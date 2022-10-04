Read full article on original website
Related
biopharminternational.com
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Morningside Healthcare and Morningside Pharmaceuticals
H.I.G. Capital’s portfolio company Aspire Pharma has acquired Morningside Healthcare and Morningside Pharmaceuticals. H.I.G. Capital, a global alternative investment firm, announced on Oct. 3, 2022 that its portfolio company Aspire Pharma has acquired Morningside Healthcare and Morningside Pharmaceuticals, a UK provider of niche generic and branded specialty pharmaceuticals. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
getnews.info
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032 | Key Companies- Genentech, AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Many Others
DelveInsight’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size from 2018 to 2033 segmented into APAC region. Increasing cases of Inflammatory Bowel...
biopharmadive.com
Sanofi takes a chance on Provention’s diabetes drug with marketing deal
Sanofi is partnering with Provention Bio on a medicine that could become the first approved treatment to alter the course of Type 1 diabetes. The French drugmaker agreed to pay Provention $20 million for a co-promotion contract and the right to negotiate first for a potential license to the drug, known as teplizumab. Sanofi will also make a $35 million equity investment in Provention if teplizumab wins Food and Drug Administration approval. A decision from the FDA is due by Nov. 17.
A breakthrough drug slows Alzheimer’s progression in major clinical trial
Lecanemab, a drug developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company, Eisai Co. Ltd has shown promising results in a clinical trial by slowing cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients who received it, Bloomberg reported. This is the first drug to blunt the progression of the symptom in the final-phase trial so far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
curetoday.com
FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype
Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
healio.com
FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight
Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
biopharminternational.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Cue Biopharma
FDA has granted Fast Track designation for CUE-101, a treatment of recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on injectable biologics designed to selectively target tumor-specific T cells directly within a patient’s body, announced on Oct. 4, 2022 that FDA has granted Fast Track designation to CUE-101 for the treatment of patients with human papilloma virus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
Better Alzheimer's Disease Stock: Eli Lilly or Biogen?
One of these stocks has significantly outperformed the other over the past year. Will that continue?
Smithonian
Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial
An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
getnews.info
Epilepsy Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period 2032, Examine DelveInsight | Key Companies – Otsuka, Equilibre, Alexza, Aquestive, Marinus, Insys, Zynerba, Abide therapeutics
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, there are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing therapies for Epilepsy. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has its Epilepsy drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development. The dynamics of the Epilepsy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.
getnews.info
Diabetic Nephropathy Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Daiichi Sankyo, Teijin America and Goldfinch Bio
The Diabetic Nephropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Nephropathy market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Diabetic Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth...
getnews.info
Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca
The Chronic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Kidney Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
getnews.info
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Taiho Oncology (LYTGOBI/futibatinib), GENFIT (GNS5611), Basilea (Derazantinib)
As per DelveInsight, the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market size shall increase in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies and intense research and development (R&D) activities by pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutics segment. As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 20+ key pharma and biotech companies are...
biopharminternational.com
FDA User Fees Reauthorized
FDA keeps its user fees but fails to gain important reforms. As expected, Congress reauthorized four key user fee programs last week, as part of a must-pass measure to fund the federal government for another two months. The Continuing Resolution (CR) signed on Sept. 30, 2022 averted a federal government shutdown by extending the Oct. 1, deadline for approving a federal spending plan for fiscal year 2023 to Dec. 16, 2022—after the mid-term elections in hopes that this will enable the legislators to reach a viable budget compromise.
healio.com
FDA expands approval of Orkambi for young children with cystic fibrosis
The FDA expanded the approval of lumacaftor and ivacaftor to include the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 year to younger than 2 years, according to a manufacturer-issued press release. This approval applies to children who are homozygous for the F508del mutation (F/F genotype) in the CFTR gene.
MedCity News
FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature
A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
News-Medical.net
Facilitating innovative drug development with FLAG Claudin family proteins
The Claudin family proteins, including Claudin 18.2, Claudin 18.1, Claudin 6, and Claudin 9, have been introduced effectively by ACROBiosystems. These multi-pass full-length transmembrane target antigens are typically challenging to produce while preserving their original structure. ACROBiosystems has created many multi-pass transmembrane protein production platforms, including virus-like particles (VLP), detergent...
drugstorenews.com
Celltrion USA obtains FDA OK for Avastin biosimilar
The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to Celltrion USA for Vegzelma (bevacizumab-adcd), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), for the treatment of six types of cancer: metastatic colorectal cancer; recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer; recurrent glioblastoma; metastatic renal cell carcinoma; persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer; and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.
Comments / 0