Middle East

Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu’s return to power would not be good for Israel

There have been only two occasions in which I had personal contact with Dan Meridor, a former Israeli deputy finance minister, justice minister, intelligence minister and Knesset member. I’m sure he doesn’t know it, but one day a number of years ago, we were shopping at the same dairy case in a Jerusalem supermarket.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli AG flip-flopped on how to OK maritime border deal

Israeli Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara told Prime Minister Yair Lapid that the proposed maritime border agreement with Lebanon could be approved by the security cabinet, but then changed her mind and said it would need to be voted on by the full cabinet and then brought before the Knesset. According to...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu: Pressure from Israeli opposition forced Lapid to withdraw from maritime deal with Lebanon

Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu credited the Israeli opposition’s response to Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s backing of a U.S.-brokered maritime deal with Lebanon for Lapid’s sudden turn against the pending agreement. “[Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah threatened – and Lapid folded,” Netanyahu tweeted on Thursday. “Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid rejects Lebanese ‘amendments’ to maritime border deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has rejected proposed changes by the Lebanese government to a maritime border and gas extraction agreement, a senior Israeli political source said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Beirut’s deputy parliament speaker sent U.S. officials “amendments” to the draft accord, prompting a U.S. official to tell Israeli...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Cleveland Jewish News

Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel

Turkey appointed Sakir Ozkan Torunlar on Thursday as the country’s new ambassador to Israel, the Anadolu Agency reported, in the latest evidence of rapprochement between the once-strong allies following a decade-long-plus rift. Torunlar previously served as Ankara’s consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2013. The senior Turkish...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Politics#Israeli Government#Islamist#Jewish#Knesset
Cleveland Jewish News

Conservative stars Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro address sellout crowd in Jerusalem

Conservative superstars Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro lectured a standing-room only audience of approximately 3,000 at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center on Thursday. In their speeches, the Daily Wire pundits addressed major challenges currently facing the Western world, the dynamics of power and totalitarianism, how the Torah’s well-known stories and...
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

In landmark ruling, Spanish top court says Israel boycotts are always discriminatory

(JTA) — Over the past several years, dozens of Spanish courts have rejected Israel boycotts by nonprofits, municipalities and other groups. Now, the country’s top court has ruled that the movement to boycott Israel represents “discrimination” that “infringes on basic rights.”. Separately, the Spanish parliament...
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Biden administration expands penalties for complying with Arab League boycott of Israel

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration will enhance penalties for compliance with the decades-old Arab League boycott of Israel, at a moment when some longtime participants have opted out and others are doubling down. Matthew Axelrod, the assistant commerce secretary for export enforcement, told the American Jewish Committee on...
POTUS
Cleveland Jewish News

Pro-Israel group wins double victory against BDS in Spain

Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM), a pro-Israel group combating anti-Israel and anti-Semitic activities in Spain, has scored two victories against the BDS Movement, most recently on Wednesday. First, on Oct. 3, Spain’s Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that BDS is discriminatory and it is illegal...
SOCIETY
Cleveland Jewish News

Momentum builds for potential Israel-Pakistan normalization

Israel hosted a delegation from Pakistan last month, marking the latest step toward diplomatic normalization between the Jewish state and a Muslim-majority nation. A Pakistani delegation led by Nasim Ashraf, the country’s former minister of state for human development, met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sept. 23. The delegation was hosted by Sharaka, an NGO fostering Israeli-Arab cooperation formed in the wake of the Abraham Accords, in cooperation with the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC).
AGRICULTURE
Cleveland Jewish News

Gantz orders IDF to be ready for ‘any scenario’ in North

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday ordered IDF troops to prepare for “any scenario” on the northern border after a proposed maritime frontier demarcation accord with Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon appeared to have hit a dead end. Gantz held a situation assessment attended by the IDF chief of staff...
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

France blasts Tehran for airing spy ‘confession’

Following the release of a video on Thursday in which two French nationals appear to confess to espionage amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has blamed on foreign adversaries, Paris blasted Iran for its “dictatorial practices” and for holding two of its citizens prisoner. “I am Cécile Kohler,...
EUROPE
Cleveland Jewish News

Can US change course after Obama, Biden aided real war on Iran women?

Apparently, there are some mistakes from which the U.S. foreign-policy establishment thinks it can learn. In 2009, when Iranian protesters thronged the streets of Tehran to protest a rigged election for the president, the United States said and did virtually nothing. But faced with another surge in protests against the...
POTUS
Cleveland Jewish News

You cannot stand with Iran’s women while seeking a deal with Tehran

The protests against the Islamist regime in Iran show that the real “war on women” is being waged by the mullahs in Tehran, not American conservatives, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. According to Tobin, the abuse of women by the theocratic government’s “morality police” is bringing attention to both the brutal nature of its rule as well as the fact that American efforts to appease and enrich Iran via a new and even weaker nuclear deal is helping to perpetuate these outrages. Tobin discusses these issues in the latest episode of “Top Story.”
PROTESTS

