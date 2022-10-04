Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"I don't know if he will be World No. 1 again" - Mischa Zverev questions Djokovic's chances
Mischa Zverev is unsure whether Novak Djokovic can return to the number on in the rankings because it will depend on several things. He is currently dominating the indoor circuit with some superb tennis. Djokovic appears to be in good shape, and Zverev anticipates him playing for at least 3–4 years. However, his ability to reclaim the top spot would rely on a number of factors.
Inside Roger Federer’s Extravagant Real Estate Portfolio
Roger Federer has some top-of-the-line options to choose from when it comes to where he’ll spend his retirement years. In September, the tennis great announced his decision to step away from the game after 20 Grand Slam singles titles. “I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years,” Federer said in an audio clip posted to social media. “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamed, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.” Federer’s final match took place in London on September 23, where he played alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock—and lost.
Yardbarker
“It could have been an extraordinary season" - Toni Nadal opens up Rafa's future and retirement plans
Rafael Nadal had a crazy start of the 2022 season when he managed to win 20 matches in a row before being eventually stopped by Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells. Yet, the Spaniard continued winning also after the defeat and started the year by winning two Grand Slam titles. But after the second major of the season, Rafael Nadal struggled with injuries and he wasn't able to fulfil his potential at the Wimbledon and US Open.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic tops Karen Khachanov to meet Daniil Medvedev in Astana semis
ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- Novak Djokovic didn't play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal on Friday as he did in the first two rounds. "Still, it was enough," Djokovic said after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. "I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed." Djokovic...
RELATED PEOPLE
Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF・
GolfWRX
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
GOLF・
Martina Navratilova on cancer and the future of tennis
Tennis great Martina Navratilova talks to CNN Sport’s Don Riddell about her battle with breast cancer, her rivalry/friendship with Chris Evert and the future of tennis in light of the recent retirement news regarding fellow greats Roger Federer and Serena Williams.
Nick Kyrgios withdraws just minutes before Japan Open quarter-final
Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the Japan Open just moments before taking on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The Australian, the 2016 champion in Tokyo, had been struggling with an ongoing knee issue. He beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set up the last-eight encounter with Fritz.Kyrgios has also withdrawn from the doubles at the Ariake Coliseum having reached the semi-final stage with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Kyrgios said. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve had great memories here... It’s heartbreaking, but I’ll be here next year. That’s for sure.“I’ve been playing amazing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
“Roger Federer has inspired the next generation of Swiss players” – says Marc-Andrea Huesler
A week can be a long time in tennis. Two can feel like an eternity. Just over two weeks ago, the great Roger Federer said goodbye to his coaches, to his on-court friends, to his fans, to the world and to tennis. At around the same time, little known Marc-Andrea...
ESPN
Alycia Parks reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal with upset victory
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- American qualifier Alycia Parks is having quite the breakthrough tournament in Ostrava. The 21-year-old player earned her first win against an opponent ranked in the top 10 by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open on Thursday to reach her first WTA Tour quarterfinal.
Yardbarker
Uncle Toni reveals when he expects Rafael Nadal to retire from tennis
Rafael Nadal will only retire from tennis when he feels has 'no chance' of winning tournaments anymore, says his Uncle Toni. Nadal suggested earlier this season that he feared that this year's French Open would prove to be his last as he battle a chronic foot problem. However, he underwent...
Yardbarker
"Never a doubt I would win the match" - Kyrgios on comeback win over Majchrzak
Nick Kyrgios came back to win in three sets against Kamil Majchrzak after starting slow and dropping the first set. Kyrgios dropped his first service game, which handed his opponent the upper hand necessary to win the opening set. Despite being clearly upset with the outcome, Kyrgios never had any doubts about his ability to win the match, and his brilliant comeback and victory served as proof.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal is intense as a coach" - says US Open girls champion Alexandra Eala
The 2022 US Open girls' champion, Alex Eala, had all praise for Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam victor whom she met at his academy. The Filipina talked about meeting the tennis legend at the Rafa Nadal Academy and how she found him to be humble and giving, understanding how hard he worked in his early years. In a talk with Olympics.com Eala said:
GolfWRX
‘Stop assuming you have all the answers’ – Olympic champ is the latest Australian to blast Greg Norman
Compatriots Cam Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman and Wade Ormsby join LIV CEO Greg Norman to answer questions and points sent in by LIV viewers. After the most recent Open championship winner tells his ‘boss’ that he’s “doing a great job”, they unite with a toast of beer cans.
Motor racing-Smiles and some sadness for Vettel on Suzuka farewell
SUZUKA, Japan, Oct 8 (Reuters) - It was smiles and some sadness for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on Saturday after his last qualifying lap around a Suzuka circuit that has played a big part in his Formula One career.
Comments / 1