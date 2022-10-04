ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Mahanoy Area Inducts First Members into Sports Hall of Fame

On Saturday night, the Mahanoy Area School District inducts its first members into the school's Sports Hall of Fame. The inductees were recognized during the 2nd quarter of Friday Night's Homecoming Football game and were formally inducted Saturday during a ceremony at the West End Fire Company.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
PennLive.com

What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Three from Frackville Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assault

Three people from Frackville are locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assault. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, on Monday October 3rd, 2022 around 1:15pm, Frackville Police were dispatched to 53 N. Railroad Ave for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival, assisted by West Mahanoy Township Police and Shenandoah...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
LIMERICK, PA
WBRE

Senatorial candidate Oz makes appearance in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP Lodge 2 in Scranton. Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman […]
SCRANTON, PA
Pocono Update

Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania

Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
GREELEY, PA
WBRE

Nearly 40 miles of the PA Turnpike to close this month

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties. Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
PERRY COUNTY, PA

