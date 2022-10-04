ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Photos / Getting into the Spirit: The Big Halloween Parade

By The Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HyZrl_0iLg4X7g00

Goblins, ghouls, witches, and pumpkins filled Columbia Boulevard early Saturday evening, Oct. 1, for the first Big Halloween Parade since 2019.

The parade had been cancelled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warm sunshine greeted the those attending the parade as St. Helens ushered in its biggest and longest celebration of the year, The Spirit of Halloweentown.

Crowds gathered to see the event and parade participants tossed candy to children along the boulevard.

See the schedule of the month-long Halloweentown events at thechonicleonline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beachconnection.net

Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Discovery: Meet Those Involved at Nehalem Event

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Earlier this year, the Oregon coast exploded onto the international scene and limelight with the discovery of a lifetime: parts of a Spanish galleon were found near Manzanita. For more than 300 years, bits and pieces of this legend were washing up around Nehalem Bay beaches, and stories of such a ship went back well into the recesses of native people's oral histories. (Above, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: the timbers were found somewhere near these sea caves, near Manzanita)
MANZANITA, OR
beachconnection.net

Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend

(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
FLORENCE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helens, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Columbia County Spotlight

One dead, more injured in St. Helens retirement home fire

An explosion threw fire and debris 'across a large area of the complex,' according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.A resident died and at least five others were injured in a major fire at a retirement center in St. Helens early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue. Fire crews were reportedly dispatched to the three-alarm fire burning at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road at about 12:36 a.m. Wednesday. An explosion spread fire and debris "across a large area of the complex," the fire agency said. Six apartment units at the retirement center...
SAINT HELENS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Columbia Boulevard#Halloweentown
Columbia County Spotlight

What are next steps for St. Helens riverfront redevelopment?

The city is focusing on extending streets and utilities now, with the long-term goal to beautify the riverfront.Almost like a Rubik's cube, the St. Helens waterfront project is made of many elements that must interlock with one another before the city can officially dedicate its revamped riverfront. It's a step-by-step process, but progress is being made, according to Mouhamad Zaher, St. Helens public works director. The waterfront redevelopment project includes several smaller projects. Among them: • A streets and utilities extension to bring usable infrastructure south from Old Town into the new riverfront area. • The Riverwalk, which will create...
SAINT HELENS, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 5 injured after three-alarm fire at retirement center in St. Helens

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - One resident has died and five others were injured after a three-alarm fire at a retirement center in St. Helens early Wednesday morning. Just after 12:30 a.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found six units of the retirement home on fire. Shortly after, an explosion in the building threw fire and debris across the complex.
SAINT HELENS, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 6

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Gold Beach in between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
GOLD BEACH, OR
WJHL

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
bruinbanner.com

“Once you on the streets, you stay there”

The Oregon homeless population sits at an all-time high as of 2022. It isn’t hard to see the growing number of homeless individuals over the past 3 years. Increasing weather crises and global pandemics have helped to shed light on the homeless issue. Many factors contribute to the issue, including inflation, unemployment, lack of resources, drug addictions, and troubled upbringings.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

OSP Arrest And Heroin Seizure

MADRAS, OR -- On Sunday, October 2nd, an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on US 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. A search of the car revealed 11 bundles of narcotics in the trunk of the car, with a gross weight of nearly 14 pounds; a preliminary test showed the narcotics to be heroin.
MADRAS, OR
MIX 106

Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line

There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
kptv.com

Early morning earthquake picked up by ShakeAlert, PSU professor says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 4.4 magnitude earthquake Friday morning woke up thousands of Oregonians but also turned on the state’s new ShakeAlert system. ShakeAlert is an earthquake warning tool that went into operation last March. It doesn’t predict earthquakes but warns the public one is on the way after it initially erupts. Earthquake Geologist and Associate Professor at Portland State University, Ashley Streig, said ShakeAlert immediately began collecting data from seismic sensors across the state. A supercomputer collected the data and determined the strength and location of Friday morning’s earthquake. However, the strength was just shy of the 4.5 magnitude threshold needed to send out emergency alerts. Professor Streig said it’s a tool everyone on the West Coast should have turned on, especially for Portlanders, who live near three active fault lines that run through the middle of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
31
Followers
622
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy