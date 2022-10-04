Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
MLS・
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe battles to reach Japan Open final
Admitting it wasn't "pretty," Frances Tiafoe added a little more sparkle to a glittering season by reaching the Japan Open final with a 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 victory over South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in Tokyo on Saturday. Tiafoe, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open in September,...
Air France, Airbus face trial over 2009 Rio-Paris disaster
Air France and aircraft maker Airbus go on trial in Paris on Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2009 crash of a flight from Brazil, killing all 228 people aboard. Its president, Daniele Lamy, said that instead of trying to pin the blame on the pilots, "We want this trial to be that of Airbus and Air France."
'Not afraid anymore': Clashes as Iran protests enter fourth week
Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and street clashes erupted across Iran on Saturday, as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week in defiance of a bloody crackdown. In Amini's hometown Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, schoolgirls were heard chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and seen marching down a street swinging headscarves over their heads, in videos the Hengaw rights group said were recorded on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Trains halted for hours in northern Germany, sabotage seen
BERLIN — (AP) — Train services were halted temporarily across a swath of northern Germany on Saturday after a communication system failed, an outage that the national railway operator said was caused by sabotage. Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were running...
Comments / 0