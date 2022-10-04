Roger Federer has some top-of-the-line options to choose from when it comes to where he’ll spend his retirement years. In September, the tennis great announced his decision to step away from the game after 20 Grand Slam singles titles. “I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years,” Federer said in an audio clip posted to social media. “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamed, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.” Federer’s final match took place in London on September 23, where he played alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock—and lost.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO