“Steffi Graf should have an asterisk to her name” – Chris Evert rekindles violent GOAT debate on Twitter as fans suggest Monica Seles’ stabbing paved way for the German

By Ashish Maggo
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Bernell’s Ghost
2d ago

For me Steffi was like Ali and Serena was Mike Tyson. Goat one and goat two. Different brands of tennis but equally dominating in their era.

Jim Atkins
1d ago

Steffi is the GOAT! No question about it! She dominated on an era where the caliber of players and competition was MUCH higher than Williams. Most of Williams wins were against entirely forgettable players. Williams also played under the suspicion of using performance enhancing drugs, which would account for her man-like physique. No contest...Steffi!!!

David Atkinson
2d ago

Evert has been on a roll criticizing everyone lately. Bitter about something

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Monica Seles
Person
Margaret Court
Person
Steffi Graf
Person
Chris Evert
Person
Martina Navratilova
