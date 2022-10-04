(I hope I’m not treading on anyone’s heels in starting this thread 🙂) Which couples are you looking forward to seeing—for whatever reason?. I’ve got a batch of them. I’m nervously excited to see my favourites Hamza and Jowita doing something or other with dinosaurs. My giddy streak can’t wait to see the meerkat/warthog Samba from Richie and Giovanni. And I’m expecting great things from all the ballroom girls, Molly, Helen and Fleur. Interested to see how Nikita and Ellie deal with their QS. Oh, and I’m curious too to see if Will can cheer up and get back on track with his AS.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO