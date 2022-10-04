This Kent Island vintage powerboat will give you a great story to tell, plus generate enough income to cover its own costs—a rarity among old boats. You may recognize Seafood from the 1980 sports comedy Caddyshack, starring Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray, Ted Knight and Chevy Chase. A 1979 Striker 60′ Convertible, the boat has Corian counters, three staterooms, three heads, and Caddyshack memorabilia framed on the walls. It’s listed for sale, priced at $349,900.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO