“I wasn’t even that great!” NBA legend Vince Carter says his iconic dunks were nothing more than MEDIOCRE

Read full article on original website
Gerardo Lara
3d ago
You're being modest, Vince. Your dunks provided plenty of entertainment for us all & we're going to miss that
Reply
5
Related
Shaquille O’Neal explains why LeBron James won’t be the GOAT even if he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
In the 2022-23 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is projected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. If James does that, he’ll lay claim to the most points ever scored by a player in the history of the league. Earlier this week, James seemed to make it clear that he thinks very little of the record and Abdul-Jabbar himself.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said He Never Played 1-On-1 Against Scottie Pippen, But That His Team Usually Won During Chicago Bulls Practices
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the two consistent pieces for the Chicago Bulls during their 6 championships in 8 years in the 90s. MJ was the main star, the GOAT, the huge icon, while Pippen was an All-Star in his own right and the obvious 2nd best player on the team.
Dwight Howard says he might retire because he feels there are no teams that ‘really wanna allow me to play’
Veteran NBA big man Dwight Howard is currently a free agent, and he recently revealed that he’s contemplating retirement from the league. While Howard still wants to play, he feels like there are “no teams that really wanna allow me to play.”. “I wanna play, but at the...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers News: Celtics Co-Owner Talks About Her Off-Court Partnership With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss
Rivals on the floor, business comrades off it.
Old Klay Thompson quote about Jordan Poole goes viral after practice incident
People are reading deeper into an old quote by Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors’ practice altercation this week. The Warriors recently returned from a pair of preseason games in Tokyo, Japan. During their time there, Thompson and his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry teamed up to win a friendly exhibition three-point contest.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Former NBA player says Nike gave LeBron James billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about concentration camps in China
Former NBA player Royce White delivered controversial remarks concerning LeBron James claiming that the basketball superstar accepted $1 billion from China in exchange for his silence about the plight of imprisoned Uyghurs in China. “LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, anti-human, neo-liberal, Marxist, globalist establishment,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Jordan Poole in 'Good Spirits' After Fight With Draymond Green
Poole stayed after Golden State Warriors practice to get shots up after altercation with Draymond
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”
She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Woman Who Had Affair With Nia Long's Fiancé, Celtics Coach Ime Udoka, Identified As A Married Mother-Of-3
Mystery solved: The Celtics employee who had an affair with head coach Ime Udoka has allegedly been identified as the Celtics' team service manager, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. News of the tryst broke last month, and since the hookups "violated" the team's policy, Udoka, who's currently engaged to actress Nia Long, was suspended for a year, with organization adding, "A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date."According to a report, Lynch, 34, is a married mother-of-three, and she first nabbed the job with the help of friend and fellow Mormon Danny...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record
There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
Sporting News
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, explained: Why Warriors are considering disciplining forward
Draymond Green could be facing discipline from the Warriors for a reported physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the veteran forward forcefully struck Poole during the altercation. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a staple...
Blake Griffin tosses subtle shade at Brooklyn Nets while complimenting new Celtics teammates
Former Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin threw a little shade in the direction of his previous team this week as
Dwight Howard’s dejected response when Kurt Rambis told him, ‘You’re not Dwight Howard anymore’
After winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 season, Dwight Howard returned last season for his third stint with the team. Unfortunately, he showed some real signs of decline, and former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel played him inconsistently. At one point, Kurt Rambis, a...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
Comments / 20