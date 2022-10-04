Prickly Pear Nature Trail (2 miles, easy) Located in Lee’s Summit, the Prickly Pear Trail contains a variety of rock formations that keep the hike interesting throughout. Be sure to use the trail on a dry day or else the mud will prevent you from passing certain areas. A variety of wildlife and hidden gems, such as the pond, make this trail a must-do if you’re looking for a short trek on a nice autumn day.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO