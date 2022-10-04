ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say

The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset

More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks. Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September. Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17

A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Motorcyclist killed in collision near Bridgwater

A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a collision in Somerset. Officers were called to the Cannington Bypass near Bridgwater at 6:20 BST after reports of a serious collision between a car and motorcycle. "Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene. Specially-trained officers are now supporting the family during...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Call for action after couple die in crossing crash

A﻿ coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
ACCIDENTS

