Bloomington, IN

Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Indiana

Michigan is back on the road this week as the Wolverines travel to Bloomington to take on Indiana. Below, the Maize & Blue Review staff give their predictions on what they think will happen on Saturday. Josh Henschke. On paper, it’s clear that the talent divide between the two programs...
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Indiana

Michigan is back on the road this week as the Wolverines head to Bloomington to take on a 3-2 Hoosiers desperate to get back to winning ways, currently riding a two-game losing streak. Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Hoosiers on Saturday.
5 things to know before Michigan plays Indiana

Michigan is on the road again this week. A week after traveling to Iowa, the Wolverines will head in a similar direction this weekend to Bloomington in a Big Ten east matchup with Indiana. Both teams are experiencing opposite trajectories as Week 6 looms, with Michigan (5-0) undefeated and firmly...
ANN ARBOR, MI

