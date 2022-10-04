Read full article on original website
‘TÁR’: Todd Field Talks Working With Cate Blanchett, Lost Projects & Being OK With Never Directing A Feature Again [Interview]
While it was always his ambition to be a filmmaker, twenty, thirty years ago, director Todd Field was known as an actor, working with Penelope Spheeris, Nicole Holofcener, Jan de Bont, and even Stanley Kubrick in “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999). That quickly changed in 2001; Field’s directorial debut, “In The Bedroom,” would earn five Academy Award nominations, including two for Field for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. “Little Children” followed in 2006, earning three more Oscar nominations, including another Adapted Screenplay writing nomination for Field.
Adam Sandler Says He’s Discussed A Film Project With ‘TÁR’ Director Todd Field
Adam Sandler is back in the limelight thanks to his latest performance in “Hustle,” which hit Netflix earlier this year in June. Like “Punch Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems” before it, it’s the rare dramatic role for Sandler in a sea of low-grade comedies he typically stars in, and it’s received great press. So, that begs the question: what’s next for the actor? And will it be something that flexes his acting muscles or a role more reminiscent of “Hubie Halloween“?
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya & More Help Elvis Mitchell Tell The Story Of The ’70s Black Film Revolution
“One decade answered the question: what happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun, or does it explode?” That’s film critic, now filmmaker Elvis Mitchell narrating in his new documentary “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” Mitchell’s new doc, executive produced by David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh, centers on the 1970s Black film revolution and the rise of Blaxploitation in that decade. But what he’s talking about in that quote is the idea of all the burgeoning Black talent that had to wait several decades to get their due in the 1970s.
‘Nosferatu’: Nicholas Hoult The Latest In Talks To Join The Robert Eggers Horror Remake
Last Friday, news broke that Robert Eggers’ remake of “Nosferatu” was underway again, with Bill Skarsgard attached to the star. And that’s excellent news, as the film is a passion project for Eggers long in the making. But also announced was Lily-Rose Depp in talks to replace Anya Taylor-Joy as the female lead in the film; not so great news for those who loved Taylor-Joy’s previous work with the director.
Christian Bale Thanks Leonardo DiCaprio: “Any Role That Anybody Gets, It’s Only Because He’s Passed On It”
Christian Bale stars in David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” in theaters this weekend, the latest film of the actor’s illustrious career. And what a career it is. Bale is undoubtedly one of this generation’s most in-demand, top acting talents, excellent in anything from blockbusters like “Thor: Love & Thunder” to more independent fare like Todd Haynes’ “Velvet Goldmine” or Scott Cooper’s “Out Of The Furnace.” But according to Bale, there’s a secret influence to the career he’s had so far, and it’s none other than arguably the best film actor in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio.
Harris Dickinson Navigates The ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ [Interview]
“It’s only downhill, for me isn’t?” That was Harris Dickinson’s cheeky response when asked about what it was like to star in a Palme d’Or winning film so early in his career. That film, Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” has been something of a lightning rod since its Cannes premiere and, frankly, is likely another stepping stone for the increasingly in-demand British actor.
The Lost & Unmade Projects Of Filmmaker Todd Field
“Listen, I Googled you.’ I’ve had people say that: ‘I’ve Googled you.’ And it’s so incredibly offensive,” director Todd Field told The Washington Post in 2006. “You think, ‘Why? Because it’s so simple? Because it’s so impulsive? Because it’s so pervasive?’ It’s effectively the same as saying I hired a private investigator to find out who the hell you were. It’s disgusting. It’s vulgar. And yet we completely accept it. We’ve given up all of our freedoms.”
‘The Midnight Club’ Review: Mike Flanagan’s Horror Coming-Of-Ager Anthology Gets Too Sentimental About The Nature Of Storytelling
Mike Flanagan is as sentimental about storytelling as he is about horror, for better and for worse. Sometimes that has led to a unique heartbeat in his work—the aching pain in his landmark Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” or his dedication to making us see the demons of “The Shining” in a different light with his unfairly maligned feature “Doctor Sleep.” But his latest project, co-created with Leah Fong, shows that affinity getting the better of him. “The Midnight Club” is so focused on hosting storytelling that it neglects to tell a good one overall, mixing the main storyline of ghosts and cults with an anthology of overlong short stories. The two big chunks don’t complement each other well enough, and what starts out as emotionally ambitious more or less becomes numbing.
‘Ferrari’ First Look: Adam Driver In Michael Mann’s Upcoming Sports Racing Drama
For years, filmmaker Michael Mann was trying to make a movie about Enzo Ferrari, the Italian motor racing driver, entrepreneur, and eventually the founder of the Ferrari automobile marque. It looked as though “Ford Vs. Ferrari” might have killed the project at one point, but whatever dents made in the hood of Mann’s project, they appear to have been long fixed. Today, the producers of “Ferrari” unveiled the film’s first look, including two pictures of its stars Academy Award nominee Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari.
Best Supporting Actor Oscars 2023 Predictions & Contenders
There will be some heartwarming news in the Oscar race for Supporting Actor in 2023. Barring some unforeseen event, acclaimed actor Brendan Gleeson should finally land an Academy Award nomination for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” And, the comeback story of the year, Ke Huy Quan, is likely to stand right beside him for his work in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The other three nominees in this category are honestly a coin flip.
‘BRZRKR’: Keanu Reeves Says He’s Considering Directing The Upcoming Comic Book Film
It’s been more than a year-and-a-half since the news that Keanu Reeves was developing a film based on his own comic book, “BRZRKR.” Since then, we found out that “The Batman” co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, was involved in crafting the script. However, no announcement has been made about who might direct. And apparently, that might be because Reeves is considering taking on that role himself.
Keanu Reeves Would Love To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
At this point, four phases in, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have enlisted dozens of Hollywood A-listers for the MCU frontlines. And big-name actors want to work for the franchise juggernaut too, but there remain a few names that haven’t yet made their first Marvel appearance. Enter Keanu Reeves. The “John Wick” and “The Matrix” star is a natural fit for MCU, on top of being a diehard fan of Marvel comics. So, if he were to sign on as a Marvel hero in the future, who would Reeves like to play?
‘Bumper In Berlin’ Teaser: Adam DeVine Reprises Role In ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series
Reprising his role as the show’s titular Bumper, Adam DeVine returns to the wildly successful “Pitch Perfect” franchise, this time in series format, courtesy of Peacock’s “Bumper In Berlin.”. The six-part series, which is executive produced by DeVine and star, producer, and director of previous...
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Speaking to GQ for the magazine's November 2022 issue, Christian Bale said Lionsgate originally wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to star in "American Psycho."
‘Dumb Money’: Shailene Woodley Joins Craig Gillespie’s GameStop Stock Comedy With Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan & More
Earlier this year, it was revealed that “Dumb Money,” Craig Gillespie’s upcoming comedy about the 2021 GameStop short, had its cast. And what a formidable cast it is, as Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Paul Dano, and Pete Davidson headline the film. Now Black Bear Pictures announced today that Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies,” “The ‘Divergent” Series) has also joined the cast.
‘Bones And All’ Trailer: Taylor Russell & Timothée Chalamet Are Cannibals In Love In Luca Guadagnino’s New Thriller
Leave it to Luca Guadagnino, the filmmaker behind polar opposite films such as “Call Me By Your Name” and “Suspiria,” to make a love story about young cannibals. It’s such an odd premise, but one that seeming comes together beautifully in “Bones and All.”
‘Aisha’ Trailer: Letitia Wright Is A Nigerian Woman Struggling To Navigate Immigration In Upcoming Drama
2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Letitia Wright. Obviously, she is set to have a massive role in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will no doubt turn her into an instant A-lister. However, she’s also got a couple of smaller dramas that are arriving this year that will showcase her acting chops. The first one, “The Silent Twins,” arrived recently and is a stunning coming-of-age drama. Next, she has “Aisha,” which is looking to cement Wright as one of the best actresses working today.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Netflix Gives Rian Johnson’s Sequel A One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview Starting November 23
After “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiered to rave reviews at TIFF last month, there was much speculation if Netflix would wait until December 23 to debut the film. Director Rian Johnson even pressed the streamer to give the film a limited theatrical release before its premiere date. Now it appears Johnson got his wish: Netflix will give “Glass Onion” a one-week theatrical release the week of Thanksgiving before it debuts on streaming one month later.
‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Is A Soldier Grappling With PTSD In Apple’s New Fall Drama
It’s been nearly three years since the Jennifer Lawrence-starring drama “Causeway” shot, the pandemic didn’t help, but now, the Apple TV+ film is finally coming out and the first trailer has arrived. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned...
‘Andor’: Fiona Shaw Talks Social Realism In ’Star Wars’ & Whether She Returns To The Rebels Struggle [The Rogue Ones Podcast]
‘The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast’ returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
