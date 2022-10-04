ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!

Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville

Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
travelyouman.com

The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas

A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown

Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

