Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Eater
New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
KVUE
Monument Cafe is serving up comfort food classics in Georgetown!
Catch Daybreak on the road in Georgetown, Texas! The general manager of Monument Cafe explains to the team why his business has stood the test of time.
Viral TikTok mocks Austin's traffic and culture, gets roasted
Maybe he should just, move to a different neighborhood?
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
Mama Bobcat & Kittens Spotted Playing Around In Texas Backyard: WATCH
This home had some unexpected visitors!
Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!
Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville
Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
CBS Austin
#TBT: Fred Cantú aka 'Uncle Fred' celebrates 50 years on-air in Austin & Rio Grande Valley
For Fred Cantú, Austin was supposed to be a stop in his broadcasting career. "I never expected it to last this long," said Cantú. "It's been quite the ride." It's a ride that began in the Rio Grande Valley. "Broadcasting is always something that I wanted to do,...
This Texas Town Is Viral For Its Name & Locals Are Making The 'Pfunniest' Jokes
A suburban area near Austin, TX is home to a city called Pflugerville, which is currently known for making fun of its own name and the Internet is loving it for all the humorous details you can spot there. Pflugerville, pronounced floo-gr-vil, is actually just a German word for "plowmen."...
travelyouman.com
The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas
A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
Eater
Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal.
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
Anybody missing a leg? Fake leg washes ashore at Mission-Aransas Reserve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's official: Spooky Season has come to the Gulf Coast. Today, the Mission-Aransas Reserve posted a series of photos detailing the latest objects to wash ashore on the beach, one of which was a freaky, fake leg wrapped in a tattered pant leg. The leg...
Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown
Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
Low-Cost Airline Launches Nonstop Route From Texas To Vacation Hotspot
Two Texas airports are offering this new nonstop service.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
