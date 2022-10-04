The Southbury Board of Selectmen will take up the job description of Detective once again when they meet tonight. The members will also discuss the current position of Community Resource Officer. Tonight's Board meeting is at 7pm in Southbury Town Hall. A number of residents of Heritage Village in Southbury are upset to learn that the CRO position stationed on site is proposed to change to the detective position. The position is currently vacant and First Selectman Jeff Manville explained that contractually, they can't force someone to take role. There have been no applicants for the job. Part of the proposed detective job description is to act as a liaison to Heritage Village, the state’s largest senior housing complex. The contract, including the detective position, was previously ratified by the Board and the union. While Southbury has a police department, the first selectman is the police chief.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO