IGN
Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness - Announcement Trailer
Here's a look at the creepy, unsettling trailer for Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness, an upcoming 2D pixel-art horror adventure game coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC via Steam, and GOG in Q1 2023. In the year 1921, the famous Vlad...
Hypebae
3.PARADIS Takes Flight With SS23 Collection
Montreal-based label 3.PARADIS unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear collection at Paris Fashion Week, presenting an avian-inspired array of fanciful garments. After designing menswear for nearly nine years, the brand has turned its attention to womenswear. Creative Director Emeric Tchatchoua shares that the venture is a “natural evolution in the brand’s mission of inspiring freedom and unity.” He continues, “Our intention has always been to design from an explorative place, using the world around us as inspiration. When I look outwardly, women are a reflection of life. Women deserve ‘paradis.’”
Digital Trends
Vesper review: an imaginative sci-fi adventure
Vesper does a lot with a little. Despite being made on an obviously lower budget than most other modern sci-fi movies, the new film from directors Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper takes place in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world that feels more well-realized, vivid, and imaginative than any of Hollywood’s current cinematic universes do. While its premise doesn’t do much to sell Vesper as a unique entry into the dystopian sci-fi genre, either, it doesn’t take long for its fictional alternate reality to emerge as a striking new vision of the future.
The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
It’s The Month Of October, Do You Believe In Ghosts?
That’s the question we all secretly wonder. Do I believe in ghosts, the afterlife? Most everyone has seen the 1990 movie “Ghost” with the late Patrick Swayze. Also most people have seen all the Ghostbuster movies too. But the question is do YOU believe in ghosts? I have myself debated this and started a journey into the paranormal. Find out the answers for myself. Are ghosts really real?
Food & Wine
A Witch's Tips for the Best Halloween Party Ever
In the October 1979 issue of Food & Wine, Sybil Leek, the bestselling author of Diary of a Witch, shared her expertise in an article called "Merry Meet, Merry Part: The Foremost Witch of the Western World Gives Tips on Halloween Entertaining". It is only in recent times that Halloween...
withguitars.com
Lasse Matthiessen releases romantic electronic gem ‘Dreams Don’t Make Noise’
Lasse Matthiessen releases romantic electronic gem ’Dreams Don’t Make Noise’. In Lasse Matthiessen’s “Dreams Don’t Make Noise”, he sings of looking out over to Sicily’s warm, dry sienna-coloured earth. He sings about the grapes that grow from the ground and about the sweet wine he and a mystery lady friend had in the evening. Wine made from the grapes. While he looks at her, who ”sucks the light out of the day and glows like the full moon at night”.
poemhunter.com
The Changing Seasons Poem by Jayne Louise Davies
Leaves have turned from green to gold. There beside the woodland stream. Natures changes soon appear.
