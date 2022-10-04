Read full article on original website
Réplique Adds a Quality Monitoring Tool to its 3D Printing Service
Replique, a BASF venture builder company, wants to make it possible for industrial firms, such as Alstom and Miele, to 3D print spare parts the world over. All the while, some of these orders will make use of BASF’s own 3D printing service Sculpteo and with BASF’s own polymer materials and bound metal material. This is a great move by BASF since it can now ¨own the customer¨ and build profitable relationships off of years of supplying large companies with polymers and chemicals. This allows the world’s largest chemical company to manage energy streams and materials in a new way while making use of its existing infrastructure.
New Acquisition Gives Lithoz Three Ceramics 3D Printing Technologies
Austria’s Lithoz is adding to its ceramic 3D printing portfolio though the acquisition of CerAMing, a German startup that has pioneered a process it calls layer-wise slurry disposition (LSD). The new asset is said to fill out the variety of offerings that Lithoz has, giving it a third, novel method for additive manufacturing (AM) with ceramics.
Evonik Reduces CO2 in its 3D Printing Materials
For years, Germany’s Evonik has been one of the largest suppliers of materials for additive manufacturing (AM), reigning supreme in polymers for powder bed fusion (PBF). Among them is its polyamide (PA) 12 range, some of the most prevalent materials worldwide. Therefore, it is big news that Evonik’s INFINAM Polyamide 12 powder is now to be made with nearly 50 percent less embodied carbon dioxide (CO2). Moreover, the company highlights the reduced water and land use associated with the material.
Seurat Sees Demand for 25 Tonnes of 3D Printed Metal Parts
U.S. metal 3D printing startup Seurat Technologies has reported that it already has demand for 25 metric tonnes of metal parts, filling the capacity for the firm’s pilot plant. This is more than they have capacity for. The company has signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with three manufacturers in tooling, energy and transportation. Parts are being qualified and the company hopes to start manufacturing parts in 2023.
3D Printing News Briefs, October 6, 2022: Titanium, Tungsten, Concrete & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start with software, as Siemens embeds the 3Dfindit.com parts library by CADENAS into its Capital software. Onto metal news now, as research out of the University of Texas at El Paso resulted in a method for printing Filamet titanium to create fuel cell components, and a new method for 3D printing tungsten was developed. Researchers at Tsinghua University developed a laser-based method to 3D print objects using semiconductor quantum dots. The UK is celebrating a water industry first with 3D printed concrete components. Finally, WASP and the IAAC in Spain used some interesting materials to 3D print a building.
Metal 3D Printer OEM Additive Industries Takes on New CEO… Again
Eindhoven, Netherlands-based Additive Industries brought an integrated vision of automated metal powder bed fusion (PBF) to market. Through wins in Formula 1, as well as general industry, the firm paved a way for its own future. However, lately, Additive Industries has been seeing a lot of headwinds impeding its momentum. Now, we learn that CEO Ian Howe is leaving the firm after a stint of 18 months at the helm.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Equinor, GH Induction, Rady Children’s Hospital
Norwegian state oil company Equinor has installed a containerized 3D print lab with a metal printer and composites printer at a remote oil field. The FieldMade container has what were guessing is a DMG Mori system and a Markforged 3D printer on it. Spanish firm GH Induction unveils larger copper 3D printed coils using GE Arcam EBM. The Rady Childrens Hospital is making free software that can let you manage and encapsulate your STLs in DICOM files.
Navy to Deploy 3D Printing Center of Excellence in Virginia
In the U.S., a remarkable movement is underway where state governors, universities, and companies are promoting their additive manufacturing (AM) chops. If I didn’t know any better, I’d think that a giant storm of government money was about to rain down on those performing AM. Some of the first raindrops have fallen in Virginia, where the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research‘s (IALR) Center for Manufacturing Advancement (CMA) has gotten $28 million and a large and prestigious tenant: the U.S. Navy.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Voxeldance, Boeing and Assembrix
Voxeldance releases a new version of its print planning and prep software. Boeing Missile Defense gets an agreement with Assembrix to manage the digital thread. Tsinghua University 3D prints semiconductor quantum dots, while the Universite Grenoble Alpes makes bio based electrically conductive 3D printing material.
AddUp to Introduce Metal 3D Printing Visualization Software via Interspectral
AddUp, the French original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of metal powder bed fusion (PBF) machines, will work together with Swedish software firm Interspectral to develop on visualization and monitoring for additive manufacturing (AM). As an Industry 4.0 solutions provider, Interspectral will provide methods for creating digital twins, as well as performing quality assurance (QA) and process monitoring, with its AM Explorer tool.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: ETH Zurich, Stryker and Evonik
Evonik reduces the Co2 in its PA 12 by half. Meanwhile ETH Zurich shows us their super thin eggshell formwork made from GF reinforced PETG. Stryker introduces a new interbody fusion device.
