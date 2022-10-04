‘Amsterdam’ Clip: Dive Into The Luxurious Craft Behind This Enchanting 1930s Murder Mystery [Exclusive]

Read full article on original website
Vice
Mia Goth’s next X-rated movie is a disturbing thriller called Infinity Pool
Mia Goth is no stranger to slaying in controversial and highly graphic movies. It looks like she’s about to do it again alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of body horror master David Cronenberg, about a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury resort holiday where, unbeknownst to them, fucked up secrets lie behind the pristine hotel gates. We really do love to see it. (The suffering of rich people and influencers in movies, that is.)
toofab.com
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Features New Mystery and Star-Studded Cast
"Everyone is in danger" ... and everyone's a suspect ... as Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a new murder mystery involving another cast of colorful suspects. The movie -- starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista -- hits Netflix on December 23.
ComicBook
Amsterdam Review: Christian Bale Shines in a Dull Murder Mystery
The fall blockbuster season gets a star-studded shot of adrenaline this weekend with David O. Russell's Amsterdam. Russell's first directorial endeavor since 2015's Academy Award-nominated Joy was first announced in January 2020, and had acquired the talents of Christian Bale and Margot Robbie shortly after. Acclaimed actors such as Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx were considered for the third lead, but that role ultimately went to John David Washington. As the timeline indicates, production on Amsterdam was heavily delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the anticipated April 2020 shoot wouldn't commence until January 2021. These behind-the-scenes shakeups and delays result in an experience that works on paper but fails to accomplish anything more than the sum of its parts.
theplaylist.net
‘Nocebo’ Trailer: Eva Green & Mark Strong’s Star In Lorcan Finnegan’s Latest Creepy Psychological Horror
“Allow me in, and you will be free.” These are the chilling words spoken by a mysterious nanny (Chai Fonacier) who upends the life of a fashion designer (Eva Green) recovering from an unknown illness in the trailer for filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan’s “Nocebo.” The film’s two-minute trailer does a great job establishing an eerie atmosphere without revealing too much. While it is quite apparent that Green’s character is still in recovery from whatever has stricken her, much to the worry of her husband (Mark Strong), Fonacier’s sudden entrance into their lives goes unexplained. She merely shows up at the family’s home and says, “I’m here to help you.” What promises to unfold is a helping of horror and thrills of the highest psychological order.
Savannah Film Fest: ‘Banshees’ to Open, ‘Living’ to Close, Eddie Redmayne and Janelle Monae Among Big Names Set for Honors
The SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which has grown into an Oscar season stop of considerable importance, is set to mark its 25th anniversary with a contender-packed lineup of films and list of honorees. Opening with The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) and closing with Living (Sony Classics), the nation’s largest university-run film festival, which this year will run Oct. 22-29, will showcase 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts, with eight world premieres and six U.S. premieres.More from The Hollywood ReporterNew York Film Fest: 'White Noise' Kicks It Off, Angling to Break Into Wide-Open Oscar...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
theplaylist.net
‘The Wonder’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Stars In A Period Psychological Drama For Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Sebastián Lelio
Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio has achieved a lot of great things in the last few years, ever since his career took off with the 2013 film “Gloria.” For one, A24 asked him to remake that film as “Gloria Bell” in 2018, starring Julianne Moore. Then the year before that, he released two movies in one year, 2017’s “Disobedience” and “A Fantastic Woman,” the latter winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, making it the first Chilean film to win that honor.
theplaylist.net
‘Amsterdam’: Christian Bale Says He Wants To Work With David O. Russell Again After Third Collaboration Together
“Amsterdam,” David O. Russell‘s first movie in seven years, hits theaters on Friday, and it’s his third team-up with Christian Bale. And IndieWire reports if things go Bale and Russell’s way, Bale hopes the new film will be one of many more collaborations between actor and director.
theplaylist.net
Harris Dickinson Navigates The ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ [Interview]
“It’s only downhill, for me isn’t?” That was Harris Dickinson’s cheeky response when asked about what it was like to star in a Palme d’Or winning film so early in his career. That film, Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” has been something of a lightning rod since its Cannes premiere and, frankly, is likely another stepping stone for the increasingly in-demand British actor.
theplaylist.net
‘Lynch/Oz’ Trailer: Filmmakers Dissect David Lynch’s Love Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ In The Upcoming Documentary
Documentarian filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe is known for his deep dives into specific films and filmmakers. From tackling the world of “Alien” in “Memory: The Origins of Alien” and “Psycho” in “78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene,” it’s clear Phillippe is fascinated by the art of filmmaking and loves putting his analytical mind to use in breaking it down. That’s definitely also the case with his latest feature, “Lynch/Oz.”
theplaylist.net
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Netflix Gives Rian Johnson’s Sequel A One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview Starting November 23
After “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiered to rave reviews at TIFF last month, there was much speculation if Netflix would wait until December 23 to debut the film. Director Rian Johnson even pressed the streamer to give the film a limited theatrical release before its premiere date. Now it appears Johnson got his wish: Netflix will give “Glass Onion” a one-week theatrical release the week of Thanksgiving before it debuts on streaming one month later.
‘Leaving Las Vegas’ Director Says Nicolas Cage Was Never Paid $100K Fee for Oscar-Winning Role
Writer-director Mike Figgis reveals that and much more in an all-new episode of THR Podcast 'It Happened in Hollywood.'. Nicolas Cage may have won a priceless Oscar for his turn as a suicidal screenwriter with an alcohol addiction in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas — but that’s all he got. The actor was never paid the $100,000 he was promised to star in the film.
theplaylist.net
‘TÁR’: Todd Field Talks Working With Cate Blanchett, Lost Projects & Being OK With Never Directing A Feature Again [Interview]
While it was always his ambition to be a filmmaker, twenty, thirty years ago, director Todd Field was known as an actor, working with Penelope Spheeris, Nicole Holofcener, Jan de Bont, and even Stanley Kubrick in “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999). That quickly changed in 2001; Field’s directorial debut, “In The Bedroom,” would earn five Academy Award nominations, including two for Field for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. “Little Children” followed in 2006, earning three more Oscar nominations, including another Adapted Screenplay writing nomination for Field.
theplaylist.net
‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Is A Soldier Grappling With PTSD In Apple’s New Fall Drama
It’s been nearly three years since the Jennifer Lawrence-starring drama “Causeway” shot, the pandemic didn’t help, but now, the Apple TV+ film is finally coming out and the first trailer has arrived. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned...
theplaylist.net
‘Bumper In Berlin’ Teaser: Adam DeVine Reprises Role In ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series
Reprising his role as the show’s titular Bumper, Adam DeVine returns to the wildly successful “Pitch Perfect” franchise, this time in series format, courtesy of Peacock’s “Bumper In Berlin.”. The six-part series, which is executive produced by DeVine and star, producer, and director of previous...
theplaylist.net
‘EO’ Trailer: Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Jury Prize-Winning Donkey Drama Hits NYC/LA Theaters Next Month
Few filmmakers have had as idiosyncratic a career as Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski. But Skolimowski may have saved one of his best movies for a late-career highlight with “EO,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it co-won the Jury Prize with “The Eight Mountains.”
theplaylist.net
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Trailer: Mike White’s HBO Smash Hit Returns For A New Installment At A New Resort On October 30
HBO knew they had a critical hit when they released “The White Lotus” last July, but they probably didn’t expect it to end up being the most-awarded series at the Emmys this year. Mike White‘s limited series cleaned up at the awards ceremony last month, notching Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, among others. Good thing that the next installment of episodes is right around the corner, just in time for the 75th Emmys next year.
theplaylist.net
11 TV Shows To Watch In October: ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Werewolf By Night,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & More
Unsurprisingly, the October TV lineup is filled with horror series and adaptations of famous monsters, vampires, and corrupted men. Vampires, in particular, are having a big month, with updates to “Interview With The Vampire” and “Let the Right One In,” both getting the serialized television treatment following their pre-existing film adaptations. Elsewhere, Mike Flannagan makes his near-annual return to Netflix while Guillermo del Toro presents stories from some of cinema’s greatest talents.
IGN
Amsterdam - 'Craft' Featurette
Join Amsterdam director David O. Russell, Christian Bale (Burt Berendsen/producer), John David Washington (Harold Woodman), and Margot Robbie (Valerie Voze) to learn about the art of filmmaking, from creating amazing sets and wardrobes to capturing the perfect shot. Amsterdam focuses on three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.
theplaylist.net
‘Aisha’ Trailer: Letitia Wright Is A Nigerian Woman Struggling To Navigate Immigration In Upcoming Drama
2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Letitia Wright. Obviously, she is set to have a massive role in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will no doubt turn her into an instant A-lister. However, she’s also got a couple of smaller dramas that are arriving this year that will showcase her acting chops. The first one, “The Silent Twins,” arrived recently and is a stunning coming-of-age drama. Next, she has “Aisha,” which is looking to cement Wright as one of the best actresses working today.
