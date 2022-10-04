Read full article on original website
Strictly Come Dancing reveals which couple has been eliminated after Movie Week
Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week saw Disney princesses, Marvel heroes and film legends all shimmying across the dance floor in the hope of impressing the judges. And impress some of them did, with Tyler West and Dianne Buswell receiving not one but two 10s, which were the first of this series.
Dancing on Ice adds West End and former Hollyoaks star to 2023 line-up
Dancing on Ice has announced the ninth celebrity taking part in the new series of the skating competition airing next year – Carley Stenson. The actress is best known for playing Steph Cunningham/Roach on Hollyoaks from 2000 to 2011, as well as a recurring role in Doctors last year as Harriet Shelton.
Katya Jones's Catsuit
I am obsessed! Wish I had one (and had an event to wear it to!) God she's just fabulous. I can't imagine Strictly without her. I am obsessed! Wish I had one (and had an event to wear it to!) I just wish I was a few decades younger and...
Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe confirms new contract with soap
Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe confirms she has signed a new year-long contract with the soap. The actress, who plays Mercedes McQueen, is currently on an extended break but this new contract means she'll be back soon to help the rest of the family recover from the Silas drama. She told...
Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner set for Im A Celeb
So its being confirmed in the media that Corrie Icon Sue and Hollyoaks Hunk Owen will be part of Im A Celebrity when it returns in a few weeks. I imagine Owen will be half dressed the whole time. I wish ITV would stop relying on on Corrie stars to...
Who are you looking forward to tonight?
(I hope I’m not treading on anyone’s heels in starting this thread 🙂) Which couples are you looking forward to seeing—for whatever reason?. I’ve got a batch of them. I’m nervously excited to see my favourites Hamza and Jowita doing something or other with dinosaurs. My giddy streak can’t wait to see the meerkat/warthog Samba from Richie and Giovanni. And I’m expecting great things from all the ballroom girls, Molly, Helen and Fleur. Interested to see how Nikita and Ellie deal with their QS. Oh, and I’m curious too to see if Will can cheer up and get back on track with his AS.
Movie Week: 5 Thoughts !!!
1- Katya you genius. Tony is not going anywhere. 2- Fleurito undermarked in comparisons to others. 3- So worried for my 2 faves Hamzita and Ellie T. 4- Shirley needs to be more consistent. 5- I dont think we have a clear winner yet. Mods please merge. It looks like...
Drag Race UK season 4 star reacts to "very, very harsh" critique
Drag Race UK star Copper Topp has reacted to what she described as "very, very harsh" critique from the judges following her exit from the reality competition show. Earlier this week, Copper Topp became the third drag queen to be eliminated from season four of Drag Race UK after Just May and then Starlet both exited the series. Digital Spy spoke to Copper Topp following her exit from the show, and the drag queen talked about the critique she received from RuPaul and fellow judges Michelle Visage and Alan Carr.
Oh dear, Richie gone. Who's next in danger?
I mean I thought Matt was a certainty to go this week, but I don’t wanna say that too confidently for next week!. Matt will likely be back to Latin next week so surely he has to be in trouble?. I don't agree with the public vote. It does...
Rings of Power cut scene would have revealed big Durin secret
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that a cut scene from the fantasy show would have revealed Prince Durin IV's big secret. The most recent episode confirmed that Durin (Owain Arthur) has a different name which sets him apart from...
Dame Barbara Windsor's husband Scott reveals he was trolled after the EastEnders legend's death
Dame Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell has revealed that he was trolled after the late star's death. The acting legend, who famously played Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders, passed away in 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's, and had been married to Scott for 20 years before she died. As part...
Emmerdale stars hint at "massive" changes for Cain and Moira
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's 50th anniversary celebrations are set to kick off next week, culminating in the hour-long special on October 16, and starts on an emotional note as Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) begins her final farewell. Cain discovers his mum alone in her bedroom during her last moments, quickly...
Thank you Chris Clenshaw - I can’t believe how good EastEnders is at the moment!
This man clearly cares about the history and characters of the show, it’s the best it’s been in a long time. Suki & Eve, Sharon & Kat’s frenemy relationship, Linda vs. Janine, Phil’s more vulnerable side, fixing the mess that was Jay & Honey, Sam’s return has been enjoyable as it can be. The only downfalls in my opinion are the return of Alfie and the fact that Lola is being killed off just as she’s becoming used more. If it’s this good now I wonder what he’s got lined up for Christmas.
how many would love the strictly cast 2021 back on now
Hi I love strictly for long time and this series is ok but after last night show I rather was happy to go back to watching last year series. feel 2021 was more upbeat more good dancing, more spankle etc ps i miss rose. Posts: 3,838. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - October 8 - 8pm - ITV1
Will - Cleo, Rain, Noeva, Eddy, Rhianna, Smokiecoco, Kira. Sir Tom - Antonia, Emilie & Thomas, Lee, Rachel, Claire, Rhys, Jake, Francesca. Anne Marie - Lucas, Mark, Harrison, Kai, Monroe, Hannah, Rodell, Mila. Olly - David, Beatty Brothers, Shaka, Benjamin, Marc, Andres, Tom. All blocks have been used. Week 5...
Vote to save Tony! Lets take him to the final
He is what strictly is about. Fun, entertainment, and giving it a go! He is the people's champion IMO. No. Its not funny. It's awful. He is what strictly is about. Fun, entertainment, and giving it a go! He is the people's champion IMO. No. Its not funny. It's awful.
Can you imagine Ronnie and Roxy still being around during the era of Chris Clenshaw
I think the show would be even better if they never killed off Ronnie and Roxy. Can you imagine these two with Kat, Sharon, Sam and Suki who are all on top form right now. Eaatenders is always best when the female stars are strong who know how to take care of themselves.
MOVIE WEEK POLL: Who got your votes tonight?
Poll link: https://entertainmentodds.com/polls/strictly-2022-poll-week-3/ Tony & Jayde for pure entertainment value. After all it is an entertainment show. Cause she was severely undermarked in comparison to others. She was better than a bunch of folk above her. Posts: 4,001. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 08/10/22 - 19:40 #5. All to Ellie t...
The Big Bang Theory stars point out mistake caused by Leonard and Penny romance
The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons, meaning some mistakes were bound to happen. But executive producer Steven Molaro revealed one mistake that's more than just a filming continuity error. During season 1, Leonard daydreams about saving Penny by pulling open the broken elevator doors, holding her, and then...
GMB's Kate Garraway says husband Derek Draper remains "very damaged" after Covid battle
Kate Garraway has shared more details regarding her husband Derek Draper's recovery from Covid on ITV's DNA Journey on Thursday night. The Good Morning Britain presenter said that Draper sadly "remains very damaged" as his recovery continues. Draper was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 in March 2020, and a...
