Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s return to power would not be good for Israel
There have been only two occasions in which I had personal contact with Dan Meridor, a former Israeli deputy finance minister, justice minister, intelligence minister and Knesset member. I’m sure he doesn’t know it, but one day a number of years ago, we were shopping at the same dairy case in a Jerusalem supermarket.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli AG flip-flopped on how to OK maritime border deal
Israeli Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara told Prime Minister Yair Lapid that the proposed maritime border agreement with Lebanon could be approved by the security cabinet, but then changed her mind and said it would need to be voted on by the full cabinet and then brought before the Knesset. According to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Pressure from Israeli opposition forced Lapid to withdraw from maritime deal with Lebanon
Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu credited the Israeli opposition’s response to Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s backing of a U.S.-brokered maritime deal with Lebanon for Lapid’s sudden turn against the pending agreement. “[Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah threatened – and Lapid folded,” Netanyahu tweeted on Thursday. “Israel...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid rejects Lebanese ‘amendments’ to maritime border deal
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has rejected proposed changes by the Lebanese government to a maritime border and gas extraction agreement, a senior Israeli political source said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Beirut’s deputy parliament speaker sent U.S. officials “amendments” to the draft accord, prompting a U.S. official to tell Israeli...
Cleveland Jewish News
US ambassador to Israel on allegations that Israel ceded to Hezbollah over Lebanon gas deal: ‘Ridiculous’
TEL AVIV (JTA) — Taking aim at claims made by Israel’s opposition leaders, including opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, America’s top diplomatic representative to Israel shot down claims that the U.S.-brokered deal on gas and maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon was a surrender to Hezbollah. “That is...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Cleveland Jewish News
As Israel-Lebanon maritime deal heads to collapse, Israel prepares for military ‘tensions’
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration is still hoping to close a deal between Israel and Lebanon on a maritime border. Still, Israel is citing the deal’s apparent collapse to prepare for tensions on its northern border. “Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein continues his robust engagement to bring...
Cleveland Jewish News
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel
Turkey appointed Sakir Ozkan Torunlar on Thursday as the country’s new ambassador to Israel, the Anadolu Agency reported, in the latest evidence of rapprochement between the once-strong allies following a decade-long-plus rift. Torunlar previously served as Ankara’s consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2013. The senior Turkish...
Cleveland Jewish News
Conservative stars Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro address sellout crowd in Jerusalem
Conservative superstars Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro lectured a standing-room only audience of approximately 3,000 at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center on Thursday. In their speeches, the Daily Wire pundits addressed major challenges currently facing the Western world, the dynamics of power and totalitarianism, how the Torah’s well-known stories and...
Cleveland Jewish News
In landmark ruling, Spanish top court says Israel boycotts are always discriminatory
(JTA) — Over the past several years, dozens of Spanish courts have rejected Israel boycotts by nonprofits, municipalities and other groups. Now, the country’s top court has ruled that the movement to boycott Israel represents “discrimination” that “infringes on basic rights.”. Separately, the Spanish parliament...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden administration expands penalties for complying with Arab League boycott of Israel
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration will enhance penalties for compliance with the decades-old Arab League boycott of Israel, at a moment when some longtime participants have opted out and others are doubling down. Matthew Axelrod, the assistant commerce secretary for export enforcement, told the American Jewish Committee on...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel group wins double victory against BDS in Spain
Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM), a pro-Israel group combating anti-Israel and anti-Semitic activities in Spain, has scored two victories against the BDS Movement, most recently on Wednesday. First, on Oct. 3, Spain’s Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that BDS is discriminatory and it is illegal...
Cleveland Jewish News
Residents of Judea and Samaria demonstrate outside of Israeli defense chief’s home
At a protest outside Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s home in Rosh Ha’ayin on Thursday afternoon, hundreds of residents of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley implored the government to launch a military operation to put an end to the recent wave of Palestinian terrorism. “The residents...
Cleveland Jewish News
Momentum builds for potential Israel-Pakistan normalization
Israel hosted a delegation from Pakistan last month, marking the latest step toward diplomatic normalization between the Jewish state and a Muslim-majority nation. A Pakistani delegation led by Nasim Ashraf, the country’s former minister of state for human development, met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sept. 23. The delegation was hosted by Sharaka, an NGO fostering Israeli-Arab cooperation formed in the wake of the Abraham Accords, in cooperation with the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC).
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz orders IDF to be ready for ‘any scenario’ in North
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday ordered IDF troops to prepare for “any scenario” on the northern border after a proposed maritime frontier demarcation accord with Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon appeared to have hit a dead end. Gantz held a situation assessment attended by the IDF chief of staff...
Cleveland Jewish News
France blasts Tehran for airing spy ‘confession’
Following the release of a video on Thursday in which two French nationals appear to confess to espionage amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has blamed on foreign adversaries, Paris blasted Iran for its “dictatorial practices” and for holding two of its citizens prisoner. “I am Cécile Kohler,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Can US change course after Obama, Biden aided real war on Iran women?
Apparently, there are some mistakes from which the U.S. foreign-policy establishment thinks it can learn. In 2009, when Iranian protesters thronged the streets of Tehran to protest a rigged election for the president, the United States said and did virtually nothing. But faced with another surge in protests against the...
Cleveland Jewish News
More than 90% of slanted articles in top U.S campus papers were biased against Israel—report
Between 2017 and 2022, 92.82% of the articles in leading U.S. college newspapers that strayed from journalistic objectivity were anti-Israel, according to a report from Alums for Campus Fairness. ACF surveyed 75 leading college and university newspapers. Of all the articles about Israel exhibiting a bias, 181 were biased against...
Iranians keep up the heat on leaders with protests, strikes
DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Iranians enraged over the death of a young woman in police custody braved bullets and tear gas on Saturday, a human rights group said, pressing ahead with protests against clerical rulers facing a relentless popular uprising.
Cleveland Jewish News
You cannot stand with Iran’s women while seeking a deal with Tehran
The protests against the Islamist regime in Iran show that the real “war on women” is being waged by the mullahs in Tehran, not American conservatives, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. According to Tobin, the abuse of women by the theocratic government’s “morality police” is bringing attention to both the brutal nature of its rule as well as the fact that American efforts to appease and enrich Iran via a new and even weaker nuclear deal is helping to perpetuate these outrages. Tobin discusses these issues in the latest episode of “Top Story.”
