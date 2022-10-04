Read full article on original website
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart: 'There's no limit to what we can achieve here'
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart showed he had the stuff for the makings of a top-notch SEC quarterback Saturday in the Rebels 52-28 victory at Vanderbilt. All the sophomre transfer from USC did was complete 25-of-32 passes for a whopping 448 yards and three touchdowns. It was the most by a Rebel quarterback since Matt Corral threw for a school record 513 in a 2020 victory over South Carolina. Dart's touchdown tosses went for distances of 72, 71 and 61 yards.
ESPN's game-by-game win probabilities for Miami after the 27-24 loss to North Carolina
What will the rest of the 2022 season look like for the Miami Hurricanes?. According to ESPN's Football Power Index metric, Miami still has an opportunity to earn positive results over the final seven games of the regular season. Miami (2-3, 0-1) is off to a rough start at the...
Virginia Tech Football: Malachi Thomas brings consistency to Hokies offense
Overshadowed by Pittsburgh’s dominant performance on the ground, Virginia Tech’s run game started to show some signs of consistency on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh after the return of Malachi Thomas. Thomas, a sophomore, missed the first five weeks of the season after dealing with a lower leg injury...
Finalists and decision date for Top247 DB Tavoy Feagin
Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day Top247 2024 safety Tavoy Feagin has his finalists and commitment date. Tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 6 safety in the junior class and No. 73 prospect overall, the 6-foot, 170-pound Feagin will decide between Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Miami. The date is set for Nov. 20.
Georgia football vs Vanderbilt opening line revealed for Week 7 matchup
Georgia is set to stay home for its fourth conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Vanderbilt on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the SEC Network set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn and the Commodores are coming off a 52-28 home loss to Ole Miss. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 3-3 against the spread this season, with a -4.2 margin against the spread.
Postgame Takeaways: Boykin, Dunn propel Pack to 19-14 win over FSU
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Devan Boykin pulled down a miraculous game-sealing interception on the final drive after Chris Dunn's four field goals pushed the beleaguered Wolfpack to a 19-17 win over Florida State. The Pack (5-1, 1-1 ACC) fell behind early, trailing 17-3 at the half, but the defense pitched a shutout in the final two quarters as the offense survived multiple critical injuries to notch the first ACC win of the season.
Miami commits back Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes following third straight loss
It wasn’t the result anybody wanted to see, the overall consensus from recruits coming out of Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night after Miami lost to North Carolina was that Mario Cristobal has a plan for this program and the future is bright. More than half of Miami’s No....
LSU's loss to Tennessee shows Tigers coaching staff has a lot of room for improvement
The LSU Tigers drop a home game to the Tennessee Volunteers in a disappointing fashion. Looking at the game, every avenue of why the game turned out the way it did lead to poor coaching and preparation. The players are not completely free of blame by any means, but anyone looking at this game and saying LSU doesn’t have the talent to win games is just flat wrong in my opinion.
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson speaks to GoPowercat after Maize's 52-51 win against Derby
After putting on a thrilling performance in 2021 with Derby fending off a Maize two-point try that would've won the game as time expired, few could've imagined the 2022 rematch could reach or exceed such a bar but it might have. With Kansas State's own Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson...
NC State HC Dave Doeren offers final thoughts ahead of FSU
NC State football coach Dave Doeren spoke with members of the media following practice Thursday ahead of the Wolfpack's.
Q&A: Mark Stoops after disappointing loss to South Carolina
What head coach Mark Stoops had to say following Kentucky's disappointing 24-14 home loss to South Carolina at Kroger Field Saturday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Opening statement ... Okay. It wasn't a good effort. You know, top to...
Second-half meltdown sends Vanderbilt to blowout loss against Ole Miss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout its 24-game SEC losing streak, Vanderbilt has found plenty of ways to end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. On Saturday, that came via a blown halftime lead due to a defensive meltdown in the third quarter. No. 9 Ole Miss used a...
Expert Analysis: Caleb Hood Ascends, Defensive Improvements, The Spiral Binder
Saturday's 27-24 result marked the fourth straight North Carolina win over Miami and the third three-point margin in that span. Tyler Van Dyke threw for 496 yards against Gene Chizik’s defensive unit but ultimately it was that Carolina defense that stymied Van Dyke and his offense just enough for Mack Brown’s team to move to 5-1 and 2-0 in the ACC Coastal division.
Best quotes from players following win over Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. - South Carolina went into Lexington on Saturday night and upset No. 13 Kentucky by a score of 24-14. The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2) secured its first win in Lexington since 2012 and also snapped a two-losing streak to the Wildcats in Saturday night's win. South Carolina will now...
5 Takeaways from Notre Dame’s 28-20 Victory over BYU
Your weekly handful of observations following Notre Dame’s third consecutive victory and likely re-entry into the national rankings.
Georgia football remains No. 2 in Week 7 Coaches Poll
After six weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn, remains No. 2 with the top 10 remaining unchanged. Alabama received 35 first-place votes while Georgia had 18 votes. Ohio State improved from seven votes to 10 votes.
2 special teams plays spark Georgia in victory over Auburn
With nearly an entire quarter of play in the books of Saturday’s game against Auburn, Georgia was lacking much of an offensive rhythm and was still searching for its first points. Thanks to a pair of clutch plays on special teams, the Bulldogs soon kickstarted their offense on the way to a blowout win.
Defense records stout performance on Saturday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. - South Carolina's defense did not end up having to face Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on Saturday night, but they still had the tough task of slowing down their opposition's rushing attack. Wildcat's running back Chris Rodriguez is one of the most talented running backs in the SEC...
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Travis Dye and Tuli Tuipulotu after USC's 30-14 win over WSU
The Trojans hit the halfway mark of the 2022 college football regular season with a perfect 6-0 record after taking care of Washington State 30-14 Saturday evening in the Coliseum. On a night where the passing game wasn't clicking on all cylinders, running back Travis Dye carried the load with 28 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown. The USC defense also stepped up its game, especially in the second half, shutting out the high powered Cougars offense and only allowing 316 total yards in the game. Captain Tuli Tuipulotu led the defense with three sacks, four tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.
