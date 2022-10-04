ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle

South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
City
Shippensburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection

2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday

2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Meet York County's newest state park: the Susquehanna Riverlands

HALLAM, Pa. — A new nature escape was acquired in south-central Pennsylvania. The Susquehanna Riverlands in York County were recently added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. While the park isn't quite ready for visitors just yet, Phil Wenger, president of the Lancaster Conservancy, said he's excited for...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Track & Field
macaronikid.com

National Apple Harvest Festival

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PennDOT: Driver license centers close for holiday

Driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, October 8, through Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services...
FOX 43

'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday

YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Cumberland County

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in Bundt cakes, will be making its appearance in Camp Hill early next year. According to representatives from Nothing Bundt Cakes, the bakery will be located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, in close proximity to the Trader Joe’s and Texas Roadhouse by the Capital City Mall. The bakery is projected to open sometime in the company’s first quarter, which will be sometime early in 2023.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County

WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
PERRY COUNTY, PA

