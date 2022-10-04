Sergio Mims, the co-founder of the Black Harvest Film Festival, a contributor to this site, and a long-standing member of the Chicago Film Critics Association, passed away this week at the age of 67. We wanted to open a platform to his colleagues and friends to help express their loss and what Sergio meant to them. He will be so dearly missed, and our condolences go out to his friends and family. Read the articles he wrote for us here.

