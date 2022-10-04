Read full article on original website
Road Construction Near Sierra Middle School Starts Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
Note: As a partner with Las Cruces Public Schools the City of Las Cruces shares this information with residents. Road construction projects starting next week near Sierra Middle School, at the intersection of Walnut Street and Spruce Avenue, are expected to cause delays for walkers, bus riders and parents who drop off and pick up their children.
West Boutz Road Closure
A section of west Boutz Road will be closed for approximately three weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The road closure will be northeast of Crossley Lane to the intersection of west Boutz Road and Stern Drive. The anticipated completion date of the project is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Motorists...
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover
BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
Police: Suspicious item, area along Montana blocked off in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What's only being described as a "suspicious item" has been found along the 11000 block of Montana, according to El Paso Police. The area is being blocked off. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Las Cruces Teenager Located
Serenity Jacobs-Locklear, the 16-year-old Las Cruces girl reported missing in August, has been located and is safe. The Las Cruces Police Department thanks all those who helped disseminate information on this missing person case.
Las Cruces transitional housing program to help individuals seeking services in the community
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A transitional housing program for individuals seeking services in the community is underway in a residential neighborhood just down the street from Hermosa Heights Elementary School. Angels With Broken Wings is a nonprofit organization that will provide housing for up to nine men who are motivated to change. The peer-run The post Las Cruces transitional housing program to help individuals seeking services in the community appeared first on KVIA.
Silver City Report-Update on Overturned Tanker Truck
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn more about the contents spilled from the overturned tanker from last week; the two divisions of the Grant County Magistrate Court; and the state Supreme Court's recent Government Conduct Act decision.
Las Cruces council votes against removing cannabis buffer between residential areas
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 300 ft. buffer between marijuana dispensaries and homes will remain in place in Las Cruces. The city council voted on Monday against a measure that would remove that buffer. The community development director says all of the cannabis businesses seeking permits are looking to move into existing buildings that are close […]
EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
Lush & Lean Workshops Are Back
After a hiatus prompted by COVID-19, Las Cruces Utilities’ (LCU) Lush & Lean free workshops are back this October. Four workshops will help you investigate what you have in your yard and help make your garden a perfect space for enjoyment while utilizing water conservation. “We’ve been so excited...
38-Year-Old Martin De La Torre Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that 38-year-old Martin De La Torre struck the center median barrier while traveling on [..]
Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
Man barricaded in home after police attempt to serve warrant, Las Cruces PD spokesman says
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man barricaded himself in a home in Las Cruces Tuesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson. Police responded to a trailer home near the 6000 block of Sunny Lane to serve a warrant, the spokesperson said. New Mexico State Police was...
A Mexican farmworker crossed the border dreaming of building his family a home. Days later, he was fatally shot in West Texas.
EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of picking melons in a small ranching town in Durango, Mexico, with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some clothes and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law wife and their 6-month-old daughter and told them goodbye.
Victim of serious crash involving semi truck identified by EPPD
UPDATE: The victim of a traffic incident that involved a semitruck on Tuesday night has been identified by El Paso Police department. According by a preliminary investigation by Special Traffic Investigations, a 2015 Kia Cadenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was traveling east bound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high speed. […]
Bond reduced for gang member involved in Edith Drive shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that left a teen injured in a Lower Valley residential neighborhood appeared for a bond hearing. Dante Angel Favela was arrested in the Summer in connection to a shooting on June 1 in the 100 block...
Dig into the Past
Learn about human history while celebrating International Archaeology Day at the Branigan Cultural Center. People have lived in the Las Cruces area for over 10,000 years. View artifacts, learn about local history, and participate in archaeology activities with the museum, Doña Ana Archaeological Society, Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico State University, and local archaeologists.
15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
