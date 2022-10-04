Read full article on original website
Related
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes
Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
This Mop’s Clever Design Lets You Clean Floors With Just Water, No Chemicals
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As so many of us are trying to live healthier, greener lives, we’ve been...
Best handheld vacuum 2022: for easy cleaning on the go
We've reviewed the best handheld vacuums of 2022 from Shark, Roidmi, Black and Decker, Dyson, and more
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering
Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I tried four paper towel brands from stores like Target and Dollar Tree – the winner’s price was surprising
PAPER towels have gotten pricier over the years, but there are still affordable options to help keep your home tidy and your hands dry. When you're at the store, you'll often need to do the math to find out what gives you the best value. Some brands sell two rolls...
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
Aldi’s bargain heated clothes airer for fast-drying laundry is coming back
With winter around the corner, it’s time to wave goodbye to the luxury of drying our clothes outside. And with the rising cost of living and soaring energy prices, we also might want to bid farewell to our usual tendencies of chucking a fresh load into the tumble dryer. But what’s the solution? Enter: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated dryer is a far more energy effiicent way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour...
How to actually clean your oven and stovetop, according to experts
Cleaning ovens, stovetops and vent hoods are dirty jobs, but regularly cleaning and maintaining a range is critical to keeping your home safe and your food tasting great.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Light bulb query
I have a small clip on lamp which I want to use, but it has an old style high consumption bulb which I would like to replace with an LED version, if possible. In the photo, the one I want to replace is the silvery one on the left, whereas an LED bulb, which I have in another lamp, is on the right and does not fit because of some difference in the thread. The wanted bulb is approx 8cm long.
TechRadar
Black & Decker PD1200AV Dustbuster Flexi Vacuum review
The Black + Decker 12V Dustbuster Flexi is a car vacuum for those on a budget, folk who are looking for a gadget to help keep their car looking presentable, if not as good as new. It's lightweight, which is helpful, although its size and the fact it's corded won’t be for everyone. Suction isn't the strongest, so it can struggle to pick up finer debris and pet hair, and its overall design leaves a lot to be desired, too.
8 best carpet cleaners to keep your floors pristine
While you won’t use a carpet cleaner as regularly as a vacuum cleaner, it can be a worthwhile investment for a carpeted home to keep things looking clean, fresh and bright. There are some marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner or even a cleaning liquid, sponge and a lot of elbow grease just can’t get out. This is where the dedicated carpet cleaner saves the day, drawing out the dirt with powerful suction, a rotating brush, warm water and cleaning fluid.Most domestic carpet cleaners operate using two water tanks – one for clean water and detergent, another for holding...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 kitchen appliances for an effortless MasterChef-worthy cooking experience
If you love cooking but can never find enough time for it, or you’re completely terrified of cooking but you need to start, and don’t know where to start – then you’ve reached the right place. The first step towards having a streamlined and efficient cooking experience is to have an arsenal of functional kitchen appliances by your side. With the right kitchen tools and appliances, cooking can be a fun and effortless process. The right products can reduce your prep time in half, make the little cooking tasks much easier, and help you with tedious and complicated techniques. From a tiny modular tabletop griller that lets you cook in 7 different ways to an eco-friendly coffee capsule machine – these innovative kitchen accessories are all you need to undertake cooking and become a MasterChef in the comfort of your own home. Happy cooking!
Digital Trends
The best robot vacuums for high-pile carpet
Certain homeowners may be skeptical of how easily a robot vacuum can handle their thicker, high-pile carpets. That’s a legitimate concern; robot vacuums pack a lot of power for their small size, but they can struggle to clean thick carpet as thoroughly as a traditional vacuum that sports a more powerful motor and larger cleaner head.
The best coffee maker in 2022
Here are the best coffee maker, from convenient single-serve machines to aficionado-friendly models with built-in grinders, frothers and more.
UWANT B200 spot cleaner & steamer makes cleaning rugs, blankets & other textiles a breeze
Freshen up your rugs and other large textiles when you have the UWANT B200 spot cleaner & steamer. Boasting 12,000 Pa of suction, it clears up dirt and water from spots, allowing them to dry super quickly. Leaving your carpets and fabrics spotless, it uses high-pressure water and high-temperature steam that helps you remove stubborn spots. Compatible with various types of textiles, it has a 4-in-1 cleaning system that removes stains quickly even at the deepest level. In fact, 3 cleaning modes work against a variety of spots and stains, dissolving even the toughest ones. Moreover, its patented self-cleaning design stays fresh, and it even has a really long reach that lets you get tough spots in tough places. Furthermore, with a universal wheel and 2 smooth wheels on the bottom, it moves super easily.
digitalspy.com
My home PC printer has died, recommendations please?
My trusty Epsom has expired, bless it. After many years service it’s time to replace it. Not too fussy that it’s wi-fi, the internet here is rubbish. If it was, my PC is Windows 7 (not even vista!) Ink that doesn’t disappear too quickly. Easy to set...
This Drew Barrymore-Approved Brand Has Fast-Acting Eye Masks That Literally Melt Into Your Skin While Targeting Dark Circles & Puffiness
Eye masks are a simple way to revitalize your entire appearance, but only if you have the right ones. Fortunately, you don’t have to search far and wide for your new favorite patches. A Drew Barrymore-approved beauty brand just dropped another transformative product that will cure all of your under-eye woes like dark circles and puffiness. Three Ships’ Brighter Days Eye Masks are said to make your eyes bright and smooth in just 10 minutes. If you ask us, the eye area is super important when it comes to looking our best naturally. So, why not stock up on a...
The Best Air Purifiers to Shop Before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Keep your fall allergies in line with one of these best-sellers.
digitalspy.com
Warm Home Discount
If you live in England or Wales and we supply your electricity you won’t need to apply for the Warm Home Discount this year, even if you applied in previous years. The government will decide who is eligible and write to you if you are. We’ll then make the payment to you by 31st March 2023.
digitalspy.com
Piles - I need advice
I need some advice - I have just collected my prescription for piles, my doctor supplied me with Proctosedyl Suppositories - but I am struggling to do it, does anyone have these if you had piles? I don't understand the instruction, do I put all of it in my anus or just half way? and can I touch them and put them in, or am I not allowed to touch them when I take them out of the wrapper?
Comments / 0