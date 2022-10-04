Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Black And Crimson Color In The Nike Air Max 95 “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Max 95 is helping usher in the Fall/Winter with a drove of simple, inline colorways. And for its latest, the silhouette has hidden the “Multi-Swoosh” pattern amidst a range of solid-colored panels. Besides the pops of Crimson, which mark the embroidered Swoosh and adjacent branding,...
sneakernews.com
Stencil Swooshes Appear On This Greyscale Nike Dunk Low
As the Nike Dunk Low continues to top wish-lists everywhere, the silhouette continues to experiment with colorways, collaborators and stories. Recently, Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged with stencil profile swooshes. Akin to other Nike Sportswear offerings with similar branding, the newly-surfaced pair takes on a greyscale color combination that...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
sneakernews.com
Triple Red And Grey Swooshes Liven This Triple-White Nike Air Force 1 Ensemble
Throughout the celebration of Bruce Kilgore’s 40th anniversary silhouette, NIKE Inc. continues to employ seldom disparate changes to the iconic model, creating a constant rotation of slightly differing propositions. The antithesis to its black/grey/blue offering seen last week on the Air Force 1, a crisp white build now enjoys the treatment of multiple Swooshes at its heel.
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
Brushes Of Hot Pink Liven This Nike Air Presto
Typically associated with the sunnier, warmer months of the year, the Nike Air Presto continues to offer its handful or propositions with each turn of the calendar. Resuming its roster of fall-friendly looks after a pair of titularly-hued “Tour Yellow” and “Triple Pink” colorways livened the silhouette, Hot Pinks instead render as an accent on the latest “t-shirt for your feet”.
sneakernews.com
FILA And The Shakur Estate Honor Tupac’s Legacy With The Grant Hill 2 Low And More
What’s your favorite memory of Tupac Shakur? Is it perhaps a famous track, his devotion to activism, or is it simply one of his iconic outfits? There’s such a rich well to draw from, which explains why the cultural impact of Tupac remains as strong as ever. One...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Deldon 1 Joins The Swooshes “Be True” Collection
Four months removed from the celebration of Pride Month in June, The Swoosh is returning to its Be True collection that treated the Nike Cortez and Dunk Low, amongst others, in tribute to October’s LGBTQIA+ History Month. Kicking off the re-run is the first WNBA signature silhouette to surface since 2006 in the Nike Air Deldon 1.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max TW Mixes “Midnight Navy” With A Bit Of “Lemon Twist”
Nike kept the fanfare to a minimum upon the Air Max TW‘s introduction. Following the reveal of its inaugural colorway back in July, we’ve seen very little from the up-and-comer. That may soon change, though, as a brand new release is about to hit the shelves. Here, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Dunk Low “Argon”
As Dunks continue to proliferate into the mainstream, Nike has matched the relentless demand with newly revealed releases week after week. There’s no stopping the Dunk Low, a shoe that at one point was relegated to outlets and the backburner, but this changing of trends is just a testament to how cyclical the sneaker game really is.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 3 “Archaeo Brown”
First seen at the end of May, the Air Jordan 3 “Archaeo Brown” is set to debut on October 8th. Reminiscent of other Air Jordan propositions that’ve released over the course of the last three years, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a seemingly-mis-matched arrangement across its upper. Titular “Archaeo Brown” base layers are accompanied by handfuls of other materials and hues, with textile panels at the tongue and collar areas boasting a non-heritage, but compelling “Light Bordeaux.” The aforementioned components come together to form an experimental take that’ll propel the Jordan 3 into the next 34 years.
sneakernews.com
Nike Dresses This Kids’ Dunk High In Mint-Toned Plaids
From flannels to golf pants, plaid is near inescapable. Even the Nike Dunk High isn’t safe from the pattern, as it’s about to feature its stripes across this upcoming kids-exclusive colorway. Compared to releases prior, this Dunk High is much more reserved in its use of the above-mentioned...
sneakernews.com
Nine Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From October 1st to October 7th
The being formerly known as “Kanye West” might have stolen the sneaker-adjacent headlines of the week, but his adidas Yeezy imprint has maintained relatively quiet in terms of sheer releases. Other players in the space, however, gave savvy and casual consumers alike a lot to look forward to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force PLT.AF.ORM Joins The Upcoming “Bling” Pack
Bruce Kilgore’s Nike Air Force 1 has accomplished a lot over the last 40 years. Over the last few years, the Swoosh has revisited the basketball shoe through the lens of women’s fashion to create propositions like the PLT.AF.ORM. Akin to other pairs of the experimental take, the...
sneakernews.com
Street-Ready Black/Gum Appears On The New Balance 550
Steven Smith’s New Balance 550 continues to form an important part in the world of sneakers 33 years after it debuted. Recently, the made-for-basketball creation emerged in a compelling black and gum brown outfit perfect for fall. The upper indulges in the darker of the two aforementioned tones, presenting...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Ship SP “Team Orange” Dropping Exclusively At One European Store
Back in July of 2020, retailer Bottega Backdoor ushered in one of the first modern iterations of the Nike Air Ship, which boasted a look akin to the iconic “Bred” colorway. Fast forward two years and they’re once again holding an exclusive release of yet another one of the model’s make-ups: the “Team Orange.”
sneakernews.com
Sashiko Styling Appears On The Nike Air Max 97
Nike is no stranger to incorporating Japanese influences, often drawing inspiration from the country’s rich culture as well as their traditional craftsmanship. And in the case of their newest collection, which has featured two Dunk Lows thus far, the brand is leaning heavily on the latter — specifically, the art of sashiko.
sneakernews.com
Autumn Brown Tones Grace The Nike Air Max 90 Featuring Snakeskin Textiles
Each Fall there seems to be a new textile in play by the Beaverton-based brand. Electing snakeskin textures across a bevy of its lifestyle models including the Air Force 1 and Dunk Low Disrupt 2, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic 1990 Air Max cushioned silhouette is embracing the scaly aesthetic for its latest autumnal offering.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low
Titan 22, the premier sneaker boutique over in the Philippines, has enjoyed several collaborations with Jordan Brand over the course of the last few years. And for Fall/Winter 2022, they’re bringing out what could very well be their best work yet: a playfully-designed Air Jordan 2 Low. The Titan...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary Collection Grows By Yet Another Simple Colorway
Nike has celebrated the Air Force 1‘s 40th all sorts of ways this past year. And now that 2022 is coming close to its end, the brand has introduced a wide range of universal styles, all of which feature a special, anniversary-themed stamp. Emblematic of the classic’s ubiquity, the...
sneakernews.com
Nike SB Dunk Low “Adobe” Set To Release In 2023
With yet another collaborative effort with Concepts in the works, it’s clear Nike SB has big plans for 2023. Their inline catalog is poised to expand alongside, starting first with the newly-revealed Dunk Low “Adobe.”. While its name may conjure to mind images of Photoshop, Illustrator, and the...
Comments / 0