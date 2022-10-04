ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Capitainer, University of Florida to develop quantitative dried blood spot-sampling technology

Swedish medtech start-up company Capitainer on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the University of Florida to accelerate the method development for Capitainer’s quantitative dried blood spot (qDBS)-sampling technology. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of laboratory tools needed to address a shortage of clinical laboratories and methods for...
Biomarker Discovery & Validation

Under the agreement, Qiagen will develop and validate a clinical trial assay that will detect a combination of biomarkers discovered by Neuron23 that together predict the responsiveness of Parkinson's disease to a LRRK2 inhibitor. Nucleai, Sirona Dx partner on tumor biomarker discovery. The partnership combines Nucleai's artificial intelligence (AI) spatial...
Molecular Diagnostics

Cue Health seeking FDA EUA for flu + COVID-19 molecular test. The at-home or point-of-care test can simultaneously detect and differentiate between flu and COVID-19, providing results to mobile devices in 25 minutes. Northwestern University, Minute Molecular Diagnostics developing POC PCR test to detect monkeypox. Researchers at Northwestern University and...
Thermo Fisher announces decentralized clinical trials network

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD (Pharmaceutical Product Development) clinical research business on Wednesday announced the creation of a decentralized clinical trials (DCT) network for investigators and research sites participating in trials for pharmaceutical and biotech customers. DCTs afford greater access to clinical trials for patients who previously may have been...
DiaSorin developing point-of-care molecular test for SARS-CoV-2, influenza under BARDA contract

DiaSorin Molecular, based in Cypress, CA, will collaborate with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of a CLIA-waived molecular solution for infectious disease testing, DiaSorin said this week. DiaSorin will develop,...
Hematology

Precipio announces agreement to promote HemeScreen platform. The distributor focuses on a segment of the healthcare business which by Precipio's estimates represents an additional $100 million of market potential that its current distributors are less likely to reach. Tasso nabs FDA clearance for blood collection lancet. The company will now...
University of Pittsburgh NGS test shows high sensitivity in pancreatic cyst study

A next-generation sequencing (NGS) test provides high sensitivity in determining which pancreatic cysts are likely to become cancerous, according to a large multicenter study published on Thursday in Gastroenterology. By sequencing 22 pancreatic cyst-associated genes, the PancreaSeq test, developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, accurately distinguished...
GBS acquires drug screening system developer Intelligent Fingerprinting

GBS on Tuesday said it has expanded its platform of rapid, non-invasive diagnostic testing technologies with the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Intelligent Fingerprinting (IFP) for an undisclosed amount. IFP has developed an on-the-spot, 10-minute drug screening system that analyzes fingerprint sweat to screen for recent drug use,...
Dante Genomics reveals Digital Health Population Genomics Programs at U.N. summit

Dante Genomics presented its Digital Health Population Genomics Programs at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Science Summit on Tuesday. Andrea Riposati, Dante Genomics’ cofounder and CEO, was an opening speaker at the summit, unveiling the company’s Digital Health Population Genomics Programs in Europe. The programs will...
Bio-Techne releases automated codetection assays for Roche platform

Bio-Techne on Thursday announced the release of automated codetection assays for its Advanced Cell Diagnostics RNAscope system for in situ hybridization. The VS RNA-Protein Co-Detection assays were specifically designed for Roche’s Discovery Ultra platform for research use only. RNAscope has more than 40,000 catalog probes available, with the capability...
InterVenn Biosciences' Carolyn Bertozzi shares 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Carolyn Bertozzi, a professor of chemistry at Stanford University and the cofounder of InterVenn Biosciences, has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry along with Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen and K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research. Bertozzi cofounded InterVenn Biosciences four years ago to commercialize the...
G Medical Innovations to provide numerous at-home testing kits to consumers

G Medical Innovations on Thursday announced that G Medical Health and Wellness, its wholly owned subsidiary, has developed 31 at-home health test kits that are expected to be available online to consumers during the fourth quarter and later through retail sites and pharmacies in the U.S. The tests include screening...
Standard BioTools debuts real-time PCR system for laboratory use

Standard BioTools on Thursday announced the launch of the X9 Real-Time PCR System, which leverages its microfluidics technology to reduce experimental costs and accommodate relevant applications and chemistries. X9 enables high data output with more than 9,000 individual nanoliter-volume reactions in a single run, ensuring cost-effective, comprehensive sample profiling with...
Aspira Women's Health, BioReference to distribute blood tests to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy

Aspira Women's Health on Wednesday announced a collaboration for ovarian cancer testing with Opko Health's BioReference Laboratories. The firms will co-market and distribute Aspira's Ova1Plus, which combines its U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared blood tests, Ova1 and Overa, to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses prior to surgery.
