FEMA grant awarded to Water Witch Hose Co. #2
Water Witch Hose Company #2 of New Milford has been named a recipient of a 2022 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The Grant Committee will use the nearly $132,000 to equip the stations with exhaust capture systems for apparatus. In the last three years the Fire Department has made an effort to limit exposure of carcinogens to protect firefighters. From annual cancer screenings, to a new ARPA funded Washer and Dryer, and now a capture system officials say the fire company is mitigating factors that can harm first responders.
Bethel School District seeks participants for Business Advisory Council
The Bethel School District formed a Business Advisory Council, which meets once a month at Bethel High School to discuss skills needed to ensure students can be part of a global workforce. They also advise on the Pathway Program, which is designed to connect students with specific interests to a concentration of study. The Council consists of higher education (Naugatuck Valley Community College and WCSU), small businesses, representatives from larger companies, and municipal leaders, including our Director of Economic Development. The district is looking for more participants to serve both on the Business Advisory Council and/or support students in job shadowing and/or internship placements. Job Shadowing and internships are a part of every pathway. There are currently six Pathways:
Temporary Cherniske Road bridge in New Milford assembled
Temporary Cherniske Road bridge in New Milford assembled. The temporary bridge for Cherniske Road in New Milford has been assembled and is on the abutments. The one-lane bridge was closed in January 2021 due to poor condition. Once today's work is completed, Mayor Pete Bass says the bridge will be moved and baseplate replaced. The temporary bridge will be used until the permanent bridge is designed and installed. New Milford can reuse the temporary structure on other bridges that need to be maintained, repaired or replaced. The parts could be disassembled and stored for future use at any other location. A two-lane bridge is replacing the structure in order to qualify for state funding since the one-lane design is considered functionally obsolete.
Renovations completed on transitional housing facility run by Amos House
Renovations have been completed on a transitional housing facility in Danbury run by nonprofit Amos House. The first women and children were welcomed back to the facility after more than a year of work. Executive Director Jennifer Seeley says the kitchen is probably the biggest improvement, but the whole house has been redone. Amos House not only provides housing, but also job training services and educational programs through partner organizations. Seeley says families can stay for up to two years as they work toward self-sufficiency. The renovation work began in June 2021 with support from a $150,000 state grant. Amos House was formed in 1986 by five local churches.
New Fairfield Troopers remind parents not to leave kids unattended in cars
New Fairfield Troopers remind parents not to leave kids unattended in cars. The New Fairfield Resident Trooper's Office is reminding parents of a state law that makes it a crime for a parent, guardian or someone supervising a child to knowingly leave a child under the age of 12 years old in a motor vehicle or unsupervised in public for a length of time that creates a risk of harm to health and safety. Troopers say even running into a business, daycare or elsewhere just for a minute is a danger. If a child under 12 years old is watching another child under 12, Troopers say this also creates a significant safety risk. The guidelines indicate that in order for a juvenile to supervise younger children, they must be at least 15 years old. The ages could be subject to interpretation based on child’s cognitive ability.
Southbury Selectmen to continue discussion on proposed detective job description
The Southbury Board of Selectmen will take up the job description of Detective once again when they meet tonight. The members will also discuss the current position of Community Resource Officer. Tonight's Board meeting is at 7pm in Southbury Town Hall. A number of residents of Heritage Village in Southbury are upset to learn that the CRO position stationed on site is proposed to change to the detective position. The position is currently vacant and First Selectman Jeff Manville explained that contractually, they can't force someone to take role. There have been no applicants for the job. Part of the proposed detective job description is to act as a liaison to Heritage Village, the state’s largest senior housing complex. The contract, including the detective position, was previously ratified by the Board and the union. While Southbury has a police department, the first selectman is the police chief.
Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company recognized Firefighters of the Year
Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company recognized Firefighters of the Year. Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company has recognized three members for being Firefighter of the Year. This award ceremony, held by the Exchange Club of Danbury, has been postponed for the last 2 years due to COVID. They made up for those years during their monthly business meeting to honor the members for their dedication and hard work. The 2020 recipient is Lieutenant David Bunting, the 2021 recipient is Chief Engineer Matt Gunter and the 2022 recipient is Engineer Chelsea Berg. Stony Hill Fire officials say they have gone above and beyond year after year and are an integral part of the success of the department. They will be honored with dozens of other honorees at a statewide dinner in a few weeks.
No plan sent to City Council by Danbury Reapportionment Committee
A group of Danbury residents looking to come up with a new map of polling precincts based on 2020 census data was not able to agree on a plan to recommend to the City Council. Two Democrat and two Republicans were tasked with redrawing the 7 wards to make their populations relatively even. The map would have been an advisory plan for the City Council to use as a starting point.
Bethel man killed in hit & run accident in New Milford
Bethel man killed in hit & run accident in New Milford. A Bethel man has been killed in a hit and run accident in New Milford. Police responded to Route 7 between Dodd Road and Still River Drive shortly before 9:30 last night on a report of a car striking a pedestrian. 64-year-old John Capodanno was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found the suspect vehicle a short distance away at an apartment complex. The driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. The woman wasn't identified by police.
Series of attempted break ins investigated by Washington Troopers
Series of attempted break ins investigated by Washington Troopers. A series of attempted break ins at businesses in the northwest corner is under investigation by the Washington Resident Trooper Office. During the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday, a man was captured on surveillance cameras attempting to break into several businesses including Paws and Paddle Canine Conditioning of New Milford, Aspetuck Animal Hospital, Denscot Pool and Spa, and Washington Hairport. A photo of the suspect, who was wearing a black ski mask, has been posted to the Washington Resident Trooper Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office at 860-868-9671.
Danbury man arrested for alleged fentanyl sales
A Danbury man has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl in the City. Detectives determined that 40-year old Jeremy Tamburri was buying fentanyl in bulk and packaging it for individual street sales. A search warrant was carried out yesterday in a North Street parking lot. He had a bag of fentanyl on him, as well as 100 glassine bags for packaging, an electronic scale, Xanax pills, and money. He was charged with 2 counts each of possession of a controlled substance and of narcotics with intent to sell as well as one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Danbury Police say this is part of the Special Investigations Division and the Drug Enforcement.
U.S. Marine Band Concert Tour to make stop in Ridgefield
U.S. Marine Band Concert Tour to make stop in Ridgefield. The 2022 U.S. Marine Band Concert Tour to the Northeast is making a stop in Ridgefield. The concert is sponsored by American Legion Post 78. The concert is free, but tickets are required and limited to 4 per request. The Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. The concert at Ridgefield High School is scheduled for October 25th at 7:30pm. Founded in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. President since John Adams. Known as “The President’s Own” since the days of Thomas Jefferson, the Marine Band’s primary mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. The band’s 17th Director, John Philip Sousa, initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891.
