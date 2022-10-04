‘Amsterdam’ Clip: Dive Into The Luxurious Craft Behind This Enchanting 1930s Murder Mystery [Exclusive]

“Allow me in, and you will be free.” These are the chilling words spoken by a mysterious nanny (Chai Fonacier) who upends the life of a fashion designer (Eva Green) recovering from an unknown illness in the trailer for filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan’s “Nocebo.” The film’s two-minute trailer does a great job establishing an eerie atmosphere without revealing too much. While it is quite apparent that Green’s character is still in recovery from whatever has stricken her, much to the worry of her husband (Mark Strong), Fonacier’s sudden entrance into their lives goes unexplained. She merely shows up at the family’s home and says, “I’m here to help you.” What promises to unfold is a helping of horror and thrills of the highest psychological order.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO