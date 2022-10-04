ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday

Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
YAKIMA, WA
Saturday UTV Crash Kills Two in Yakima

A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Family of Missing Yakima Boy Mark His 5th Birthday Wednesday

The family of a missing Yakima boy are celebrating his 5th birthday Wednesday at Sarge Hubbard Park where he was reported missing on September 10. Lucian Mungia remains missing as family and friends continue the search around the region. Posters of the missing boy can be found throughout the valley and in other parts of the state.
YAKIMA, WA
Seize The Dining Deals with Sea Galley in Yakima This Friday

Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the succulent seafood selection at Sea Galley for half the price!. Sea Galley is the place to go when you're craving succulent crab legs. They feature a great selection of seafood, world-famous fish and chips, a popular salad bar, and savory steaks available any night of the week. A half-priced gift card makes a perfect gift for anyone… including yourself.
YAKIMA, WA
You Fancy, Huh? Take Your Honey Here on Their Birthday in Yakima

You can make reservations or walk in. They have a brand new chef in the kitchen, Chef Russel Gillaspie, and I have heard many great compliments about her food. Take your sweetie here for a birthday lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m), dinner, or for Sunday breakfast. Kids are welcome and they have their own special kids menu. Tip: They don’t just serve steak at Yakima Steak Company.
YAKIMA, WA
5 Reasons you Have to Check out Spirit Of Halloween

Spirit Of Halloween has been that store everyone goes to get their costumes, or even build a costume off of different things they find around the store. Over the years they've gotten bigger and bigger making deals with tv, movies, and even video games to make costumes. They take it...
YAKIMA, WA
