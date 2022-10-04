Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently Closing
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in Pennsylvania
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
easternpafootball.com
Muncy is still unbeaten after topping South Williamsport 21-14
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – When two football teams are very evenly-matched, sometimes just one big play or one phase of the game can make a difference. Such was the case on Thursday as Muncy and South Williamsport battled through nearly the entire game about evenly. But after Muncy scored the go-ahead touchdown with just 1:38 remaining, South Williamsport, which is primarily a running team, was unable to string together a two-minute offense and the Mounties had the clock run out on its bid to tie or take the lead, as Muncy remained unbeaten at 6-0 with an exciting 21-14 win over South Williamsport.
Week 7 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With just a few weeks left in the high school football regular season, it’s time for a lot of teams to make their push into the playoffs. In this week’s Countdown to Kickoff, Nick Petraccione breaks down the biggest Friday games, including a battle between two undefeated teams, and Dan Tomaso […]
bucknellian.net
The Bucknell Marriage Statistic: a hot topic for students
Among the students of Bucknell University, the high student-to-student marriage statistic is no secret. Commonly talked about by professors and students, the probability of marrying another Bucknellian is a frequent topic of conversation all four years. In the 2022 publication from the Institute for Family Studies regarding married alumni of...
Times News
Tamaqua ready for homecoming Friday
Tamaqua’s Homecoming football game is Friday with the Blue Raiders hosting Pine Grove. The Homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime. The court includes, from left, John Klein, Grace Kinder, Gianni Valentine, Anna Zelinsky, Cian McLaughlin, Megan Lavine, Lucas Milot, Mia Jones, Jonathan Ulicny, Anna McCabe, Nelson Bensinger and Eileen Lusch. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
Football field in Scranton vandalized
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the person responsible for vandalism at a football field. Officers believe a car drove through the West Side Falcons Football Field along Jackson Street, tearing up the grass and leaving behind tire marks. The field is used by the West...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #7
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 7th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wilson (0-6) at Blue Mountain (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (5-1) at Pottsville (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua (3-3) at Minersville (4-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (4-2) at Jim Thorpe...
Lawsuit over Little League player’s Pa. fall adds dad as plaintiff for ‘emotional distress’
The family of a Little League Baseball player from St. George, Utah, who fractured his skull falling from a bunk bed in South Williamsport has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker to include more counts. The amended action, filed Oct. 4, in Philadelphia Court of Common...
webbweekly.com
Rachel E. Camp, 32
Rachel E. Camp, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born March 25, 1990, in Williamsport, PA, she was a daughter of Bill and Carol (Springman) Camp. Rachel worked at the IMA Group of Williamsport, and attended Community Baptist Church of Montoursville. Rachel...
Pa. consolidated state university sees upside to its enrollment decline
Student enrollment at three state universities that combined this year to form Commonwealth University is down 375 from last year. Still, officials see positives emerging from this consolidation. For one, the decline in student counts at Bloomsburg and Lock Haven universities slowed while Mansfield University saw its enrollment make a...
pct.edu
Retired faculty member accorded ‘emeritus’ status
Thomas A. Zimmerman, retired associate professor of psychology and faculty athletic representative, has been approved for emeritus status by the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors. Zimmerman taught psychology full time at Penn College and its immediate predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College, since 1984, retiring in August 2021. He...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
PhillyBite
The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
wkok.com
Demolition Beginning Next Week on Former Country Cupboard
LEWISBURG – The former iconic Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops will be demolished beginning next week. Evangelical Community Hospital announced Wednesday demolition will begin next Tuesday. Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker says the hospital ‘understands and fully respects’ the sentimental value of the building,’ but it became...
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
Shoplifter steals nearly $1,000 in jewelry
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A thief stole jewelry and sunglasses from Boscov's last month and fled the area in a Suzuki, police say. The shoplifter took several pieces of jewelry that totaled $930 and a $10 pair of sunglasses from the Boscov's store in the Susquehanna Valley Mall on Sept. 23 around 6:45 p.m. State Police at Selinsgrove are looking for a 2008 Suzuki they believe is involved with the theft.
Geisinger offers free flu shots in 42 locations this Super Saturday
Danville, Pa. — Geisinger is hosting its second Super Saturday flu vaccine event this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 8, at 42 locations across the system’s footprint. Flu shots are free and available to all in the community; no appointments are needed. Simply drive up and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available. The Super Saturday flu shot clinics run from 9 a.m....
Man suffers broken jaw after being punched while shopping
Williamsport, Pa. — A man was punched so hard while he was shopping, it broke his jaw in two places, according to police. The victim told police he "saw stars" moments after David Evans Braxton, 48, of Williamsport sucker punched him while in the Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue on Sept. 22, police said. Although Braxton was yelling at him after the assault, the accuser told police had trouble understanding what Braxton was saying. ...
New safe house opens for Lycoming College students
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A college in Lycoming County has opened a new safe house for students. The project has been in the making for years and it will serve as a resource for students healing from trauma and violence. Located just steps away from campus is Lycoming College’s Alliance House, a new resource […]
Times News
No illusion, Tamaqua borough streetlights have purple hue
There’s an unusual glow coming from some streetlights in Tamaqua. “Just so everybody is aware, we are very aware that the streetlights are turning purple,” said Rob Jones, public works director, during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’re not doing that for Halloween.”. The borough was told...
