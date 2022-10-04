ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Hematology

Precipio announces agreement to promote HemeScreen platform. The distributor focuses on a segment of the healthcare business which by Precipio's estimates represents an additional $100 million of market potential that its current distributors are less likely to reach. Tasso nabs FDA clearance for blood collection lancet. The company will now...
DiaSorin developing point-of-care molecular test for SARS-CoV-2, influenza under BARDA contract

DiaSorin Molecular, based in Cypress, CA, will collaborate with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of a CLIA-waived molecular solution for infectious disease testing, DiaSorin said this week. DiaSorin will develop,...
Companion Diagnostics

Roche gets FDA approval for metastatic breast cancer CDx. The Pathway anti-HER2 (4B5) test is now FDA-approved for use in the assessment of metastatic breast cancer patients who may be eligible for Enhertu, an HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate. Nucleai, Propath partner on immuno-oncology panel. Propath will develop a novel protocol...
Molecular Diagnostics

Cue Health seeking FDA EUA for flu + COVID-19 molecular test. The at-home or point-of-care test can simultaneously detect and differentiate between flu and COVID-19, providing results to mobile devices in 25 minutes. Northwestern University, Minute Molecular Diagnostics developing POC PCR test to detect monkeypox. Researchers at Northwestern University and...
Eurofins Viracor opens lab to support growth in biopharma, transplant diagnostic testing

Infectious disease and immunology testing firm Eurofins Viracor on Thursday announced the opening of a new laboratory in Lenexa, KS. The facility is part of Eurofins Viracor's continued investment in building capacity and capabilities to meet growing customer demand in biopharma and clinical diagnostic testing services. Eurofins Viracor provides rapid,...
Abbott nabs first FDA EUA for a commercial test kit to detect monkeypox

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday that it has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Abbott Molecular for a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test intended to detect monkeypox DNA using lesion swab specimens from individuals suspected of monkeypox virus infection. The test, called the...
Duke University developing RNA-based probe for disease management

In groundbreaking research, scientists at Duke University have developed an RNA-based probe that can target individual cells as opposed to just genes and then add a protein to them to change their function. The researchers contend that this tool could become a key technique in managing disease by simply modifying...
Tempus, Kartos Therapeutics collaborate on CDx for Merkel cell carcinoma treatment

Artificial intelligence and precision medicine company Tempus on Friday announced a collaboration with biopharmaceutical firm Kartos Therapeutics aimed at developing a companion diagnostic (CDx) test to identify patients with TP53 wild-type (TP53WT) Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) who may be responsive to treatment with navtemadlin, a potent selective MDM2 inhibitor. The...
