirit Of Halloween has been that store everyone goes to get their costumes, or even build a costume off of different things they find around the store. Over the years they've gotten bigger and bigger making deals with tv, movies, and even video games to make costumes. They take it...
SOLD OUT Comedy Star Chris Tucker at Legends Do You Want Tickets?
What do you do when one of the funniest comedians of the past 25 years sells out his show at Legends Casino Hotel before you've had a chance to buy tickets?. Well, you've come to the right place to find out, because we have some we'd love to give away!
