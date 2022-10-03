Folks walking around The Plaza at 300 Ashland in Brooklyn will notice a series of vintage emergency call boxes peppered around the park. The items, which were found on sidewalks all throughout the city in the 1990s and used to alert police stations about crime and violence, have actually been repurposed into video and audio testimonies from people who, according to an official press release, have “experienced violence at the hands of the very authorities meant to protect them.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO