Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for Fall 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Best Indoor Water Parks Near New Jersey
While there’s only a couple indoor water parks within the state of New Jersey, there are quite a few within a few hours drive that are fun indoor water parks for kids. Check out these amazing indoor water parks in New Jersey and in nearby Pennsylvania. Also, some of these indoor water parks are near New York City.
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
Newark, NJ airport losing its NYC status; could change pricing
NEWARK — It's often easier to get into Manhattan from Newark Liberty International Airport than its counterparts in Queens but, for some reason, EWR will be losing its city code for New York City. The decision was made by the International Air Transport Association, according to a Lufthansa memo...
railfan.com
Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River
The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
PhillyBite
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
PhillyBite
Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers
- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
New Jersey man embezzled massive amount of money from global maritime company
An Elizabeth man has a hefty fine to pay and will spend more than two years in prison after being sentenced for a major embezzlement scheme he undertook while serving in a high ladder role for his now former employer. It is a sentence of 27 months in prison and...
New Jersey woman arrested after 'rainbow' fentanyl found in LEGO box
The DEA said it was important to sound the alarm about rainbow fentanyl before Halloween since the pills can look like candy.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new kitchen for dogs-only just opened on the Upper West Side
It was only a matter of time until our puppies got the New York City treatment: Just Food For Dogs is a new store and kitchen concept serving canine food made with 100% USDA-certified ingredients at 2025 Broadway by West 70th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The...
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness Clubs
If nothing else, New Jersey has a reputation for loving the gym...and it's well-earned. Ever since Jersey Shore started the GTL craze, people have been proud gymgoers in the Garden State. Lately, upscale gyms have been taking center stage in the world of workouts.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
The most expensive home for sale in most expensive ZIP code in NJ
I've never set foot there. It is the priciest ZIP code in all of New Jersey with the most expensive homes. I feel I might just disintegrate if a lowly commoner like me stepped inside city lines. It's the town where some very famous and very rich people have lived....
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See which NYC bars made it to the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ list
It is finally fall in New York City, with radiators clickity clack clack banging back on, frozen drinks melting into hot cocktails and hospitality awards percolating on everyone’s palate. Each year’s final quarter brings a crush of reminiscences, round-ups and best of lists. Time Out New York’s annual best restaurants ranking, for example, is the best of them all, and the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ are also reliably revealed right around now.
thecoaster.net
21 New Townhomes Planned in City
A proposal for 21 townhomes bounded by Cookman Avenue, St. James Place, Lake Avenue and Wesley Lake Drive in Asbury Park has been reviewed by the City Council acting as the city’s Redevelopment Agency and sent on to the Planning Board for its ruling. The proposal by Asbury Partners...
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
roi-nj.com
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
