Read full article on original website
Related
labpulse.com
Bio-Techne releases automated codetection assays for Roche platform
Bio-Techne on Thursday announced the release of automated codetection assays for its Advanced Cell Diagnostics RNAscope system for in situ hybridization. The VS RNA-Protein Co-Detection assays were specifically designed for Roche’s Discovery Ultra platform for research use only. RNAscope has more than 40,000 catalog probes available, with the capability...
labpulse.com
Capitainer, University of Florida to develop quantitative dried blood spot-sampling technology
Swedish medtech start-up company Capitainer on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the University of Florida to accelerate the method development for Capitainer’s quantitative dried blood spot (qDBS)-sampling technology. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of laboratory tools needed to address a shortage of clinical laboratories and methods for...
labpulse.com
Molecular Diagnostics
Cue Health seeking FDA EUA for flu + COVID-19 molecular test. The at-home or point-of-care test can simultaneously detect and differentiate between flu and COVID-19, providing results to mobile devices in 25 minutes. Northwestern University, Minute Molecular Diagnostics developing POC PCR test to detect monkeypox. Researchers at Northwestern University and...
labpulse.com
Biomarker Discovery & Validation
Under the agreement, Qiagen will develop and validate a clinical trial assay that will detect a combination of biomarkers discovered by Neuron23 that together predict the responsiveness of Parkinson's disease to a LRRK2 inhibitor. Nucleai, Sirona Dx partner on tumor biomarker discovery. The partnership combines Nucleai's artificial intelligence (AI) spatial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
labpulse.com
Siemens Healthineers launches von Willebrand factor function test for U.S. laboratories
Siemens Healthineers said on Friday that it has launched its Innovance VWF Ac assay which mimics true von Willebrand factor function (VWF) for U.S. laboratories. The assay is available for use on the Siemens Healthineers BCS XP System and the Sysmex CS-2500 and CS-5100 hemostasis analyzers. Von Willebrand disease is...
labpulse.com
DiaSorin developing point-of-care molecular test for SARS-CoV-2, influenza under BARDA contract
DiaSorin Molecular, based in Cypress, CA, will collaborate with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of a CLIA-waived molecular solution for infectious disease testing, DiaSorin said this week. DiaSorin will develop,...
labpulse.com
Companion Diagnostics
Roche gets FDA approval for metastatic breast cancer CDx. The Pathway anti-HER2 (4B5) test is now FDA-approved for use in the assessment of metastatic breast cancer patients who may be eligible for Enhertu, an HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate. Nucleai, Propath partner on immuno-oncology panel. Propath will develop a novel protocol...
labpulse.com
Standard BioTools debuts real-time PCR system for laboratory use
Standard BioTools on Thursday announced the launch of the X9 Real-Time PCR System, which leverages its microfluidics technology to reduce experimental costs and accommodate relevant applications and chemistries. X9 enables high data output with more than 9,000 individual nanoliter-volume reactions in a single run, ensuring cost-effective, comprehensive sample profiling with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
labpulse.com
Eurofins Viracor opens lab to support growth in biopharma, transplant diagnostic testing
Infectious disease and immunology testing firm Eurofins Viracor on Thursday announced the opening of a new laboratory in Lenexa, KS. The facility is part of Eurofins Viracor's continued investment in building capacity and capabilities to meet growing customer demand in biopharma and clinical diagnostic testing services. Eurofins Viracor provides rapid,...
labpulse.com
Q² Solutions launches self-collection safety lab panel for U.S. clinical trial participants
Q² Solutions, a subsidiary of Iqvia, on Thursday announced the launch of a self-collection safety lab panel for U.S. clinical trial participants that it developed in collaboration with Tasso, a manufacturer of clinical-grade blood collection solutions. Participants in clinical trials can now provide a blood specimen for lab testing...
labpulse.com
Duke University developing RNA-based probe for disease management
In groundbreaking research, scientists at Duke University have developed an RNA-based probe that can target individual cells as opposed to just genes and then add a protein to them to change their function. The researchers contend that this tool could become a key technique in managing disease by simply modifying...
labpulse.com
G Medical Innovations to provide numerous at-home testing kits to consumers
G Medical Innovations on Thursday announced that G Medical Health and Wellness, its wholly owned subsidiary, has developed 31 at-home health test kits that are expected to be available online to consumers during the fourth quarter and later through retail sites and pharmacies in the U.S. The tests include screening...
labpulse.com
Tempus, Kartos Therapeutics collaborate on CDx for Merkel cell carcinoma treatment
Artificial intelligence and precision medicine company Tempus on Friday announced a collaboration with biopharmaceutical firm Kartos Therapeutics aimed at developing a companion diagnostic (CDx) test to identify patients with TP53 wild-type (TP53WT) Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) who may be responsive to treatment with navtemadlin, a potent selective MDM2 inhibitor. The...
Comments / 0