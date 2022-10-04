SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – When two football teams are very evenly-matched, sometimes just one big play or one phase of the game can make a difference. Such was the case on Thursday as Muncy and South Williamsport battled through nearly the entire game about evenly. But after Muncy scored the go-ahead touchdown with just 1:38 remaining, South Williamsport, which is primarily a running team, was unable to string together a two-minute offense and the Mounties had the clock run out on its bid to tie or take the lead, as Muncy remained unbeaten at 6-0 with an exciting 21-14 win over South Williamsport.

MUNCY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO