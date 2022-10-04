Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company recognized Firefighters of the Year. Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company has recognized three members for being Firefighter of the Year. This award ceremony, held by the Exchange Club of Danbury, has been postponed for the last 2 years due to COVID. They made up for those years during their monthly business meeting to honor the members for their dedication and hard work. The 2020 recipient is Lieutenant David Bunting, the 2021 recipient is Chief Engineer Matt Gunter and the 2022 recipient is Engineer Chelsea Berg. Stony Hill Fire officials say they have gone above and beyond year after year and are an integral part of the success of the department. They will be honored with dozens of other honorees at a statewide dinner in a few weeks.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO