Las Cruces, NM

las-cruces.org

Road Construction Near Sierra Middle School Starts Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Note: As a partner with Las Cruces Public Schools the City of Las Cruces shares this information with residents. Road construction projects starting next week near Sierra Middle School, at the intersection of Walnut Street and Spruce Avenue, are expected to cause delays for walkers, bus riders and parents who drop off and pick up their children.
las-cruces.org

West Boutz Road Closure

A section of west Boutz Road will be closed for approximately three weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The road closure will be northeast of Crossley Lane to the intersection of west Boutz Road and Stern Drive. The anticipated completion date of the project is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Motorists...
krwg.org

Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
Lifestyle
las-cruces.org

Las Cruces Teenager Located

Serenity Jacobs-Locklear, the 16-year-old Las Cruces girl reported missing in August, has been located and is safe. The Las Cruces Police Department thanks all those who helped disseminate information on this missing person case.
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces transitional housing program to help individuals seeking services in the community

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A transitional housing program for individuals seeking services in the community is underway in a residential neighborhood just down the street from Hermosa Heights Elementary School. Angels With Broken Wings is a nonprofit organization that will provide housing for up to nine men who are motivated to change. The peer-run The post Las Cruces transitional housing program to help individuals seeking services in the community appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org

Silver City Report-Update on Overturned Tanker Truck

Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn more about the contents spilled from the overturned tanker from last week; the two divisions of the Grant County Magistrate Court; and the state Supreme Court's recent Government Conduct Act decision.
KTSM

EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
KVIA

Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
las-cruces.org

Lush & Lean Workshops Are Back

After a hiatus prompted by COVID-19, Las Cruces Utilities’ (LCU) Lush & Lean free workshops are back this October. Four workshops will help you investigate what you have in your yard and help make your garden a perfect space for enjoyment while utilizing water conservation. “We’ve been so excited...
KVIA

Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
KTSM

Victim of serious crash involving semi truck identified by EPPD

UPDATE: The victim of a traffic incident that involved a semitruck on Tuesday night has been identified by El Paso Police department. According by a preliminary investigation by Special Traffic Investigations, a 2015 Kia Cadenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was traveling east bound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high speed. […]
las-cruces.org

Dig into the Past

Learn about human history while celebrating International Archaeology Day at the Branigan Cultural Center. People have lived in the Las Cruces area for over 10,000 years. View artifacts, learn about local history, and participate in archaeology activities with the museum, Doña Ana Archaeological Society, Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico State University, and local archaeologists.
KTSM

15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
