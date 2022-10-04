Read full article on original website
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset
More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks. Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September. Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and...
BBC
St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17
A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
BBC
Motorcyclist killed in collision near Bridgwater
A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a collision in Somerset. Officers were called to the Cannington Bypass near Bridgwater at 6:20 BST after reports of a serious collision between a car and motorcycle. "Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene. Specially-trained officers are now supporting the family during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Man knocked off bike by car and stabbed in Slough 'had kindest heart'
The mother of man who died after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men, has paid tribute to her son, saying he had "the kindest heart". Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. His mother said:...
BBC
Man dies and woman injured after attack at County Kerry funeral
A man has died and a woman has been injured following a fatal assault in County Kerry. The incident took place at New Rath Cemetery in Rathass in Tralee. Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported they were husband and wife and had been attending a family funeral. Gardaí (Irish police)...
BBC
Call for action after couple die in crossing crash
A coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
