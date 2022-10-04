Read full article on original website
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Week 7 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With just a few weeks left in the high school football regular season, it’s time for a lot of teams to make their push into the playoffs. In this week’s Countdown to Kickoff, Nick Petraccione breaks down the biggest Friday games, including a battle between two undefeated teams, and Dan Tomaso […]
Central Dauphin School District clears Landis Field after rumored bomb threat
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In a letter sent to the Central Dauphin School District community, the district confirmed a rumored bomb threat at Landis Field. Local law enforcement and K-9 units conducted a thorough search of the football field and surrounding areas and have given the "ALL CLEAR" for tonight's game, according to school officials.
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle
South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
abc27.com
Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
Meet York County's newest state park: the Susquehanna Riverlands
HALLAM, Pa. — A new nature escape was acquired in south-central Pennsylvania. The Susquehanna Riverlands in York County were recently added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. While the park isn't quite ready for visitors just yet, Phil Wenger, president of the Lancaster Conservancy, said he's excited for...
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
Laser light show owner blames Harrisburg’s ‘last minute’ demand for $25K flop
The disappointing laser light show during this year’s Kipona Festival cost Harrisburg $25,000, but the city hasn’t paid the bill yet. That’s because city officials say they are still “negotiating” with the owner of the laser light show company and hoping he will “avoid charging us given what happened,” said City Spokesman Matt Maisel.
Look back: Country star Loretta Lynn’s 1978 Penn State visit brought fans to their feet
The famed country music trailblazer died Tuesday, at age 90, at her Tennessee ranch. Here’s a peek at her 1978 visit to State College.
macaronikid.com
National Apple Harvest Festival
Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
Clarks Ferry Bridge improvement project is 4 years away but comment time is now
The Clarks Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County is going to be upgraded in 2026 but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants public comments soon. PennDOT has scheduled an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, for people to...
PennDOT: Driver license centers close for holiday
Driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, October 8, through Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services...
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
echo-pilot.com
Workers 'kicked, stomped and beat turkeys' at central PA farms, police say
Eleven people from York, Franklin and Adams counties have been charged with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central Pennsylvania, according to state police. The workers, who were employed by Plainville Farms, "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union...
abc27.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in Bundt cakes, will be making its appearance in Camp Hill early next year. According to representatives from Nothing Bundt Cakes, the bakery will be located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, in close proximity to the Trader Joe’s and Texas Roadhouse by the Capital City Mall. The bakery is projected to open sometime in the company’s first quarter, which will be sometime early in 2023.
abc27.com
Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County
WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
