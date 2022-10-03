51-year-old John Wesley Smith was arrested on September 30 for one count of first-degree murder for the killing of John Randall O’Steen that occurred in February of 1993. On May 20, 1993, an anonymous caller told the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office where O’Steen’s remains were located, according to records from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and OSBI located the remains and investigated the homicide. It took several days to locate the skeletal remains in a wooded area southeast of Panki Bok, about 12 miles from Broken Bow. Smith was identified as a potential suspect.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO