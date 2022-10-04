ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 60% off

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Ninja, Samsonite and more? These are our favorites:
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Google celebrates the Lesbian Velma reveal with an extremely gay Easter egg

After years of speculation, the Scooby-Doo canon has finally made it official: Velma Dinkley, Mystery Inc.'s resident bookworm and turtleneck enthusiast, is into girls. And even Google knows that's worth celebrating. A Twitter user posted a video from Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, a new Halloween kids' movie that premiered on...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
AOL Corp

‘Shark Tank’ rejects that became super successful

ABC's "Shark Tank" has doled out $100 million worth of deals to hungry entrepreneurs, which has continued as the show begins its 14th season. While not everyone manages to wow the panel of investment-hungry sharks, they've gone on to become successful without their financial investment. Here's a look at a few of those entrepreneurs and inventors whose ideas the sharks rejected, then rocketed on to success anyway.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy