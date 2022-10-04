ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast already in full swing in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast made its way to downtown Ocean Springs for the first of its three-day run, with sunshine and large numbers of spectators already on hand as Cruisers lined up even before sunrise to claim one of the coveted Washington Avenue parking spots.
WLOX

Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
ourmshome.com

Volunteers Needed for Next Month’s Peter Anderson Fest

It’s the time of year again for artful autumn vibes, crafty fall breezes, and faithful festival volunteerism. As soon as the classic car dust settles at the end of this week from America’s largest block party Cruisin’ The Coast in Ocean Springs, Peter Anderson Festival organizers will be searching for volunteers for the largest arts and crafts event in the nation.
WLOX

Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival brings a sweet treat to Poplarville

You can contact the church if you would like to participate. South Mississippians are working to help Floridians impacted. Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. Church group discusses human...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Sea Coast Echo

Falgout announces retirement as museum director

Lonnie Falgout, the long-time volunteer executive director of the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum, has announced his retirement from day-to-day museum operations. “From his personal friendship with Ms. Alice to his determination to achieve local, state and federal recognition of Bay St. Louis’ only museum, to obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in community grants for Hancock County and beyond, plus his live for the Depot area, is only a brief vision of his devotion to this museum,” according to a press release issued by the Alice Latimer Moseley Museum Foundation.
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Parade kicks off Annual Cruisin’ the Coast

Kicking off from the top-rated school district’s high school parking lot, the 26th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast started with a parade of vintage cars rolling through Long Beach, aka “The Friendly City.” Even with a limit of up to 600 cars, the Long Beach High School marching band and classic automobiles went from the school’s stadium all the way to Jeff Davis Avenue finishing at Highway 90 on the beach.
WLOX

Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
wxxv25.com

Cristy Lee meets fans at Cruisin’ the Coast

Today in Gulfport, Cruisers had a chance to snag a picture and autograph from Cristy Lee who is best known for being one-third of Motor Trend’s ‘All Girls Garage Show’ as well as a star on ‘Garage Squad.’. This makes Lee’s 7th guest appearance at Cruisin’...
WJTV 12

Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
WJTV 12

Singing River hospital is not on the brink of financial collapse. So why is it seeking a buyer?

Editor’s note: This story was reported and published in a collaboration between Mississippi Today and the Sun Herald. Isabelle Taft reported for Mississippi Today and Gautama Mehta reported for the Sun Herald. JACKSON COUNTY – Unlike other Mississippi hospitals, Singing River Health System is not facing an immediate financial crisis – and that’s exactly why […]
WLOX

Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Stone County Economic Development Partnership hosted a stakeholder input session for the revitalization of downtown. Stone County Economic Development Partnership is partnering with Mississippi Power and Downtown Strategies to make this project possible. During the meeting, Downtown Strategies president Jenn Gregory gave a presentation that showed...
WKRG News 5

World’s largest wood pellet plant opens in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The world’s largest wood pellet plant is nearly fully operational in Lucedale, Mississippi. The plant is owned by Enviva Biomass, based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has hired 90 full-time employees to support plant operations in Lucedale. The $140 million construction project supported about 400 cumulative jobs after the October 2019 […]
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA

