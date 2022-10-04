NEW YORK -- Subways are back up and running in Midtown and Lower Manhattan after police say someone sprayed an unknown substance during a dispute. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a platform at Union Square. Police said the substance caused several passengers to become sick, including vomiting and coughing. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The N‌‌/Q‌‌/R‌‌/W‌‌/4‌‌/5‌‌/6‌ lines were suspended, and L trains were not running in Manhattan. The MTA said the NYPD and FDNY determined it was safe to resume service. "Following a short suspension of service on lines serving Union Square due to FDNY and NYPD response at that station, regular service has resumed. The cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated," the agency said in a statement.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO