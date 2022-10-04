Sanofi is partnering with Provention Bio on a medicine that could become the first approved treatment to alter the course of Type 1 diabetes. The French drugmaker agreed to pay Provention $20 million for a co-promotion contract and the right to negotiate first for a potential license to the drug, known as teplizumab. Sanofi will also make a $35 million equity investment in Provention if teplizumab wins Food and Drug Administration approval. A decision from the FDA is due by Nov. 17.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 9 HOURS AGO