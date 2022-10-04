The protests against the Islamist regime in Iran show that the real “war on women” is being waged by the mullahs in Tehran, not American conservatives, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. According to Tobin, the abuse of women by the theocratic government’s “morality police” is bringing attention to both the brutal nature of its rule as well as the fact that American efforts to appease and enrich Iran via a new and even weaker nuclear deal is helping to perpetuate these outrages. Tobin discusses these issues in the latest episode of “Top Story.”

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO