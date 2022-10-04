ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate after man shot in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A shooting in Bethlehem Friday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. Police said a man arrived shortly after 5 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital's Muhlenberg campus. They believe the shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Linden Street. Police said the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting in Pottstown, trial for another man begins

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man accused in a deadly shooting in Pottstown has pleaded guilty, while the trial for another man accused in that shooting has begun. Ahmed Mohammed pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Friday before the jury selection was to begin in his trial, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bethlehem, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Serious morning crash on I-78, injuries

TEWKSBURY TWP., N.J. -- The New Jersey State Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound in Tewksbury Twp., Hunterdon County. Serious injuries are reported. Traffic is being diverted from the area of the crash. Stay tuned to WFMZ as more details...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Body found in Pocono Creek

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Thursday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Seidersville Road. The coroner confirmed to us that his office was called to the scene. So far, there's no word on...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. -- We've learned the identity of the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lehigh County. The coroner's office says 63-year-old Edward Senick died around 8:30 p.m. on Seidersville Road in Salisbury Township. Authorities say Senick lost control of the motorcycle he was...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase on I-80 ends with arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a motorcycle chase on Interstate 80 ended with the operator’s arrest on Thursday. Officials say they witnessed a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling on State Route 611 at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles in the center turning lane Thursday evening. A police officer from the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Body found in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Monroe County. Stroud Area Regional Police officers identified the body as 26-year-old Anthony Counterman of Greenville, North Carolina. Officials say Counterman is originally from Stroudsburg. Police say Counterman's body was found by a fisherman...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after Warren County house fire

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A woman is dead after a fire in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, off of S. Main Street, near the border of Phillipsburg. Pohatcong Township police said the victim was an adult female....
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy