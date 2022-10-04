Replique, a BASF venture builder company, wants to make it possible for industrial firms, such as Alstom and Miele, to 3D print spare parts the world over. All the while, some of these orders will make use of BASF’s own 3D printing service Sculpteo and with BASF’s own polymer materials and bound metal material. This is a great move by BASF since it can now ¨own the customer¨ and build profitable relationships off of years of supplying large companies with polymers and chemicals. This allows the world’s largest chemical company to manage energy streams and materials in a new way while making use of its existing infrastructure.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO