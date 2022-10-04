Read full article on original website
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast already in full swing in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast made its way to downtown Ocean Springs for the first of its three-day run, with sunshine and large numbers of spectators already on hand as Cruisers lined up even before sunrise to claim one of the coveted Washington Avenue parking spots.
WLOX
Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
ourmshome.com
Volunteers Needed for Next Month’s Peter Anderson Fest
It’s the time of year again for artful autumn vibes, crafty fall breezes, and faithful festival volunteerism. As soon as the classic car dust settles at the end of this week from America’s largest block party Cruisin’ The Coast in Ocean Springs, Peter Anderson Festival organizers will be searching for volunteers for the largest arts and crafts event in the nation.
WLOX
Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival brings a sweet treat to Poplarville
You can contact the church if you would like to participate. South Mississippians are working to help Floridians impacted. Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. Church group discusses human...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs, Pascagoula ready to take Cruisin’s center stage
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- As the famous line from “Field of Dreams” says, “if you build it, he will come.”. For Cruisin’ the Coast officials, however, it’s more “if they come, we’ll make room.”. Such is the pleasant dilemma which annually faces Chic...
WLOX
‘The most fun you’ll get out of the Coast’: Flame-throwing competition draws a crowd at Cruisin’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bringing the heat on the third day of Cruisin’ the Coast. A fan favorite event, the flame-throwing competition, wrapped up at the Island View Casino Tuesday evening, and WLOX got a front-row seat to all the action. The band played “The Devil Went Down to...
Sea Coast Echo
Falgout announces retirement as museum director
Lonnie Falgout, the long-time volunteer executive director of the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum, has announced his retirement from day-to-day museum operations. “From his personal friendship with Ms. Alice to his determination to achieve local, state and federal recognition of Bay St. Louis’ only museum, to obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in community grants for Hancock County and beyond, plus his live for the Depot area, is only a brief vision of his devotion to this museum,” according to a press release issued by the Alice Latimer Moseley Museum Foundation.
RELATED PEOPLE
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Parade kicks off Annual Cruisin’ the Coast
Kicking off from the top-rated school district’s high school parking lot, the 26th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast started with a parade of vintage cars rolling through Long Beach, aka “The Friendly City.” Even with a limit of up to 600 cars, the Long Beach High School marching band and classic automobiles went from the school’s stadium all the way to Jeff Davis Avenue finishing at Highway 90 on the beach.
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
WLOX
LIVE: Hugh Keaton takes off in classic for Cruisin' The Coast Long Beach Parade
If you missed the fun today, you can still catch it tomorrow and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm. Other projects to improve the visitor experience within the campground will continue over the next few weeks. Long Beach Alderman At Large Donald Frazer is excited to see so many Cruisin' visitors.
wxxv25.com
Cristy Lee meets fans at Cruisin’ the Coast
Today in Gulfport, Cruisers had a chance to snag a picture and autograph from Cristy Lee who is best known for being one-third of Motor Trend’s ‘All Girls Garage Show’ as well as a star on ‘Garage Squad.’. This makes Lee’s 7th guest appearance at Cruisin’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Airport, marina work planned on Mississippi Gulf Coast with oil spill money
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Over $11 million in federal allocations are coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to fund infrastructure improvements. The funding comes from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act), passed by Congress in 2012. $372 million is available to Mississippi for […]
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast car named ‘Miss Eunice’ honors Kiln couple’s family
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every car at Cruisin’ the Coast has a story. This is especially true for “Miss Eunice,” a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air owned by Terry and Darlene Necaise of Kiln. “In June of 2018, my husband Terry saw it for sale,” said Darlene. “And it...
Singing River hospital is not on the brink of financial collapse. So why is it seeking a buyer?
Editor’s note: This story was reported and published in a collaboration between Mississippi Today and the Sun Herald. Isabelle Taft reported for Mississippi Today and Gautama Mehta reported for the Sun Herald. JACKSON COUNTY – Unlike other Mississippi hospitals, Singing River Health System is not facing an immediate financial crisis – and that’s exactly why […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Stone County Economic Development Partnership hosted a stakeholder input session for the revitalization of downtown. Stone County Economic Development Partnership is partnering with Mississippi Power and Downtown Strategies to make this project possible. During the meeting, Downtown Strategies president Jenn Gregory gave a presentation that showed...
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
World’s largest wood pellet plant opens in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The world’s largest wood pellet plant is nearly fully operational in Lucedale, Mississippi. The plant is owned by Enviva Biomass, based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has hired 90 full-time employees to support plant operations in Lucedale. The $140 million construction project supported about 400 cumulative jobs after the October 2019 […]
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
