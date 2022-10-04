A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought

Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water.

The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin.

With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities.

Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting this dynamic. The current water levels in the Crooked River Basin are some of the worst on record.

On Sept. 14, the water releases from Prineville Reservoir were decreased from a flow rate of approximately 180 cubic feet per second (CFS) down to a flow rate of approximately 10 CFS, as downstream irrigation demands decreased.

Prineville reservoir was 12% full as of Sept. 14 and was at 10% as of Sept. 30. The reservoir is at the lowest level on record, at 15,543-acre feet. Ochoco Reservoir is at 10% full also, as of Sept. 30, with 4,468-acre feet--also an historic low.

The relationship of watershed and the recreation community

According to the Crooked River Watershed Council, "watersheds are defined by natural, landscape boundaries and a community of living things. What our common watershed neighbors do affects everyone in the community. Watersheds are a whole connected unit, with the upland conditions directly or indirectly affecting the quality of water, air, habitat and more. What happens upstream will influence everyone who lives downstream."

A healthy watershed is a well-balanced system that provides clean air, water and productive soil to the people, plants and animals that live in the watershed. Watersheds perform very important functions such as water and nutrient cycling, groundwater recharge and collection of rain and snowmelt. They also play an important role in the absorption of greenhouse gas emissions (called 'carbon sequestration), providing healthy soils and habitats for plants and animals, and providing natural areas for people to recreate and enjoy nature.

The Crooked River is closely interconnected to the overall watershed and Deschutes River Basin, as the largest tributary to the Deschutes River. It runs for approximately 155 miles and the basin drains over 4,500 square miles. The Crooked River has three major headwater tributaries, the North Fork, South Fork, and Beaver Creek -- which join to make the mainstem as it flows through Paulina Valley. Further down, Bowman Dam creates Prineville Reservoir. Below Bowman, eight miles of the river are designated Wild and Scenic as it traverses a steep desert canyon. In Prineville it is joined by Ochoco Creek, and then McKay Creek as well as several smaller tributaries. It ultimately empties into Lake Billy Chinook, a large impoundment on the Deschutes created by the Pelton-Round Butte Dam complex.

In the Lower Crooked River, which is overseen by Bureau of Land Management, there is a developed campground, two day-use areas, a designated trail and trailhead and a state scenic byway.

"There is a lot for everybody there," noted Assistant Field Manager for the Prineville BLM, Kyle Hensley.

In the North Fork of the Crooked River, it is more remote, and the recreation is different. It involves more fly fishing, rock climbing and people seeking solitude. Nick Webber, also from BLM, indicated that moving forward, they are looking at making improvements to Chimney Rock and redesigning the campground areas. Hensley added that in the next five-to-10 years, they hope to make more changes in the campground, including accessibility and signage.

Chris Gerdes, who is the park manager for Prineville Reservoir State Park, indicated that although motorized recreation has been depleted this year, there are plenty of recreation opportunities, including trails, wildlife viewing, dark sky, and interpretation programs. The total number of visitors has skyrocketed since COVID. They average approximately 500,000 visitors per year, including 46,000 overnight campers. Gerdes also wanted to remind visitors that they are more than just water.

He added that they will be putting more financial resources into the resort property to "make sure it is sustainable and relevant to future visitors."

The watershed and irrigation

The Ochoco Irrigation District (OID) was established in 1916 by a conglomerate of irrigation companies and private irrigators, with the purpose of creating a co-op to manage water resources and capitalize on high spring runoffs. The Ochoco Dam was built on 1920, and initially leaked tremendously, as well as trying to irrigate too many acres out of the reservoir in the early days of Ochoco Reservoir.

Currently, OID has about 900 patrons, two reservoirs, 120 miles of canals, ditches, and pipelines that they manage. The irrigated agriculture that is irrigated within the Prineville Valley and community is a primary source for the economic driver for the community.

Bruce Scanlon, Director for Ochoco Irrigation District, has been at the Ochoco Irrigation District for four years and grew up in Crook County. He has observed the watershed and climate changes throughout the years in Central Oregon.

"Irrigated agriculture within the Prineville valley and our community is a primary source of the economic driver for our community and always has been," Scanlon emphasized. "It is kind of the basis for how our community was founded and the way that our forefathers came into this land to live and be sustained off of the land.

"That is part of what drives us. It is at the heart of the very fabric for most of the members of our community — is that farming, ranching and the product of irrigated agriculture. It is a big piece of who we are as a community, I believe."

Scanlon noted that before Bowman Dam was constructed, the Crooked River would often be at or below the levels it is now. Since the dam was completed, they have been able to sustain a prime fishery. It was successful because of the cold water coming out of the bottom of Prineville Reservoir that was always there and available for those fish to live and thrive.

As the drought continues, water remains scarce, and water temperatures rise. Not only does it affect the fish, but it also affects irrigators and recreators.

"This year, there isn't enough water," Scanlon said. "There is not enough water for irrigators who were only allocated 1-acre-foot, which is 25% of water that they have a right to."

He added that it is commendable that irrigators, who are major contributors to the economy, cut back 75% to get through this year. The surface water recreators on Prineville Reservoir also had little access to the reservoir this year.

"Now it is starting to impact those who are surface water recreators below the facility."

He emphasized that it is not just Prineville and Ochoco Reservoir but Ochoco Creek, the Crooked River and everything that is in the entire basin that is impacted by the major drought. The United States drought monitor shows that most of Crook County falls into the exceptional (D4) category of extreme drought, currently. (D4 is the most severe level possible)

In addition to irrigation districts, professionals like Kyle Gorman, Oregon Water Resource Department, have seen the effects of the drought in Central Oregon.

Gorman came to work for the Bend department in 1990 during a three-year drought.

"I have got a good taste of low flow conditions and how bad things can get these last few years," said Gorman.

The water resources department is tasked with regulating and distributing water-based water rights. In Crook County, there are some of the oldest water rights by priority date in the region. The Mill Creek and Ochoco Creeks date back to 1868.

Early on, many irrigation districts utilized the Carey Act, which said that if person could put water to a piece of property of 40-80 acres, they could become the owner of the property. Eventually, the state adopted Oregon's Water Code in 1909. Anything before that date was considered an adjudicated water right.

Gorman added that he had hoped to have another 1993 scenario, where they had three feet of snow all over the basin. It filled Prineville Reservoir in approximately 25 days and filled and spilled in less than one month. All the reservoirs started the summer irrigation season at record-low levels.

The bigger picture and effects to aquifers and groundwater

Eric Klann, City of Prineville Engineer, commented that the city's aquifers are holding rock solid, currently. He noted that level of the reservoirs currently has no impact on the city water system. The water that is pulled out of aquifers is decades old and takes a while to seep down into the aquifer. The water from the reservoirs is relatively new water from snow or rainfall from last year.

"The good news is that the reservoirs being low has not negatively impacted the city's water system. Really for us, we are more concerned about the juniper invasion, because the junipers are taking the water that would eventually seep down into the aquifer."

Klann pointed to the biomass study that the Central Oregonian covered October 2021. In a statement at that time, Klann commented, "Its baseload power is on 24 hours a day. Adding that support of biomass power generation helps improve forest management, enhance the local watershed, and reduce the risk of massive wildfires."

"If we were able to go out and remediate some of these junipers, it would have a massive impact on the local watershed," he said. "Obviously, if we can get some forest health thinning contracts, that would greatly improve forest health and hopefully alleviate some of these catastrophic fires we are getting."

