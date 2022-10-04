Read full article on original website
Top 50 Flames of All Time: #5 Harley Hotchkiss
Considering that the players score the goals and the coaches direct traffic, we don’t tend to glorify sports owners all that much. But in the history of the Calgary Flames, one owner was arguably indispensable when it came to cementing the franchise’s future in this city. At #5...
Former NHL goalie Dave Dryden dies at 81
According to his funeral home in Oakville, Ontario, former NHL goaltender Dave Dryden passed away at 81 on Tuesday. The obituary states Dryden died from complications following surgery for a blood clot disease, CTEPH. Dryden, is, of course, the brother of Hall of Famer, Ken Dryden. Throughout his NHL career,...
NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Some bold predictions for this season. Auston Matthews will sign a 20 percent max deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he’s eligible on July 1st – eight years and $134 million, a $16.7 million salary cap hit.
NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the New York Rangers
The New York Rangers will...
