Absentee ballots will be available in Newtown starting today for the November 8th election. Polls will be open 6am to 8pm, but those who can't vote in person can apply for an absentee ballot. In addition to candidates for office, and a statewide ballot question about whether to allow for early voting, Newtown residents will be deciding on charter revision questions. Absentee ballots may be applied for by any qualified voter unable to vote at the polls due to specific reasons such as sickness, physical disability, religious tenants, and absence from home during hours of the vote. Newtown will hold special absentee ballot voting hours on Saturday, November 5th at the Town Clerk's office from 9am to noon.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO