ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Best Indoor Water Parks Near New Jersey

While there’s only a couple indoor water parks within the state of New Jersey, there are quite a few within a few hours drive that are fun indoor water parks for kids. Check out these amazing indoor water parks in New Jersey and in nearby Pennsylvania. Also, some of these indoor water parks are near New York City.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Edison, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Edison, NJ
Government
City
Edison, NJ
railfan.com

Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River

The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
PhillyBite

New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PhillyBite

Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers

- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Karts#World#Race Track
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A new kitchen for dogs-only just opened on the Upper West Side

It was only a matter of time until our puppies got the New York City treatment: Just Food For Dogs is a new store and kitchen concept serving canine food made with 100% USDA-certified ingredients at 2025 Broadway by West 70th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See which NYC bars made it to the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ list

It is finally fall in New York City, with radiators clickity clack clack banging back on, frozen drinks melting into hot cocktails and hospitality awards percolating on everyone’s palate. Each year’s final quarter brings a crush of reminiscences, round-ups and best of lists. Time Out New York’s annual best restaurants ranking, for example, is the best of them all, and the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ are also reliably revealed right around now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecoaster.net

21 New Townhomes Planned in City

A proposal for 21 townhomes bounded by Cookman Avenue, St. James Place, Lake Avenue and Wesley Lake Drive in Asbury Park has been reviewed by the City Council acting as the city’s Redevelopment Agency and sent on to the Planning Board for its ruling. The proposal by Asbury Partners...
ASBURY PARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy