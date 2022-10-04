First seen at the end of May, the Air Jordan 3 “Archaeo Brown” is set to debut on October 8th. Reminiscent of other Air Jordan propositions that’ve released over the course of the last three years, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a seemingly-mis-matched arrangement across its upper. Titular “Archaeo Brown” base layers are accompanied by handfuls of other materials and hues, with textile panels at the tongue and collar areas boasting a non-heritage, but compelling “Light Bordeaux.” The aforementioned components come together to form an experimental take that’ll propel the Jordan 3 into the next 34 years.

APPAREL ・ 17 HOURS AGO