msstate.edu
MSU’s Pittman among country’s youngest livestock judging coaches
STARKVILLE, Miss.—After attending a local animal show, 5-year-old Alexandra Pittman asked her mother and stepfather to buy her a piglet. Twenty years and numerous 4-H-related events later, she is now one of the youngest college livestock judging team leaders in the country. At 25, the Petal native now leads...
msstate.edu
MSU proves successful at annual CPRAM, SPRF competitions
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Staff members from Mississippi State’s Office of Public Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Research Center, Office of Agricultural Communications, University Television Center, Agriculture and Natural Resources Marketing, Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station and more are bringing plenty of awards and prestige back to the university from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi and Southern Public Relations Federation annual competitions.
msstate.edu
Longest Student Health Center announces flu clinics
MSU’s Longest Student Health Center is providing flu shots by appointment only throughout the month of October on Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. These flu clinics also will continue in November and December on Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Flu vaccines are filed to insurance. The cost without insurance...
msstate.edu
Deadline for New Maroon Camp staff applications approaching
Mississippi State’s New Maroon Camp is accepting staff applications through 11:59 p.m. Friday [Oct. 7]. NMC is a week-long, student-led retreat that assists incoming freshmen and transfer students with their transition to MSU. Staff members help incoming students meet new friends, teach history and traditions, and provide insight to what the first year of college is like.
msstate.edu
UPM director: ‘We publish to, for and about the people of Mississippi’
STARKVILLE, Miss.—University Press of Mississippi Director Craig W. Gill guided Mississippi State faculty and staff through his organization’s publication process that supplies books “to, for and about the people of Mississippi and the Gulf South” Tuesday [Oct. 4] at Mitchell Memorial Library’s Charles H. Templeton Sr. Music Museum.
ourmshome.com
Mississippi’s first ‘Just Love Coffee’ opens in Tupelo and everybody just loves it
Tupelo just became home to the first “Just Love Coffee” franchise in Mississippi. This Memphis/Nashville-based coffee company was founded in 2003 by Robb and Emily Webb. It was initially an online coffee service to offer financial assistance to couples undergoing the adoption process, which can be extremely expensive.
msstate.edu
Tebow challenges MSU students to find their calling, help others
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Tim Tebow, one of the most highly decorated Southeastern Conference quarterbacks of the modern era and a two-time Bowl Championship Series national champion with the University of Florida, wants to be remembered for helping others, not for his accolades. “If I’m known as ‘Heisman Trophy-winner Tim Tebow,’ then...
msstate.edu
MSU announces new search committee training, resources
Mississippi State University is announcing a new online training module and handbook for university personnel serving on hiring committees. As part of the hiring process, all search committee members will be required to complete the online training offered through Human Resources Management. It is required for all faculty positions and professional positions that have a search committee.
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
wtva.com
Hamilton daycare video has community outraged
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
wcbi.com
Finding hope: Tupelo Salvation Army helps single mom follow her dreams
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The area’s only homeless shelter provides basics such as food and housing for thousands every year. But the Tupelo Salvation Army is also helping a single mom develop and launch a business while living in the shelter. The Salvation Army is helping a determined...
wcbi.com
Hamilton daycare under investigation after video goes viral
HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s all anyone is talking about today. A viral video from a Hamilton daycare has devastated parents and horrified the community. A cell phone video posted on multiple social media accounts shows adult daycare workers scaring toddlers. The adult is wearing a mask from...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County jury indicts Columbus man for murder
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was recently indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury. He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Kaliyah Brooks. Brooks was stabbed at Cedar Creek Apartments in June 2021. At the time, Macon Police...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized. Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.
actionnews5.com
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
MONROE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement in Mississippi is looking into a video of children at a day care being scared. The video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows an adult in a Halloween mask entering a room full of children, who respond by screaming and crying. The...
wtva.com
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
kicks96news.com
Possession with Intent to Distribute, Aggravated Assault, Bad Checks, and More in Neshoba Arrests
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 39, of Union, Malicious Mischief, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $800. TONY ANTHONY, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Failure to Obey Police Officer Directing Traffic, Failure to Yield to Blue Light or Siren, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Disorderly Conduct, No Insurance, No License Tag, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600, $400, $300, $600, $800, $300, $300.
wcbi.com
Two teenagers arrested for taking weapons to school
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Lousiville Police make two arrests after weapons are found on a school campus. Investigators say two 17-year-old males went to Lousiville High School with weapons. One suspect is charged with terroristic threats, weapon possession by a Juvenile, and Probation Violation. The other suspect is charged with terroristic...
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests
KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
