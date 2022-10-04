ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win A $250 Frontier Airlines Voucher- 28 Winners!

Frontier Airlines flies from Tampa to 19 nonstop destinations. To celebrate, they’re giving away free flights to some lucky flyers!. The image at the top of the contest page states 19 flyers will each win a prize. When I looked over the terms and conditions, it stated that 28 prizes would be given out.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Win A Trip For 2 To Las Vegas from Denny’s!

Denny’s is currently running the Deal-icious Days sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a trip for two to Las Vegas. There are a variety of other prizes being given out including a gaming laptop, Denny’s for a year and more. We were in Vegas a...
LTO: Citi AAdvantage Executive Card 80K Bonus + 4x on AA flights

For a limited time, the Citi(R) / AAdvantage(R) Executive World Elite Mastercard(R) is offering excellent opportunities to earn American Airlines miles. New cardholders can earn up to 80,000 miles, plus earn 4x miles on American Airlines purchases. Learn more about the Citi AAdvantage Executive Card limited-time offer and other benefits of the card.
13.5 Hours in JFK: Wait, There Was Early Check-in?

13.5 Layover JFK is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. Before I travel, I am required to read my Travel Lessons so I don’t make the same mistakes I always make. I did so this time to my detriment. Let me explain:. Last time I arrived in JFK...
Air France, Airbus face trial over 2009 Rio-Paris disaster

Air France and aircraft maker Airbus go on trial in Paris on Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2009 crash of a flight from Brazil, killing all 228 people aboard. Its president, Daniele Lamy, said that instead of trying to pin the blame on the pilots, "We want this trial to be that of Airbus and Air France."
5.000 Qatar Privilege Avios für Neukunden (nach Flug)

Qatar Privilege Club hat wieder eine Neukundenpromotion laufen …. Qatar Privilege Clug hat erneut eine Neukundenpromotion aufgelegt. Nach dem ersten Flug mit Qatar gibt es 5.000 Avios. Die Infos:. “Earn 5,000 Avios as we get set for the greatest football show on earth. Simply join by 20 December 2022 using...
Save Up to 20 Percent at 5,960 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 5,960 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
NYC Hotels: When Will the Grayson Hotel Ever Open?

This page may contain affiliate links from our advertising partners for which we many receive compensation. This may impact how and where products appear on this site. This site does not review or include all companies or all available products. We are thankful when you support this site by using our links.
