Aldi to open Clearwater store this week; more Tampa Bay locations coming soon
The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
Liquorsplit ‘Smart Liquor Store’ Opens First Local Location In Former AJ’s Liquor
It started two years ago in Miami. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiquorSplit launched a delivery service for wine, beer, liquor and more, and in less than two years the company secured a loyal customer base that has propelled it into adding a new Valrico location. After opening two locations in Miami and just releasing its new mobile app in March 2022, LiquorSplit will be offering its delivery service in Tampa and opening the first smart liquor store in the nation.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete
Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
Grace Market, Annual Nut Sale, Car Show & More
Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will be holding its fall market on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a wide variety of vendors with something for everyone, so go and get an early start on your holiday gift shopping. If...
Record-breaking Ride At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Honored At The Prestigious Golden Ticket Awards
Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest and the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster, has been awarded the Golden Ticket Award for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022. The sought-after awards were announced this past September 10 at Amusement Today’s prestigious award ceremony, designed to recognize excellence in the theme park industry. Results for the Golden Ticket Awards originate from a tabulation of hundreds of experienced industry individuals that, along with industry journalists and ride suppliers, voted for Iron Gwazi as the Best New Roller Coaster.
Suspect In Spring Hill Publix Bomb Threat Arrested
SPRING HILL, Fla. – The man behind the Spring Hill Publix bomb threat is in custody, according to deputies. Investigators say on Thursday at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Publix, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill, regarding a
Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia
Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts
October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
Free concert Rock The Park Tampa is at Water Works this week
C-Renã, Navin Ave. and Speakeasy are on the bill.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs
TAMPA, Fla. - On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been at this point where we're having to literally turn people away," said Danielle Ho, the director of shelter operations for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay."It's a tough conversation to have."
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Hillsborough County battles large fire at Plant City fish farm
The fire occurred in the early morning on Tuesday. Hillsborough County fire rescue responded to an overnight structure fire at a fish farm at 6507 Bob Head Road in Plant City on Tuesday morning. HCFR’s dispatch received an emergency call from an individual near the location at 2:09 a.m. reporting...
Neighbor’s massive tree falls on Seminole woman’s house during storm
Who is responsible when a neighbor's tree falls on your house? That's what Maria Komprath wants to know.
Hurricane Ian damage ignites fight over rental home, lease
In the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many homes in Valrico saw tremendous damage, including trees through roofs. But the former tenants of one rental property say they saw it coming.
Seafood franchise Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar heads to Wesley Chapel
The North Carolina-based chain is known for fresh seafood and refreshing cocktails.
Need rental assistance money? Tampa’s application portal reopens
Tampa's online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money is expected to reopen soon.
Flight Attendant Charged With Stealing $8,000 Bracelet in TSA Line
A woman working as a flight attendant for Republic Airways flight attendant was arrested Monday at Reagan National Airport after authorities said she stole a passenger's bracelet set from a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson Crystal Nosal told the media that 60-year-old Rebecca Valley of Wesley...
