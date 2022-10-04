Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO