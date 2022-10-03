Read full article on original website
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Massive floral mannequins are coming to Hudson Yards to celebrate remarkable women
Lilies, carnations, orchids and more types of roses than you ever knew existed will transform into larger-than-life floral sculptures honoring amazing women throughout history, and you can see them for free at The Shops at Hudson Yards starting this Friday, October 7. Sixteen floral mannequins will comprise this blossoming wonderland...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new kitchen for dogs-only just opened on the Upper West Side
It was only a matter of time until our puppies got the New York City treatment: Just Food For Dogs is a new store and kitchen concept serving canine food made with 100% USDA-certified ingredients at 2025 Broadway by West 70th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant Toys“R”Us is opening in Herald Square next week
Toys“R”Us is finally making its much-awaited comeback: the chain will return to New York City as an in-store shop at Macy’s Herald Square on Friday, October 14. Lest you think the new destination to be more of a stand inside the world-renowned flagship department store than a full-fledged operation, think again: the Toys”R”Us is taking over 14,000 square feet of the seventh floor, “offering playful and colorful fixtures, as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys,” reads an official press release.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC is turning empty newsstands into hubs for food delivery workers
Earlier this week, New York City mayor Eric Adams and US Senate majority leader Charles Schumer announced that the city has secured $1 million in federal funds to transform existing infrastructures like vacant newsstands into rest hubs for the town’s 65,000 delivery workers. Given the conditions that the employees...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Old emergency call boxes in Brooklyn are now memorials for victims of police brutality
Folks walking around The Plaza at 300 Ashland in Brooklyn will notice a series of vintage emergency call boxes peppered around the park. The items, which were found on sidewalks all throughout the city in the 1990s and used to alert police stations about crime and violence, have actually been repurposed into video and audio testimonies from people who, according to an official press release, have “experienced violence at the hands of the very authorities meant to protect them.”
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Gap between NYC rents and wage growth at its widest in years
If record-breaking rents alone weren’t enough of a headache for New York City locals this past year, there’s now something else adding salt to the wound when it comes to affordability. A newly released report from local listings portal StreetEasy shows city rent growth outpaced wage growth by...
