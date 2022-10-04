Sue Barker praises Emma Raducanu amidst a difficult season, credits her for dealing with “Immense pressure” over the course of the season

Read full article on original website
Emma Raducanu's season is OVER as she pulls out of the Transylvanian Open with a wrist injury to end a tricky year after struggling with physical demands of tennis' schedule
Emma Raducanu's regular WTA Tour season has ended pretty much as it started, with an injury causing her to pull out of her last scheduled solo tournament. The former US Open champion this morning withdrew from the Transylvanian Open in Cluj-Napoca citing a wrist problem. The move will have disappointed fans in Romania, who have closely followed her rise given her family links to the country.
Yardbarker
Father who famously helped son cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies
One of the iconic figures of the 1992 Summer Olympics held in Barcelona, Spain, has passed away. Reuters reported Tuesday that Jim Redmond, father of retired British athlete Derek Redmond, has died at the age of 81. Jim and Derek forever became a part of Olympic history when the latter...
Yardbarker
“It could have been an extraordinary season" - Toni Nadal opens up Rafa's future and retirement plans
Rafael Nadal had a crazy start of the 2022 season when he managed to win 20 matches in a row before being eventually stopped by Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells. Yet, the Spaniard continued winning also after the defeat and started the year by winning two Grand Slam titles. But after the second major of the season, Rafael Nadal struggled with injuries and he wasn't able to fulfil his potential at the Wimbledon and US Open.
Dan Evans squanders six match points in Japan Open loss to Miomir Kecmanovic
Dan Evans missed six match points in a painful second-round defeat by Miomir Kecmanovic at the Japan Open in Tokyo.The British No 2 fought back from a set down and then recovered from 4-2 down in the deciding set against his Serbian opponent to leave himself serving for the match at 5-4.Evans was 40-0 up and held three further match points in the same game but was unable to take any of them as Kecmanovic, who saved one chance with a between-the-legs shot, broke back.The Serbian then had his own chance at 6-5, which Evans saved, only for Kecmanovic to...
Laura Kenny and Ethan Hayter headline Great Britain squad for Track World Championships
The 20-rider team will compete in Paris next week
Sporting News
Charlie Austin backs himself to star with Brisbane Roar as he looks to prove point in A-League Men
He's yet to make his A-League Men (ALM) debut for Brisbane Roar, but Charlie Austin has already been a breath of fresh air for the competition. From his dyed-blonde hair to laid-back interviews, the 33-year-old caught the eye without even kicking a ball. Speaking to The Sporting News at the...
Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Olympic pole vault champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games heptathlon winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson have been named among the nominees for the International Fair Play Committee's Fair Play Award, World Athletics said on Thursday.
Sporting News
Ben Hunt will finish his career at the Dragons - but what does it mean for everyone else?
Ben Hunt has officially inked a two-year extension with St George Illawarra, keeping him at the club until the end of 2025 and likely the end of his career. The 32-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Red V, finishing in the top-three for the Dally M Medal count and helping Queensland to a shock State of Origin series win.
Bruno Lage says he is 'honoured' to have been Wolves boss... and hints his dismissal was down to bad luck with injuries as he insists their fortunes will 'surely improve' when strikers return
Former Wolves manager Bruno Lage has issued a statement on social media following his sacking from the club earlier this week. The 46-year-old was relieved of his duties after the club's poor start to the season saw them drop into the Premier League's relegation with six points having only won one game in their first eight games.
Latrell Mitchell criticises lack of NRL scouts at Indigenous Koori Knockout
South Sydney full-back Latrell Mitchell has expressed his disappointment no NRL talent scouts attended the Koori Knockout. More than 160 teams of Indigenous rugby league players converged on the New South Wales South Coast over the recent long weekend to take part in the competition as it returned from a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus.
BBC
Beth Mead: Forward voted England Player of the Year
Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted England women's Player of the Year for 2021-22 after an historic year for the Lionesses. The accolade adds to the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament Mead won in England's victorious Euros campaign. The 27-year-old has also been shortlisted for the Ballon...
