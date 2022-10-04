Read full article on original website
Diamond App Launches on DeSo to Make Decentralized Social Accessible to Everyone
The blockchain community is celebrating the launch of a decentralized Twitter alternative, Diamond, powered by the DeSo blockchain. Diamond is a Web3 social app that seeks to become the home for creators and their audiences to build engaging communities around incentives, content, and ownership. Built on the decentralized social blockchain, Diamond host its content and social graph. The platform hopes to help content creators finally monetize social networks, fully own their content and monetize value for holders. This means that creators on the platform are free from censorship and have a new way to monetize their efforts fully.
Is Crypto The Answer to Financial Inclusion in Developing Economies?
The rise of cryptocurrencies has been meteoric. In the past decade, we’ve seen Bitcoin and other digital assets go from being a niche interest to a global phenomenon. But what does this mean for developing economies?. Ways crypto can help financial inclusion. In many ways, crypto is the perfect...
MetaCrypt, Arweave, and Monero: Three Fine Cryptos To Look Forward To?
Cryptocurrencies serve as a digital store of value that can be readily transferred and used to pay for goods and services in a world where the importance of fiat currencies changes regularly, and political and economic unrest can cause instability. A select few tokens stand out as the best safe havens.
Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up
It's impossible to predict when the market will make a full recovery, but buying quality stocks is still in investors' control.
Big Eyes Coin and Axie Infinity – Which NFT-Based Cryptocurrency Has Greater Potential In The Market?
A brand-new NFT-based cryptocurrency called Big Eyes coin (BIG) will be released into the market, and if its pre-sale is any indication, it’s going to rock the crypto world. Big Eyes coin isn’t going to be intimidated by the more conventional NFT-offering currencies like Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND), or especially Axie Infinity.
Big Eyes Coin, Nano And Signum: Veering Cryptos With Positive Impact
Humanity’s interaction with the natural world in the last two centuries has produced climate challenges that seem to have no immediate answer. World leaders sit around a table at conferences and environmental conventions every year to discuss the impact of greenhouse gases. But has it been fruitful?. The mining...
SuperEx Token $ET Sees Remarkable Ecosystem Growth After Listing
World’s first web3.0-based cryptocurrency trading platform that is committed to building the web3.0 ecosystem, SuperEx has announced via a recent press release the launch of its utility token $ET, revealing the token has grown by nearly 100x in just a few days after launch. SuperEx is a Web3.0 decentralized...
Talent Protocol Acquires Agora Labs To Support The Next Generation Of Builders
Agora Labs, a platform for creators to create and scale their communities using social tokens and NFT infrastructure, has been acquired by Talent Protocol, the web3 professional community for high-potential builders. The acquisition will bring Agora’s tech stack, community, and young, talented founders, Matthew Espinoza (CEO) and Freeman (CTO), into the Talent Protocol fold.
Sagaverse: Web 3.0 Platform Uniting Creators and Fans Raises $1.5M
The Sagaverse project raised $1.5 million during the most recent investment round from Com2Us and Innovation Norway, as well as a few super angel investors. This round of funding expands on prior investments made by venture capitalists with expertise in deep technology, web3, interactive media, and marketplaces, such as Promentum and several super angels like David Helgason and Bogomil Balkansky.
Terra Classic Breaks Into Top 10 Coins By Trading Volume, Eyes Super Bullish LUNC ‘Burn’ Milestones
LUNC maintains its high tempo entering into October, reaching new highs. Surging over 70% in the past seven days and listed on new exchanges, LUNC has broken into the top 10 coins by trading volume. Analysts say the prospects of LUNC in the last quarter of the year look great...
Bowled.io Partners Web3 Ecosystem Players to Build Multilateral Community
Singaporean social gaming company Bowled.io is working with major web3 players to build “an ecosystem of hyper casual to mid strategy games” to make gaming more exciting and rewarding to gamers and sports fans. The web3 giants include IndiGG, Glip, Metanomy, and BlueLearn, while there are plans to...
Mastercard Deploys A New Anti-Fraud Tool In A Deeper Push Into Crypto
Mastercard is launching a new software tool aimed at helping banks “identify and cut transactions” from crypto exchanges prone to fraud. According to a report by CNBC, the software, which is known as “Crypto Secure”, will use utilize “sophisticated” artificial intelligence in scanning data from public records on crypto transactions. This will enable it to detect and gauge the risk of transactions between exchanges and banks, essentially helping banks prevent potential fraud.
Crypto-Asset Platforms Are Getting More Integrated Into The Traditional Financial System – Financial Stability Report
On October 3, 2022, the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) released its report in response to US President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets”, issued in March 2022. The FSOC is a federal government institution whose mandate includes identifying and monitoring risks and responding to emerging threats to the US financial system.
