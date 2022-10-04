Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
Yardbarker
Matt Murray Gave the Maple Leafs a Glimpse of His Old Self Against the Canadiens
It’s hard to put a lot of emphasis on a pre-season game, but Matt Murray’s performance in a 5-1 Toronto Maple Leafs victory against the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be discounted. Sure, he got a shutout in a 40-minute effort against the same team earlier in the pre-season....
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
NHL
Westbound LIRR Service a 'Game-Changer' for Islanders, UBS Arena
Westbound LIRR service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena station. Two-way train service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena station for New York Islanders games and UBS Arena events, the Long Island Rail Road announced on Thursday. Starting today, westbound service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena...
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 06.10.22
Special teams was an area of focus during Thursday's skate. Back to the drawing board. Thursday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome was heavily focused on special teams, specifically the powerplay after an 0-for-6 showing against the Jets Wednesday night. Here's how the power play units operated during today's practice:. PP...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Senators to begin 2022 season
BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the Ottawa Senators. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 11-12-3...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Lamoriello Displayed Pros & Cons This Offseason
One of the toughest executives to understand and figure out is New York Islanders general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello. Often quiet, rarely giving out information, and less transparent than a typical GM, he can be frustrating for fans whenever he makes decisions that affect the roster. This offseason spoke volumes...
NHL
Devils Visit Islanders in Penultimate Preseason Game | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils have a 4-0-1 record during the preseason and are hoping to build on their winning ways with just two games left. Thursday night the club visits the Islanders for a second showdown this preseason. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the...
NHL
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
NHL
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
NHL
Predators mascot steals show on Global Series off day in Prague
PRAGUE -- John Russell has been the Nashville Predators team photographer since they joined the NHL in 1998-99. He has missed six home games in all that time, and he's covered the Stanley Cup Final, Winter Classic and Stadium Series. He thought he'd seen everything. But he'd never seen anything...
NHL
Caps Gaming Announces Plans for 2022-23 Season
New competitive roster, dedicated streamer and annual tournaments return for the 2022-23 season. Caps Gaming, the esports sub-brand of the Washington Capitals owned by Monumental Sports and Entertainment, announced plans for the upcoming season including a new team roster and robust programming that will generate content year-round to engage with both North American and European audiences. Since its launch in 2019, Caps Gaming has created a space for hockey's esports gamers to engage through competitions and grassroots events.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers assign Pickard to Bakersfield, release Virtanen from PTO
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers reduced their camp roster by two on Thursday. Goaltender Calvin Pickard was placed on waivers for the purpose of re-assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, while forward Jake Virtanen was released from his professional tryout (PTO). The Oilers roster now sits at 30 players...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: York’s Demotion, Tortorella, Hart & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finished an underwhelming preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. They didn’t do much to silence critics of their offensive firepower with just eight goals in six preseason games, and fans even got some unexpected and disappointing news that prospect Cam York will not start the 2022-23 season in the NHL. Limited action for some key players on the roster definitely skewed the overall results, and head coach John Tortorella will now set his sights on his first regular season in Philadelphia.
FOX Sports
Flyers host the Devils to begin season
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils for the season opener. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and went 8-14-4 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Flyers had a 12.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 30 goals on 239 chances. New Jersey had a...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boeser resumes skating for Canucks
Sturm doesn't play for Sharks in Global Series Challenge; Perunovich of Blues to have shoulder surgery. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser has resumed skating and...
NHL
Preseason Recap: Canes Rout Blue Jackets, 8-1
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrapped up their home slate of tune-up games in a big way Monday, thrashing the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 8-1. The Story. Contrary to what the final score suggests, the contest got off on the wrong foot for Carolina. Just 5:54...
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
