Read full article on original website
Related
brickunderground.com
Airbnb vs. long-term rentals: Which makes more money for landlords?
With rents soaring in New York City, it stands to reason that owners of rental properties earn more from long-term leases as opposed to short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb, but how much more? A new study says as much as nearly 200 percent more. The new study from RentHop,...
brickunderground.com
Demystifying condo common charges, apartment heating rules, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to learn why condo common charges are so high in New York City. Inflation and plus higher costs for energy and compliance increased these fees by 4 to 6 percent this year on average. Also of interest: Apartment too cold? Here's what your landlord...
therealdeal.com
Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children
Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
bkreader.com
Mayor Adams’ Flashy Bishop Friend is Slum Landlord Evicting Low-Income Tenants
A Gucci-loving Brooklyn bishop, who was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry in a caught-on-video heist, is a slum landlord evicting several low-income tenants from properties he owns in Connecticut, according to tenants and public records. Lamor Whitehead, 44, a convicted felon who has described Mayor Eric Adams as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
brickunderground.com
From Murray Hill to Sutton Place: I left Dullsville and noisy neighbors for more excitement and walkability
Tired of noisy neighbors and living in a "no man’s land," Patty decided to sell her place and find a new one during the pandemic when prices were dropping. Several board rejections later, she landed in a Sutton Place dream home, complete with her own balcony. Here’s her story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brickunderground.com
5 houses for sale in Ridgewood, NJ, a popular suburb for families
Ridgewood, New Jersey, a village in Bergen County, is a popular suburb for families to move to because of its proximity to New York City, highly-rated public schools, and walkable downtown. It appeals to New Yorkers who don't always want to rely on a car to get around, says Megan...
norwoodnews.org
Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
brickunderground.com
5 NYC apartments for sale with working fireplaces
If you’re looking to buy a New York City apartment, you might want a place where you can cozy up to the fireplace as the weather cools down. Fireplaces give your apartment character and make it homey during the fall and winter months—but they also need to be maintained for safety.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 86 units at a senior housing complex on the Lower East Side
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 86 newly constructed apartments at 64 Norfolk St., a housing development for seniors on the Lower East Side. Rents start at $654 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $84,070 depending on the size of the household.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
NYC sanitation worker charged in Brooklyn crash
A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday. Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th ...
Subway service resumes in Manhattan after someone sprays unknown substance
NEW YORK -- Subways are back up and running in Midtown and Lower Manhattan after police say someone sprayed an unknown substance during a dispute. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a platform at Union Square. Police said the substance caused several passengers to become sick, including vomiting and coughing. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The N/Q/R/W/4/5/6 lines were suspended, and L trains were not running in Manhattan. The MTA said the NYPD and FDNY determined it was safe to resume service. "Following a short suspension of service on lines serving Union Square due to FDNY and NYPD response at that station, regular service has resumed. The cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated," the agency said in a statement.
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
Commercial Observer
Bronx Housing Development Backed by Adams Passes Council Committee Hurdle
A contentious proposal to build 349 apartment units — with up to 160 of them to be deemed affordable — in the Bronx that has the backing of Mayor Eric Adams will advance to a full New York City Council vote. The Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
fox5ny.com
Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building
NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
NBC New York
What to Know About NYC Heat Laws
Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
Comments / 0