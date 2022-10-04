ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ESPN

Frances Tiafoe battles to reach Japan Open final

Admitting it wasn't "pretty," Frances Tiafoe added a little more sparkle to a glittering season by reaching the Japan Open final with a 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 victory over South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in Tokyo on Saturday. Tiafoe, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open in September,...
AFP

Air France, Airbus face trial over 2009 Rio-Paris disaster

Air France and aircraft maker Airbus go on trial in Paris on Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2009 crash of a flight from Brazil, killing all 228 people aboard. Its president, Daniele Lamy, said that instead of trying to pin the blame on the pilots, "We want this trial to be that of Airbus and Air France."
AFP

'Not afraid anymore': Clashes as Iran protests enter fourth week

Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and street clashes erupted across Iran on Saturday, as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week in defiance of a bloody crackdown. In Amini's hometown Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, schoolgirls were heard chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and seen marching down a street swinging headscarves over their heads, in videos the Hengaw rights group said were recorded on Saturday.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Trains halted for hours in northern Germany, sabotage seen

BERLIN — (AP) — Train services were halted temporarily across a swath of northern Germany on Saturday after a communication system failed, an outage that the national railway operator said was caused by sabotage. Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were running...
