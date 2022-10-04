Read full article on original website
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
kansascitymag.com
6 Kansas City-area hikes for fabulous fall color
Prickly Pear Nature Trail (2 miles, easy) Located in Lee’s Summit, the Prickly Pear Trail contains a variety of rock formations that keep the hike interesting throughout. Be sure to use the trail on a dry day or else the mud will prevent you from passing certain areas. A variety of wildlife and hidden gems, such as the pond, make this trail a must-do if you’re looking for a short trek on a nice autumn day.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best dining on and around Troost Avenue in 2022
With Troostapalooza kicking off this weekend, critics share some of the best options for dining along this historic Kansas City avenue. Troost Avenue has long been a dividing line between many Kansas City residents. Restaurants along this renowned corridor may be the places where that line is finally blurring. “That’s...
Topeka pizzeria gains 2nd location at West Ridge Mall
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local pizzeria is expanding with a new location in town. Doughboyz Pizzeria, which opened on Aug. 8, 2020, will be opening up a second location in the West Ridge Mall in west Topeka to expand its services to a larger population. 27 News spoke with Trevor Burdett, the owner of Doughboyz, […]
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
gardnernews.com
Edgerton will host first BBQ Competition
This Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 the City of Edgerton will be hosting a BBQ competition in Downtown Edgerton. Meat Inferno is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and will have a kids barbeque competition on Friday and a backyard bbq and other bbq category competitions on Saturday.
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
Commerce Bank explains unexpected statement fees
Commerce Bank says it is refunding some statement fee charges to certain accounts due to a system issue the company experienced.
Kansas City Council approves plan to put an end to homelessness
The Kansas City Council approved a resolution Thursday on the "Zero KC" plan. It's supposed to end homelessness in the city.
Independence police locate parents of 2 children not picked up
Independence police are looking for two parents who did not pick up their children Friday at their schools.
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway to look for unmarked graves.
Topeka deli, gas station revamped with ownership change
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka deli and gas station has changed owners as it goes through a makeover. 27 News reached out to Larry’s Short Stop, located at 3834 SW Topeka Boulevard, and spoke with manager Tammy Voz who has worked at Larry’s for three years. She confirmed the deli was closed for renovation work […]
kcur.org
A 2022 election guide to the candidates for Johnson County Commission
When voters arrive at polling places on Nov. 8 for the general election, Johnson County ballots will include choices for four out of seven members of the county commission. This includes the race for commission chair, who is chosen by all voters in the Johnson County election, as well as three district representatives.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
1 dead in semi crash Friday in Johnson County, Kansas
A 75-year-old man died in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.
kshb.com
Weather blog: Massive change in weather pattern showing up as new LRC sets up
It has been 20 years since you named my hypothesis of the cycling pattern the LRC. Back in 1987-1988 I firmed up something that I had stumbled across after Oklahoma City had two 1-foot snow storms weeks apart that winter. I noticed something amazing. The weather pattern was cycling and regularly.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Liberty, MO
Best Restaurants in Liberty- We scoured the internet searching for and reading hundreds of reviews of restaurants in Liberty, MO, so you don’t have to. Here are some places to eat in Liberty, according to the reviews. If you’re looking for a good meal, be sure to check out one of these restaurants!
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
