Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?

A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?

Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Strange, Uncommon Art In The Panhandle Outside Of Amarillo

Now that I've got your attention, this is not the strangest statue in the panhandle. It barely scratches the surface of "odd" when you consider the "art installations" we have around Amarillo. Still, it's an interesting choice and in an interesting location. So I've got to ask, what is the...
AMARILLO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Fantastic Journey At Wonderland Cost How Much To Build?

One of the things I always find fascinating is how much things cost to build. I'm not talking about houses or random buildings. I'm talking about off-the-wall things, such as amusement parks. You know all that stuff can't be cheap to put together. All the metal/wood for roller coasters, the...
AMARILLO, TX
Lonestar 99.5

West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]

Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bad News: Amarillo’s Mental Wellness is not Good

Mental health and mental wellness are important parts of life. It's been said, we go to the doctor when we are sick, the eye doctor when we can't see, etc. So why is our mental health so taboo? Our mental wellness is just as important as our heart beating or our lungs breathing.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

