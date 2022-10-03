ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A new kitchen for dogs-only just opened on the Upper West Side

It was only a matter of time until our puppies got the New York City treatment: Just Food For Dogs is a new store and kitchen concept serving canine food made with 100% USDA-certified ingredients at 2025 Broadway by West 70th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A giant Toys“R”Us is opening in Herald Square next week

Toys“R”Us is finally making its much-awaited comeback: the chain will return to New York City as an in-store shop at Macy’s Herald Square on Friday, October 14. Lest you think the new destination to be more of a stand inside the world-renowned flagship department store than a full-fledged operation, think again: the Toys”R”Us is taking over 14,000 square feet of the seventh floor, “offering playful and colorful fixtures, as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys,” reads an official press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC is turning empty newsstands into hubs for food delivery workers

Earlier this week, New York City mayor Eric Adams and US Senate majority leader Charles Schumer announced that the city has secured $1 million in federal funds to transform existing infrastructures like vacant newsstands into rest hubs for the town’s 65,000 delivery workers. Given the conditions that the employees...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Old emergency call boxes in Brooklyn are now memorials for victims of police brutality

Folks walking around The Plaza at 300 Ashland in Brooklyn will notice a series of vintage emergency call boxes peppered around the park. The items, which were found on sidewalks all throughout the city in the 1990s and used to alert police stations about crime and violence, have actually been repurposed into video and audio testimonies from people who, according to an official press release, have “experienced violence at the hands of the very authorities meant to protect them.”
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Gap between NYC rents and wage growth at its widest in years

If record-breaking rents alone weren’t enough of a headache for New York City locals this past year, there’s now something else adding salt to the wound when it comes to affordability. A newly released report from local listings portal StreetEasy shows city rent growth outpaced wage growth by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

