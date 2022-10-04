ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valrico, FL

ospreyobserver.com

Liquorsplit 'Smart Liquor Store' Opens First Local Location In Former AJ's Liquor

It started two years ago in Miami. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiquorSplit launched a delivery service for wine, beer, liquor and more, and in less than two years the company secured a loyal customer base that has propelled it into adding a new Valrico location. After opening two locations in Miami and just releasing its new mobile app in March 2022, LiquorSplit will be offering its delivery service in Tampa and opening the first smart liquor store in the nation. 
VALRICO, FL
thatssotampa.com

Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete

Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Grace Market, Annual Nut Sale, Car Show & More

Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will be holding its fall market on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a wide variety of vendors with something for everyone, so go and get an early start on your holiday gift shopping. If...
LITHIA, FL
City
Valrico, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
ospreyobserver.com

Record-breaking Ride At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Honored At The Prestigious Golden Ticket Awards

Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest and the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster, has been awarded the Golden Ticket Award for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022. The sought-after awards were announced this past September 10 at Amusement Today’s prestigious award ceremony, designed to recognize excellence in the theme park industry. Results for the Golden Ticket Awards originate from a tabulation of hundreds of experienced industry individuals that, along with industry journalists and ride suppliers, voted for Iron Gwazi as the Best New Roller Coaster.
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts

October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Person
Ryan Dean
Bay News 9

Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs

TAMPA, Fla. - On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been at this point where we're having to literally turn people away," said Danielle Ho, the director of shelter operations for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay."It's a tough conversation to have."
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hillsborough County battles large fire at Plant City fish farm

The fire occurred in the early morning on Tuesday. Hillsborough County fire rescue responded to an overnight structure fire at a fish farm at 6507 Bob Head Road in Plant City on Tuesday morning. HCFR’s dispatch received an emergency call from an individual near the location at 2:09 a.m. reporting...
PLANT CITY, FL
97X

Flight Attendant Charged With Stealing $8,000 Bracelet in TSA Line

A woman working as a flight attendant for Republic Airways flight attendant was arrested Monday at Reagan National Airport after authorities said she stole a passenger's bracelet set from a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson Crystal Nosal told the media that 60-year-old Rebecca Valley of Wesley...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
iheart.com

Humane Society of Tampa Bay at capacity and needs help!

Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs. On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been...
TAMPA, FL

