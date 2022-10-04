The blockchain community is celebrating the launch of a decentralized Twitter alternative, Diamond, powered by the DeSo blockchain. Diamond is a Web3 social app that seeks to become the home for creators and their audiences to build engaging communities around incentives, content, and ownership. Built on the decentralized social blockchain, Diamond host its content and social graph. The platform hopes to help content creators finally monetize social networks, fully own their content and monetize value for holders. This means that creators on the platform are free from censorship and have a new way to monetize their efforts fully.

