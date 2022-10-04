ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

CBS Philly

Kevin Hart visits Philadelphia elementary school to promote financial literacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's very own Kevin Hart made a special visit to a city elementary school Friday to talk money and success with students. He shared lessons and insight from his personal financial journey.Hart is known for his gut busting comedic skills, but the Philly native is getting serious about making sure the younger generation understands the importance of fiscal responsibility."I relate to the kids because I've been where they are," Hart said. Hart made a surprise visit to Robert Morris Elementary in North Philadelphia Friday morning. The student-only event gave him the opportunity to talk about financial literacy to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
weddingchicks.com

Two Vendors Created This Wedding at an Inn Outside of Philadelphia

Bride and groom, Catherine and Nelson, took to the Philadelphia area's charming Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm for a romantic late summer estate wedding. This couple was all about efficiency in choosing their vendors! Using just a few vendors that provided multiple services helped them create a stunning East Coast wedding that represented them as a couple, and created a day that was gorgeous and fun. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos of their day, with filmography by Between Sleep and Awake, catering by The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, and planning, design, and florals by DFW Events Design. And don't forget to check out the full gallery here!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k

Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Former school employee stole $95K in district property, authorities say

A former purchasing agent for the Princeton school district stole more than $95,000 in district property, often re-selling it and keeping the money, authorities said. April Taylor, 58, of Philadelphia, used forged purchase orders to buy electronic devices and custom interior doors among other items, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
RAHWAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Human remains identified as missing Cherry Hill, NJ man

CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June. A cause of death for Peter Meyers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

