Familiar opponent returns to Holloway

By ANDY CRAIG Sports Editor
 3 days ago
Senior defensive specialist Ava Torrance prepares to dig the ball. Torrance finished Sunday's match with seven digs against Rutgers. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

Purdue will face Iowa for the second time in just over a week on Wednesday. Last time the two teams met, the Boilermakers were missing a starter and still managed a four set victory on the road.

Since then, the Boilers (13-1, 4-0 Big Ten) have remained undefeated in conference play, while the Hawkeyes (6-9, 0-4 Big Ten) are yet to win a Big Ten match.

Purdue was without senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn the last time they played Iowa and it remains to be seen whether she’ll be available Wednesday night.

Head coach Dave Shondell said he hopes to be “close to a full deck” when the two teams meet again, this time at Holloway Gymnasium, and this time with a more conference play-seasoned defensive unit.

Purdue has only four defensive players listed on its roster, Schermerhorn included, so the substitution options for the three back row positions were limited the past three games.

“We were, for a while, alternating (senior Ava Torrance and junior Emily Brown) in that right-back spot,” Shondell said. “Then these last three matches, all of the sudden, they're playing good competition in the Big Ten and there's nowhere to go; we've got no one else on that bench that can come in.”

He said he’s been very happy with the way not only Torrance and Brown have developed recently, but also sophomore Ali Hornung, who has filled in as the team’s libero since the first time Purdue played Iowa.

The Boilers won that match, but not without resistance from the Hawkeyes, whose offense’s success was driven by its two middle blockers: 6-foot-7-inch junior Delaney McSweeney and fifth-year Amiya Jones, who last time led Iowa with 17 kills and tied for block assists.

Blocking could be a deciding factor in the upcoming game, given Purdue did not block well against Rutgers most recently, and relied on its blocking success against Iowa the first time.

“We had a hard time with Iowa up there, and their middles were the biggest reason for that,” Shondell said. “I've watched them play since, and they're getting more and more help from their pin attackers. So you can't just go in the match, shut down the middle and expect (to) be fine. Because their players are starting to hit the ball with a lot more confidence.”

Purdue will play Iowa at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m. which will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

