ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team

Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country

PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Elmont, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Washington, PA
Elmont, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NHL

Westbound LIRR Service a 'Game-Changer' for Islanders, UBS Arena

Westbound LIRR service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena station. Two-way train service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena station for New York Islanders games and UBS Arena events, the Long Island Rail Road announced on Thursday. Starting today, westbound service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

CAMP NOTEBOOK - 06.10.22

Special teams was an area of focus during Thursday's skate. Back to the drawing board. Thursday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome was heavily focused on special teams, specifically the powerplay after an 0-for-6 showing against the Jets Wednesday night. Here's how the power play units operated during today's practice:. PP...
NHL
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Senators to begin 2022 season

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the Ottawa Senators. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 11-12-3...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Islanders’ Lamoriello Displayed Pros & Cons This Offseason

One of the toughest executives to understand and figure out is New York Islanders general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello. Often quiet, rarely giving out information, and less transparent than a typical GM, he can be frustrating for fans whenever he makes decisions that affect the roster. This offseason spoke volumes...
ELMONT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Morgan Frost
Person
Owen Tippett
Person
John Tortorella
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
NHL
NHL

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#The Philadelphia Flyers#The Wells Fargo Center#Flyers Radio 24 7#Ubs Arena
NHL

Predators mascot steals show on Global Series off day in Prague

PRAGUE -- John Russell has been the Nashville Predators team photographer since they joined the NHL in 1998-99. He has missed six home games in all that time, and he's covered the Stanley Cup Final, Winter Classic and Stadium Series. He thought he'd seen everything. But he'd never seen anything...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Caps Gaming Announces Plans for 2022-23 Season

New competitive roster, dedicated streamer and annual tournaments return for the 2022-23 season. Caps Gaming, the esports sub-brand of the Washington Capitals owned by Monumental Sports and Entertainment, announced plans for the upcoming season including a new team roster and robust programming that will generate content year-round to engage with both North American and European audiences. Since its launch in 2019, Caps Gaming has created a space for hockey's esports gamers to engage through competitions and grassroots events.
HOCKEY
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers assign Pickard to Bakersfield, release Virtanen from PTO

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers reduced their camp roster by two on Thursday. Goaltender Calvin Pickard was placed on waivers for the purpose of re-assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, while forward Jake Virtanen was released from his professional tryout (PTO). The Oilers roster now sits at 30 players...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers News & Rumors: York’s Demotion, Tortorella, Hart & More

The Philadelphia Flyers finished an underwhelming preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. They didn’t do much to silence critics of their offensive firepower with just eight goals in six preseason games, and fans even got some unexpected and disappointing news that prospect Cam York will not start the 2022-23 season in the NHL. Limited action for some key players on the roster definitely skewed the overall results, and head coach John Tortorella will now set his sights on his first regular season in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
FOX Sports

Flyers host the Devils to begin season

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils for the season opener. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and went 8-14-4 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Flyers had a 12.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 30 goals on 239 chances. New Jersey had a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boeser resumes skating for Canucks

Sturm doesn't play for Sharks in Global Series Challenge; Perunovich of Blues to have shoulder surgery. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser has resumed skating and...
NHL
NHL

Preseason Recap: Canes Rout Blue Jackets, 8-1

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrapped up their home slate of tune-up games in a big way Monday, thrashing the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 8-1. The Story. Contrary to what the final score suggests, the contest got off on the wrong foot for Carolina. Just 5:54...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy