Renovations completed on transitional housing facility run by Amos House
Renovations have been completed on a transitional housing facility in Danbury run by nonprofit Amos House. The first women and children were welcomed back to the facility after more than a year of work. Executive Director Jennifer Seeley says the kitchen is probably the biggest improvement, but the whole house has been redone. Amos House not only provides housing, but also job training services and educational programs through partner organizations. Seeley says families can stay for up to two years as they work toward self-sufficiency. The renovation work began in June 2021 with support from a $150,000 state grant. Amos House was formed in 1986 by five local churches.
FEMA grant awarded to Water Witch Hose Co. #2
Water Witch Hose Company #2 of New Milford has been named a recipient of a 2022 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The Grant Committee will use the nearly $132,000 to equip the stations with exhaust capture systems for apparatus. In the last three years the Fire Department has made an effort to limit exposure of carcinogens to protect firefighters. From annual cancer screenings, to a new ARPA funded Washer and Dryer, and now a capture system officials say the fire company is mitigating factors that can harm first responders.
Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company recognized Firefighters of the Year
Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company recognized Firefighters of the Year. Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company has recognized three members for being Firefighter of the Year. This award ceremony, held by the Exchange Club of Danbury, has been postponed for the last 2 years due to COVID. They made up for those years during their monthly business meeting to honor the members for their dedication and hard work. The 2020 recipient is Lieutenant David Bunting, the 2021 recipient is Chief Engineer Matt Gunter and the 2022 recipient is Engineer Chelsea Berg. Stony Hill Fire officials say they have gone above and beyond year after year and are an integral part of the success of the department. They will be honored with dozens of other honorees at a statewide dinner in a few weeks.
Bethel man killed in hit & run accident in New Milford
Bethel man killed in hit & run accident in New Milford. A Bethel man has been killed in a hit and run accident in New Milford. Police responded to Route 7 between Dodd Road and Still River Drive shortly before 9:30 last night on a report of a car striking a pedestrian. 64-year-old John Capodanno was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found the suspect vehicle a short distance away at an apartment complex. The driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. The woman wasn't identified by police.
COVID-19 data for Greater Danbury area updated
The number of COVID-19 cases reported by Danbury to the Connecticut Department of Public Health dropped this week compared to last. Rates held steady in all other Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report ending October 3rd, there were 48 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 17, and Brookfield had 17. There were 16 COVID cases in New Milford, 7 in New Fairfield, 15 in Newtown, 5 in Redding while Ridgefield had 11.
Bethel School District seeks participants for Business Advisory Council
The Bethel School District formed a Business Advisory Council, which meets once a month at Bethel High School to discuss skills needed to ensure students can be part of a global workforce. They also advise on the Pathway Program, which is designed to connect students with specific interests to a concentration of study. The Council consists of higher education (Naugatuck Valley Community College and WCSU), small businesses, representatives from larger companies, and municipal leaders, including our Director of Economic Development. The district is looking for more participants to serve both on the Business Advisory Council and/or support students in job shadowing and/or internship placements. Job Shadowing and internships are a part of every pathway. There are currently six Pathways:
Series of attempted break ins investigated by Washington Troopers
Series of attempted break ins investigated by Washington Troopers. A series of attempted break ins at businesses in the northwest corner is under investigation by the Washington Resident Trooper Office. During the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday, a man was captured on surveillance cameras attempting to break into several businesses including Paws and Paddle Canine Conditioning of New Milford, Aspetuck Animal Hospital, Denscot Pool and Spa, and Washington Hairport. A photo of the suspect, who was wearing a black ski mask, has been posted to the Washington Resident Trooper Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office at 860-868-9671.
Danbury man arrested for alleged fentanyl sales
A Danbury man has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl in the City. Detectives determined that 40-year old Jeremy Tamburri was buying fentanyl in bulk and packaging it for individual street sales. A search warrant was carried out yesterday in a North Street parking lot. He had a bag of fentanyl on him, as well as 100 glassine bags for packaging, an electronic scale, Xanax pills, and money. He was charged with 2 counts each of possession of a controlled substance and of narcotics with intent to sell as well as one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Danbury Police say this is part of the Special Investigations Division and the Drug Enforcement.
U.S. Marine Band Concert Tour to make stop in Ridgefield
U.S. Marine Band Concert Tour to make stop in Ridgefield. The 2022 U.S. Marine Band Concert Tour to the Northeast is making a stop in Ridgefield. The concert is sponsored by American Legion Post 78. The concert is free, but tickets are required and limited to 4 per request. The Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. The concert at Ridgefield High School is scheduled for October 25th at 7:30pm. Founded in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. President since John Adams. Known as “The President’s Own” since the days of Thomas Jefferson, the Marine Band’s primary mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. The band’s 17th Director, John Philip Sousa, initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891.
No plan sent to City Council by Danbury Reapportionment Committee
A group of Danbury residents looking to come up with a new map of polling precincts based on 2020 census data was not able to agree on a plan to recommend to the City Council. Two Democrat and two Republicans were tasked with redrawing the 7 wards to make their populations relatively even. The map would have been an advisory plan for the City Council to use as a starting point.
