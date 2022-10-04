ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Top 50 Flames of All Time: #5 Harley Hotchkiss

Considering that the players score the goals and the coaches direct traffic, we don’t tend to glorify sports owners all that much. But in the history of the Calgary Flames, one owner was arguably indispensable when it came to cementing the franchise’s future in this city. At #5...
NHL
Yardbarker

Former NHL goalie Dave Dryden dies at 81

According to his funeral home in Oakville, Ontario, former NHL goaltender Dave Dryden passed away at 81 on Tuesday. The obituary states Dryden died from complications following surgery for a blood clot disease, CTEPH. Dryden, is, of course, the brother of Hall of Famer, Ken Dryden. Throughout his NHL career,...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Some bold predictions for this season. Auston Matthews will sign a 20 percent max deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he’s eligible on July 1st – eight years and $134 million, a $16.7 million salary cap hit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the New York Rangers

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Some bold predictions for this season. Auston Matthews will sign a 20 percent max deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he’s eligible on July 1st – eight years and $134 million, a $16.7 million salary cap hit. The New York Rangers will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy