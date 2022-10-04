Read full article on original website
Police investigate after man shot in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A shooting in Bethlehem Friday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. Police said a man arrived shortly after 5 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital's Muhlenberg campus. They believe the shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Linden Street. Police said the...
Shot man driven to local ER, gunman still at large, Bethlehem police say
A shot man was dropped off at a local emergency room early Friday morning, and the culprit is still at large, Bethlehem police said. While no arrests have been made as of late Friday morning, city police said there was no danger to the public. Police said the 30-year-old victim...
Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting in Pottstown, trial for another man begins
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man accused in a deadly shooting in Pottstown has pleaded guilty, while the trial for another man accused in that shooting has begun. Ahmed Mohammed pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Friday before the jury selection was to begin in his trial, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Video shows automatic weapons being used in shooting that left teen dead in Kensington
The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows the gunmen firing dozens of rounds.
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
Serious morning crash on I-78, injuries
TEWKSBURY TWP., N.J. -- The New Jersey State Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound in Tewksbury Twp., Hunterdon County. Serious injuries are reported. Traffic is being diverted from the area of the crash. Stay tuned to WFMZ as more details...
Jury convicts Bethlehem man of 2 burglaries, 2 attempted burglaries
A Northampton County jury convicted a Bethlehem man Wednesday of two burglaries and two attempted burglaries on Bethlehem’s Southside, according to the district attorney’s office. The jury acquitted 45-year-old Kevin Mamuzich of a third burglary, and charges were withdrawn in a fourth case, according to Northampton County Assistant...
2 adults, child taken to hospital after crash in East Oak Lane
Police say all three victims were taken to the hospital.
2 families looking for closure after separate deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia
Police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers who killed a 21-year-old woman and an 81-year-old grandmother in Philadelphia.
Police: Body found in Pocono Creek
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
Bethlehem area motorcyclist dies in Lehigh County crash
A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash with a car in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner said Friday. Edward Senick, 63, from Bethlehem Township, was driving a motorcycle at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 Block of Seidersville Road, when he lost control of the bike, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Thursday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Seidersville Road. The coroner confirmed to us that his office was called to the scene. So far, there's no word on...
Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. -- We've learned the identity of the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lehigh County. The coroner's office says 63-year-old Edward Senick died around 8:30 p.m. on Seidersville Road in Salisbury Township. Authorities say Senick lost control of the motorcycle he was...
Motorcycle chase on I-80 ends with arrest
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a motorcycle chase on Interstate 80 ended with the operator’s arrest on Thursday. Officials say they witnessed a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling on State Route 611 at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles in the center turning lane Thursday evening. A police officer from the […]
Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at […]
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
UPDATE: Body found in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Monroe County. Stroud Area Regional Police officers identified the body as 26-year-old Anthony Counterman of Greenville, North Carolina. Officials say Counterman is originally from Stroudsburg. Police say Counterman's body was found by a fisherman...
Bethlehem cops looking for suspects, witnesses to shooting that left woman injured
A woman was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem, and city police are asking for the public’s help in finding the culprits. Officers called for a shooting at 2:01 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Boulevard, near Linden Street, found a 29-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to her leg.
1 dead after Warren County house fire
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A woman is dead after a fire in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, off of S. Main Street, near the border of Phillipsburg. Pohatcong Township police said the victim was an adult female....
Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
